Like many other communities across the country, Rome and Floyd County have problems with pet overpopulation. One of the best ways area residents can help alleviate the problem is by having their pets spayed or neutered. But there are still many animals in and around our community that need a home or medical attention or need rescuing.
Thankfully, a handful of organizations (made up of very hardworking individuals) are on the front lines when it comes to dealing with animal abuse, neglect and overpopulation. These people work day in and day out to ensure the welfare of animals large and small. And they need help.
Here’s a list of upcoming events that make it easy for area residents to support these organizations by attending fundraising events and/or donating.
Woof Woof ARF!! Car and Truck Show
When: April 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2448 Shorter Ave.
Registration: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. $20 to pre-register (includes a car show tshirt). $25 to register at the show. All registrants receive a goody bag. Rain out date is May 4.
Trophies awarded to To 10, Best of Show and People’s Choice. Door prizes and 50/50 drawing. All funds benefit Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome Floyd County, Inc. Contact Sue at 706-233-3543 or Randy at 706-767-6019.
Spring Open House at Red Clay Ranch Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, Inc.
When: April 27, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 364 Parker Road, Lyerly
Activities: This open house is free to attend but donations are appreciated to raise funds for a matching $2500 grant provided by Modern Woodsmen. All proceeds will be used to feed the rescue horses at Red Clay Rescue and to provide farrier and veterinary care. Attendees will be able to tour the facility and meet the horses. There is no riding available.
Pup-A-Palooza
When: May 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Ridge Ferry Park, 473 Riverside Parkway
3rd Annual Pup-A-Palooza and the Grand Opening of the
Activities: This free event is all about our favorite furry family members. Bring Fido for a day full of fun playing with other furry friends of all sizes. Each dog at Pup-a-Palooza will receive 1 free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. Get an additional raffle ticket and increase your chances to win, by donating a bag of unopened dog food or cat food to help support PAWS. Since this year’s Pup-a-Palooza falls on Cinco De Mayo, organizers are encouraging guests to come dressed in your Cinco de Mayo best – and dress up your dog too. Vendors will be on-site with refreshments for both people and pups. The new dog park is located at the shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park.
Sip & Support Compassionate Paws
When: May 18, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: The Foundry Growler Bar, 255 North 5th Ave.
Activities: Live music, drawings for free products, drinks and more. $1 from select pint sales and 10% of all Bellame sales will benefit Compassionate Paws in its mission to provide comfort, joy and education through the interaction of humans and animals. Compassionate Paws volunteers and their pets visit hospitals, schools and assisted living facilities providing comfort to anyone who needs it.
Rock, Roll and Rescue
When: June 14, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Vogue
Activities: Live music, dancing, food and an open bar in support of Claws For Paws, a non-profit organization whose purpose it is to raise funds for animal welfare efforts in Rome and Floyd County.
Tickets are $80 per person or $150 per couple. There are also various sponsorship levels ranging from $250 to $1,500 which include tickets, advertising and other perks depending on level of sponsorship. Visit online at www.clawsforpaws.org or call 347-461-0003.
Compassionate Paws Meet and Greet
When: June 8, 10 a.m. to noon, Cedartown Library; June 22 1 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockmart Library; June 29, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Rome Floyd County Library
Activities: Looking for a fun way to serve Rome and the Floyd-Polk-Chattooga are with your pet? Join us for a fun time to learn more about us and how your furry companion can make a difference in our community. Meet our pet partners and attend a Q&A about pet therapy.