There are times when life gets to everyone; whether it be from the job, the home, the family, or a random 3 a.m. phone call that shatters everything you’ve known.
No matter what has happened to cause you your personal upheaval, you may feel like there is no way to find peace in the unsettling times that surround you.
One of the first things I can relay to you is that you do NOT have to be at peace 24/7, nor do you have to feel like you’re a failure for giving in to thoughts and emotions that spin you out of control. Something has rattled you. Something may have stirred you to your core. It’s only natural that it is going to take time to process that and move forward in a productive manner.
The first thing you can do is find a moment of peace. You may not have the capacity or the ability to have long term peace, or even find it for a day, but nearly everyone can find a spot of peace. Take a minute. 60 seconds to close your eyes and breathe deep. Perhaps recite a mantra, or an affirmation that we talked about last week. Whatever you want, just 60 seconds to slow your breath and take in steady oxygen.
When the minute is done, open your eyes and assess… perhaps that feeling can continue, perhaps you’ll have the ability to do five minutes when you find a moment. But a constant minute is good. Don’t beat yourself up and don’t belittle its effects; a minute can do more than you know. Sometimes it’s only a minute that ends up spinning you out of control – a minute to right yourself and find your peace can happen just as easily.
Until next week, find your peace, wherever and however you can. Our minutes on this earth are numbered and we should take care of ourselves. That is what I want to bring to you this week – a sincere want of you taking care of yourselves.
Namaste, Rome.