For over 3,000 years Acupuncture has been a healing technique that is safe and effective. Most tend to use this therapy to treat pain and yet there are many more conditions that it has shown to be effective as a treatment option. While it improves the body’s own self-healing process, Acupuncture uses fine needles into the skin. They can be enhanced by cupping, moxibustion, and herbal topicals. Typically, it doesn’t hurt at all, so don’t get put off this amazing therapy just because there are needles involved. In addition to being a tremendous pain remedy, Acupuncture is also used for thsee top five conditions:
Rhinitis – Acupuncture can regulate IgE in those with allergic rhinitis and lower the effects of symptoms such as sneezing and watering eyes. Those with seasonal allergies and hay fever can find relief through maintenance treatments.
Headaches – Using Acupuncture can reduce the frequency and severity of headaches and migraines. Those that typically cannot find good results with medication can do well with this complementary therapy.
Hypertension – A single-blind trial, conducted at the University of California-Irvine showed that Acupuncture can help those with high blood pressure and reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke.
Morning Sickness/ Nausea – Pressure point P-6 can be stimulated to reduce the severity of nausea and the frequency of vomiting. Good for those who are pregnant or those coming from cancer treatments.
Sciatica – Good for muscle relaxation and the regulation of blood flow, Acupuncture is a great choice for those with sciatica.
We are blessed in our community to have a great acupuncturist in downtown Rome in the 300 block; a doctor of acupuncture with the knowledge to treat those in need. While private sessions can be higher, there is a drop-in no appointment needed service that runs Mondays and Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. and Wednesday evenings after 5 p.m. Check out Full Circle Wellness and Acupuncture on the Spot for Rome’s acupuncture therapy.
