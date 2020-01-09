The annual Murder Mystery dinner which benefits Floyd Against Drugs has been set for March 19 at the Forum River Center.
The popular event features a cast of well known Rome residents who portray hilarious characters throughout the dinner. At some point in the evening, one of them will be “murdered” and the dinner guests have to figure out who the killer is.
Diamond sponsor for this year’s event is Harbin Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and the theme of this year’s show is “A Retired Superhero Reunion to Die For!”
Cast members are Brad and Bo Bushnell, Rhonda Wallace, Scotty Hancock, Severo Avila, Robert Smyth, Dr. Ryan Cox, Cathy Kerce, Elaine Abercrombie, Dr. Melinda Strickland, Gail Johnson, and JJ Johnson.
The cast will be dressed in full (retired) superhero costumes and will entertain and interact with dinner guests throughout the night. All the funds raised from the event will benefit the programs and projects of Floyd Against Drugs.
Business sponsorships are available by contacting Floyd Against Drugs on Facebook.
Ticket information will be available soon.