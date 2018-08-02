Free Broad Street block party takes Romans back to the 80s on Aug. 4
This Saturday, the 300 and 400 blocks of Broad Street will be closed to traffic for August’s Downtown Rome Saturday.
The free event will feature a block party on Broad with live music from 7-10 p.m.
Electric Avenue will be bringing back the 80’s all night long. The band has shared the stage with the likes of Pat Benatar, Kid Rock, and Jimmy Kimmel. They were also bestowed the honor of being the final band to ever perform at Turner Field.
Downtown businesses will be provided with armbands for alcohol; no outside coolers or drinks are allowed.
Free parking is available at the Fourth Avenue parking deck, Sixth Avenue parking deck and Third Avenue parking deck. Broad Street will be closed within the event area at 4:30 p.m. and reopen by 11 p.m.
The event is made possible with the help of support from Downtown Rome business and property owners.
For more information, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown2@romega.us.