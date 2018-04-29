Fifty Years Ago
Sunday, April 28, 1968
Major addition under construction by Rome’s outside carpets plant
A Rome firm is playing a pioneer role in the manufacture of glass fiber-backed carpets in attractive decorator colors. Outside Carpets Inc. of Rome, under the leadership of J.E. Jordan, president, is tufting into a weather resistant glass fiber primary backing to produce carpets with long wearing, easy to clean characteristics.
Moving into an attractive new 50,000 square foot facility in September of 1967, with approximately 75 employees, the firm has developed new techniques and machinery to supply a nationwide market. And now it’s constructing an additional 30,000 square foot vinyl compounding plant. Another 50 employees are anticipated when the new facility is completed.
In describing the advantages of the colorful carpets, Jordan stated “we find the glass fiber backing is stronger than steel. It will not shrink or stretch. It’s pliable; will not rust, rot no corrode. And most important, it’s impervious to moisture.”
Officials of Outside Carpets Inc. include Jordan, president; Mrs. Mildred C Jordan, vice president; Owen F. Bryant, secretary; Guy Amspoker, office manager and comptroller; Hank Carrico, customer relations manager.
Carpet mats produced by the Rome firm or marketed under the trade name “Jordomat.”
Monday, April 29, 1968
Craig plans to quit Klan
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia Grand Dragon Calvin F. Craig, who plans to quit the United Klans of America this week, says whites and Negroes can live together only if they sit down and discuss their problems.
He told a news conference Sunday he was leaving the organization because its summer activities would take up time he wants to devote to voter registration work and the Model Cities program.
Craig said he decided more than a year ago not to seek reelection as grand dragon, adding that Klan leaders who step down traditionally resign from the Klan altogether.
Many people have urged him to run either for sheriff of Fulton County or for a state office, Craig said, but he has not yet decided on his political plans.
Craig, a vocal segregationist, made news recently when he began working with Negroes in Atlanta’s Model Cities program.
In announcing his resignation from the Klan, he repeated an earlier position that “black and white people” can live together only by sitting down at a conference table and discussing their problems.
Craig said representatives from both extremes should confer together “so we can have peace on every street in America.”
If he decides to run for public office, the Grand Dragon said, he will run on a law-and-order platform.
Tuesday, April 30, 1968
Player rosters set for Southern League
Player rosters have been announced for four teams in the Southern League 9-12 baseball program by player agent Ralph Ayers.
The league is scheduled to begin the 1968 season within two teams and teams already are involved in pre-season practice.
Rosters for the American, National and International leagues were announced Sunday.
Southern League players and managers are as follows:
Civitan - Bobby Potts, manager; Brad Cescutti, Rickey Evans, Kenneth Hand, Reggie Keith, Steve Koon, Mike Masianka, Frank Milner, Greg Murphy, Blair Dickinson, tim Land, Mickey Middleton, Steve Smith, Steve Quarles, Ronnie Floyd and Robert Walther.
Motor Contract - Chandler Williams, manager; Tommy Ayckock, Larry Bain, Steve Cason, Tommy Gates, Dennis Gordon, Steve Moore, David Allen, Bobby Garrison, Jimmy Hewitt, Mark Blanton, John Camp, Marc Frazier, Brad Langley, David Leech and Jamey Vick.
Henson-Clay - Robert Anglea, manager; Donald Davis, Chris Lorenzo, Gary Ivester, Alan Lee, Randy Wilson, Mike Jones, Bill Powell, Herbert Wood, Mark Andrews, Tommy Rhinehart, Kevin Lee, Brad Morrow, David Willis, Bobby Davis and Rusty Reid.
Piggly Wiggly – Mike Wilson, manager; Steve Chambers, Ricky Hall, Steve Hix, Joe Purcell, david Rhinehart, Mike Ryall, Tim Holloway, Don Matthews, Jim McSwiney, Ricky Ramsey, Terry Bryant, Tommy Jones, Mark Webreck and Mark Tolbert.