Home fires can start and spread quickly, which is why we all need to be careful and educated when it comes to fire safety. Just a little bit of planning can make a big difference for your family.
TOP TIPS
1. Working smoke alarms reduce the chances of dying in a fire by nearly 50 percent. They are a critical first step for staying safe, but in order to be effective, they have to be working properly. For the best protection, install smoke alarms on every level of your home and in every sleeping area.
2. Teach kids never to play with matches and lighters. Make a habit of placing these items up and away from young children.
3. Create and practice a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room in case of a fire. Get a stopwatch and time how fast your family can escape. The kids will love it.
4. Children should know how to respond to the sound of a smoke alarm. Teach them to get low and get out when they hear it. A child who is coached properly ahead of time will have a better chance to be safe.
5. Use common sense in the kitchen. Limit distractions when cooking and don’t leave a hot oven or stovetop unattended.
6. Blow out candles before you leave the room or before you go to sleep.