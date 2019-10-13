A home fire occurs every 76 seconds. More than 100,000 children 14 and under are treated for fire and burn injuries each year. Here are a few steps to make your home safe from fires and help prevent burn injuries to children.

SMOKE ALARM SAFETY

♦ Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside each sleeping area, and in each bedroom.

♦ If you have hearing problems, consider alarms with flashing strobe lights or vibration.

♦ Test alarms every month. Replace batteries once a year even if alarms are hardwired. If you have the 10 year alarms the battery does not need to be changed.

KITCHEN

♦ Store matches and lighters in locked cabinets or out of a child’s reach.

♦ Never leave the kitchen while cooking and never leave a child alone.

♦ Do not place hot foods or liquids near the counter’s edge.

♦ Cook with pots and pans on back burners. Turn handles away from the front.

BATHROOM

♦ Keep the hot water heater at 120 degrees.

♦ Test the bathwater with your wrist or elbow before placing your child in it.

♦ Consider putting anti scald devices on faucets.

BEDROOM

♦ Practice a fire escape plan with at least two ways out of each room.

♦ Choose a place to meet outside the home.

♦ Once there is a fire, get out and stay out!

♦ Place space heaters at least 3 feet from anything that can catch fire (curtains, papers). Always turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

LIVING ROOM / PLAY AREA

♦ Place covers over unused electrical outlets.

♦ Establish a “Kid-Free Zone” around fireplaces (including gas fireplaces) and wood burning stoves. Glass fire screens can be very hot.

