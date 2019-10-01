The Georgia Highlands College Library is partnering with with local nonprofit DIGS (Developing Independence, Growth & Security) to host the DIGS Art Club for an art show and fundraiser.
DIGS is a local organization whose mission is to provide safe housing, work, and leisure opportunities for adults with developmental challenges.
The public is invited to stop by and meet the DIGS artists during the free show. The artists’ one-of-a-kind work will be available for purchase, with funds going directly to DIGS and their effort to build a second group home for their clients, allowing them to live as independently as possible.
The art show will take place today from 6:30-8 p.m. at GHC's Floyd Campus Library located at 3175 Cedartown Hwy.
For more information about DIGS, visit online at www.digsrome.org.