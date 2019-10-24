To celebrate the upcoming Rome International Film Festival, Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is offering a film tour of Rome’s iconic film locations on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Filmmakers and the public are invited to tour some of Rome’s film attractions with insights into how those locations were selected, along with fun facts about films in Rome.
Rome locales have been the settings for scenes in such films as “Sweet Home Alabama” starring Reese Whiterspoon and Candice Bergen, and “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington.
The tour will be conducted by Ann Hortman, Camera Ready Liaison for Rome/Floyd County-Georgia Film Office.
Guests of the tour will ride the Roman Rose Trolley and will depart from the Downtown Welcome Center, 33 W. 1st Street.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.RomeGeorgia.org/Tours or in person at Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop locations: 402 Civic Center Drive and 300 W. 1st St.