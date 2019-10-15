One of Rome's popular fall events took place last weekend when area residents crowded Broad Street to enjoy a day of great bluegrass music, food and fun at Fiddlin' Fest Between the Rivers.
There were two live music stages where bluegrass musicians performed for the crowd, but there was also a bunch of activities for local families - food, arts, crafts and a classic car show.
Photographer Kinsey Taschenberger captured the event in these fun photos that we're sharing with Rome residents who may not have gotten the chance to attend the lively event.
Taschenberger can be contacted through her website at eclecticallymuted.weebly.com/