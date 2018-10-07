Fifty Years Ago
Tuesday Oct. 8, 1968
Rome finally gets approved for Headstart
The Rome Headstart program finally has received approval to begin its 1968-69 term after a delay of several months, Seventh District Rep. John Davis made the announcement today.
The program has been funded $140,496 for 10 months. Some $34,536 is being reprogrammed from an unexpected grant received last year. New funds total $105,960.
The Rome Headstart program requested a total of $155,695 in federal funds to be supplemented by the Rome Board of Education which provides 20 percent of the federal grant. However, the Rome share consists mostly of the donation of materials, facilities, volunteer services and other services such as medical care for the students.
Mrs. Raymond Goff, director of Headstart, has said that the program could begin "immediately" after approval of funds is received.
The program was supposed to have begun when regular school began at the end of August, but federal red tape delayed its beginning. This is the third year the program has been late and starting because of tardiness in the approval of funds.
The first Headstart program was held in Rome in 1965. It is designed to assist preschool children who are educationally and socially unprepared to meet the qualifications of the first grade.
Monday, Oct. 7, 1968
Woman hijacks Mexican plane
MERIDA, Mex. (AP) -- A 35 year-old woman from Argentina, who said she found life in Mexico intolerable, hijacked a twin-engine turboprop airliner with 17 persons aboard Sunday and ordered the pilot to fly to Cuba.
Mexican authorities said the woman, identified as Judith Vasquez, entered the cockpit and pulled a gun from beneath a white shawl. The pilot, Captain Eroza Troyo, said that after ordering him to fly to Cuba the woman said hysterically, “I’d rather be killed or jailed in Cuba than returned to Mexico.”
The incident took place as the Aeromaya plane flew over Mexico’s Isla Mujeres, the “Isle of Women,” on its way to Merida.
After seven hours in Havana, the plane, which carried 14 passengers including three Americans and a crew of three, returned to Merida Sunday night.
In addition to Mrs. Vasquez and her daughter, Silvia, 12, and a two-month-old son Ernesto, two unidentified women passengers remained in Havana. It could not be learned if they were connected with the hijacking, the 19th since Jan. 30.
In Havana, Mexican ambassador Miguel Covian, who arranged for the release of the passengers and plnne, said he found the hijack difficult to explain “when there are regular commercial flights between Mexico and Cuba.”
Airline officials said the woman had boarded the plane earlier in Mexico City with a round trip ticket and was on her way back.
Capt. Eroza said the woman told him she had lived in Mexico for six years. He said the woman gave no information about her husband or any of her activities.
When the plane flew over Cuban soil, Eroza said, the woman collapsed and threw away the pistol in the cabin “but it was already too late to turn back because the fuel was low.”
The Americans aboard were identified as Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bruce of Michigan and Dr. Irving Tovar of New York.
No addresses or hometowns were given.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1968
Easy wins recorded in Mite League play
Coosa and Elm Street recorded in Mite League football action Tuesday, but it was a different story in the Pee-Wee and Senior Midget Leagues.
Coosa knocked off Fourth Ward in high style by a 38-0 margin, while Elm Street came through with a 26-7 win over Glenwood.
In Pee-Wee League play, Glenwood scored in the first and then staved off West End for a 7-6 verdict, while Pepperell continued its winning ways with a 34-0 decision over Riverside.
Moving into the Senior Midget Program, East Rome lost some of its offense, but still managed to claim a 13-6 victory over Pepperell, and Garden Lakes utilized a strong defense to whip West Rome, 12-0.
In flag football play, ALE went on a scoring binge for a 35-7 victory over Millican’s Food Town, while Valley View came up with a shutout over Pi Delta Tau, 20-0.
David Guest and Tom Reinhart provided the top scoring for Coosa in the Mite victory over Fourth Ward with 12 points each, while Tim Dobson and Brad Walker aided with a touchdown apiece. Holden and Squires had the extra points.
Five persons entered the scoring column for Elm Street in the 26-0 decision over Glenwood. L. Smith, Kinnemore Camp and Anthony Johnson had touchdowns for the winners, while Holloway and Smith had the extra points. Wansley scored for the losers and White added the PAT.
And Pee-Wee play, Red Blevins did all the scoring for Glenwood in the first quarter, while Bob Bowling came up with a touchdown for the losers in the final frame of play in a hard-hitting defensive contest.
Pepperell had an easy time in topping Riverside as Chris Farmer and Mark Dillingham scored a pair of touchdowns each, while Braden Crider had seven points, John Brown two and Mark Cosper one.
Joe Clements and Ellis Hand received credit for the points East Rome scored in topping Pepperell, 13-6, while Bill Brown tallied the points for the losers. Clements had a 52-yard run and Hand scored from two yards out. Terry McHenry hit Brown on a 12-yard toss for Pepperell.
Tim Corbin raced into the end zone for 25 yards out for one tally and Rodger Williams came up on a 10-yarder for Garden Lakes’ scores in the 12-0 victory over West Rome.
Bishop hit on four touchdown passes in the ALE win over Millican in Flag football, while Reed hit Turpin for another in the 25-7 decision. Dodd found Bennett open for the losers’ tally.
Jerry Sitton struck paydirt on two passes to Wallace Shifflett, and Tony Taylor for touchdowns, while he intercepted one and returned it 20 yards for a third tally.
Friday, Oct. 11, 1968
Berry College is beneficiary of large estate
Berry College is scheduled to receive the bulk of the $557,000 estate of the late Miss Juliet N. Weeks of Waukesha, Wisc., according to John R. Lipscomb, Berry’s director of development.
In her will Miss Weeks left the income from her estate to a longtime friend and companion, after which the principal will be received by the college, Lipscomb pointed out.
Miss Weeks had met Martha Berry, founder of the college, when she visited the Berry campus in 1936. Through correspondence and publications Miss Weeks continue to follow the college’s progress.