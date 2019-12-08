Sunday, Dec. 7, 1969
Plan holiday calls to servicemen early
Residents of the Rome area are advised by Southern Bell’s officials to plan ahead if they wish to talk during the coming holidays to relatives or friends stationed in Vietnam.
“It is generally easier for a serviceman to call home than for his family to try reaching him in Vietnam,” said Ted Kennedy, district manager of Southern Bell. “To avoid disappointment servicemen are encouraged to notify their families in advance if they expect to telephone home, particularly during the holidays.”
Travel restrictions and curfews in Saigon complicate the task of locating servicemen to take telephone calls, Kennedy explained. For this reason, when a call is made to Saigon it is important for the caller to have the serviceman’s unit, his APO number and, if possible, a telephone number where he can be reached.
Until 1967, Kennedy said, servicemen could call home only from Saigon. Calls now could be placed from hospitals and the bases in various parts of Vietnam.
U.S. callers, however, can reach only telephones in Saigon and the immediate vicinity.
In 1965, communications facilities in Vietnam permitted the completion of only three calls a day between the two countries. Two commercial high-frequency circuits were operated four hours a day.
There are now ten circuits available for Vietnam service, and they generally are open 12 to 15 hours a day.
The first three minutes of a station-to-station call to Vietnam is $9.00. A person-to-person call costs $12.00 for the first three minutes. Additional minute rates for both station and person calls is $3.00.
100 years ago as presented in the 1919 December editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Members of the Alumni Association of the Rome High School gave a great exhibition of their regard for the football squad who defeated their old rivals from Darlington for the first time in 12 years, with a sumptuous repast at the Busy Bee Cafe.
There were in all 60 guests present, including the alumni members, those of the football squad and invited guests. There were many short talks, among those who spoke were Walter P. Jones, principal of the high school, Nevin Trammell of the football squad, J. Olney Davis, for the alumni and Coach B.F. Quigg.
The spread will long be remembered both for the “eats” and the occasion, and the members of the team express themselves not adverse to being members of a winning team on such occasions as this.
Monday, Dec. 8, 1969
Lindale workers accept contract
Members of local 1716, Textile Workers Union of America, who are employed at the Lindale plant of WestPoint Pepperell voted Sunday to accept the terms of a new three-year contract.
About 96 percent of the some 400 workers voting approved the contract.
Neither company nor union officials would comment on terms of the contract but released a joint statement saying, “The company and the union have reached agreement on the terms of a three-year contract for production and maintenance employees in the Lindale plant of WestPoint Pepperell Manufacturing Company. This contract concludes a series of negotiating meetings which began June 26, 1969.”
Employees of the Lindale plant voted in August 1966 to accept the TWUA as their collective bargaining representative.
It was the fourth National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election in the plant’s 74-year history. Employees had rejected the union and three other elections in 1947, 1955 and 1965.
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1969
Columbus stores to test statute on Sunday work
COLUMBUS, Ga. (UPI) – Columbus discount stores, Kmart, Gaylord’s and Miller’s were granted the right Monday to challenge the constitutionality of Georgia’s “Blue Law.” The hearing was agreed to by U.S. District Judge J. Robert Elliott, after 49 summonses were given to Columbus business houses Sunday for alleged violations of the law which forbids the sales of all merchandise on Sundays.
Attorneys for the three stores claimed the law violates the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution by enforcing a religious practice and abridging the rights of citizens.
The discount store sought the injunction after 23 of the 49 cases were bound over for jury trial. The three cases involving the discount stores were postponed pending the injunction hearing.
The original 1933 statute has seldom been enforced in Georgia, but a Columbus city ordinance similar to the state law is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.
Friday, Dec. 12, 1969
Golfers ready for 12th Annual Santa Open Tournament
Santa’s helpers will tee off Saturday and Sunday in the 12th Santa Open Golf Tournament at the Kraftsman Club.
Some 200 entries are expected in the event and each will donate $5 to Cheerful Givers as entry fee. This tournament is a favorite of area golfers because they play for a worthy cause.
Last year 216 golfers toured the course in the Santa Open and gave $1,080.00 to Cheerful Givers.
Merchants donated the prizes to the golfers, and first prize will be a deluxe recliner. That’s the goal the golfers are after.
Lynn Bevis is the defending champion. He fired a two-under-par 70 last year to take top honors, but Lynn will be pushed hard this year by host pro Raymond Williams and Kraftsman Club champion Jerry Argo.
100 years ago as presented in the 1919 December editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Mr. William R. Reece of Avenue A, a student at Georgia Tech at Atlanta, has been initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi fraternity.
Of all honors that Georgia Tech bestows upon students, the highest and most coveted is to be elected as a member of this body. The fraternity as a national organization with branches and chapters at most of the leading colleges and universities of the country.
Election to the fraternity is based primarily on a student’s scholarship, although his active participation in the more serious faces of college and campus activities, together with his personality, also come under close scrutiny as determining factors.
In addition to excellence in scholarship Mr. Reece has engaged in various campus activities as follows: treasurer of the architectural society 1917-1918, vice president 1918-1919.
He prepared for entering Georgia Tech at Rome High School.
---
In the stables of the Rev. J. L. Hodges, pastor of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, stands a fine mule 7-years-old and 17 hands high, the gift of Mr. Johnson, a Floyd County farmer, to the Baptist $75 million fund. This mule was put in by Mr. Johnson on a valuation of $200, although it is probable that it was worth considerably more.
It has been suggested that if the mule is brought over to the business center, and its fine quality shown up by some prominent citizen who would ride it up and down Broad Street, and then cry it off at auction, it would probably bring something like $1,000. Such a proposition is now under consideration by those in possession.
---
A general curtailment of passenger train service throughout the southern region of the Railroad Administration was announced and is to be implemented immediately
Each federal manager is ordered to eliminate as many trains as possible without a serious inconvenience to the public. In addition to this, mini-parlor, club and sleeping cars will be discontinued and no special trains will be operated during the coal crisis.
It was said that no reduction in freight service in the southern region was contemplated as already it is greatly reduced on account of the coal shortage.