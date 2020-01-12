There are a lot of signs in plenty of windows that say “Reflexology.” Typically in an ad on in massage parlors, usually it isn’t anything more than a foot rub. Massage therapists can take a short course in Reflexology as part of their training or as continuing education. Typically it is under 12 hours of training.
However, there are some therapists that have more than 300 hours of training in foot mapping, reflexology, and acupressure reflex points making them more skilled. To be certified by a national body you need at minimum 300 hours of training, 40 hours of anatomy training, and 40 hours of ethics classes. You also agree to a couple dozen hours of additional training every year.
Certified reflexology means that instead of a foot rub, you’re getting thousands of years of Asian health training to stimulate reflex points on the foot. You’re getting muscle and tendon stretching to release tension and give better range of motion. You’re getting tool work and different hand techniques to knead, roll, and hook the foot into a higher state of relaxation.
All these means that on top of getting that “really good foot rub” you’re also going to get health benefits such as:
Better circulation – certified reflexology helps pull fluid and aid in circulation. Where some people can have blood and other fluids pool in their extremities, reflexology helps get that fluid moving.
Better sleep cycles – certified reflexology helps put the body in a state of relaxation as well as balance to aid in giving you better sleep cycles. Some clients swear by it more than melatonin and Ambien.
Better balance – certified reflexology also helps get the foot and ankle stretched and pulled to have better contact with surfaces, aiding in balance which can help those that have trouble walking and are prone to falls.
Lowered stress – certified reflexology can help stimulate precise reflex points that give a heightened sense of well-being.
Lymph release – certified reflexology can also help lymph drainage by stimulating the flow, making the body feel better from head to toe with the release of waste and toxins.
These are just a few of the many health benefits of reflexology, a simple way to help your entire body while making your feet feel awesome. After a long hard day at work, shouldn’t you try it?
I appreciate all of Rome. This community has such heart and soul. Namaste, tribe.