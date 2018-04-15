Fifty Years Ago
Sunday, April 14, 1968
Miss Kelly will teach in Monrovia
Miss Sandra Kelly, who lives at 9 Glenwood Apartments, currently teaching in the Rome City School System, is on the threshold of an adventuresome two-year stay in Monrovia, Liberia, as a Southern Baptist missionary journeyman of 1968.
A 1965 graduate of Berry College with her master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, Miss Kelly will join 73 other young men and women employed by the Foreign Mission Board.
The journeymen, college graduates or soon-to-be, under 27 years of age, with skills in demand overseas, will work alongside career missionaries, searching, learning and contributing.
Miss Kelly is employed for teaching at Rick’s Institute, Monrovia, Liberia. She, with the others, will complete eight weeks of training the summer.
The missionary journeyman program is in its fourth year of giving young Baptists opportunities to live their faith in challenging situations. For the second consecutive summer, the director of journeyman training will be Dr. James D. Belote, missionary president of the Hong Kong Baptist Theological Seminary and the Asia Baptist graduate Theological Seminary.
Tuesday, April 16, 1968
Californian looks for Scottish bride
DUNDEE, Scotland (AP) -A hundred Scots lassies want to marry John J. Andrews, a 21-year-old California advertising man who is looking for a Scottish bride.
And if they don’t match up to his specifications, many of them will be glad to pair up with any other American he can recommend.
Andrews, of Newport Beach, Calif., wrote Dundee’s mayor last week that an aunt had left him $100,000 on condition he married a Scot.
He asked to be put in touch with blondes or redheads 18 to 27 years old.
Mayor Alex McKenzie said he has received 100 replies.
Wednesday, April 17, 1968
Model gets back-to-back gems
It’s very seldom that a high school baseball team will have a no-hitter during the course of a season, but Coach Ralph Tuggle’s Model Blue Devils are now looking for No. 3 this year.
Richard Haggard pulled off the feat Tuesday afternoon with a fine effort against Region 3-A North foe Pickens County as the Blue Devils cashed in a 3-0 verdict.
The Haggard no-hitter was Model’s second within a five-day period or back-to-back efforts. Scott Howell had accomplished the feat against to Berry Academy Friday afternoon.
Tuggle’s troops have mustered three victories the season against one setback - which includes two wins in sub-region action.
In Tuesday’s play, Haggard had little trouble with Pickens from the pitching standpoint as he whiffed 14 batters en route to the victory. He issued two free passes and hit one batter.
While Haggard was controlling the hitting by Pickens, the Blue Devils weren’t having very much success with Larry Fountain. Model had only six for the contest, but they did come at opportune times along with timely errors.
The Blue Devils pushed across a solo tally in the second inning and then closed out the scoring for the game with a pair of markers in the fifth frame.
Actually, four miscues by Pickens aided the collection of runs during these two frames.
Phil Dew opened up the second inning by acquiring a base on an error. Haggard moved him to third with a sharp single. Dew scored when Howell’s hard bounder was misplayed by Pickens’ shortstop.
The fifth inning proved to be the most productive of the game but two errors aided in the scoring.
Rocky Holland lined a triple, and scored when Dennis Bramlett lived on an error. Tommy Nasworthy then wrapped out a safe blow to move Bramlett to third and then scored on an error.
Holland and Nasworthy were the top guns in the hitting department with two safeties each. Both had a triple and single - collecting four of the six hits garnered by Model.
Thursday, April 18, 1968
Darlington places three in math group
Three Darlington students were among the top 15 in the state of Georgia in the 1968 High School Mathematics Contest. Darlington also placed second among Georgia secondary schools.
Bayard T. Van Hecke, of Jackson, Miss., a Darlington senior, and the 1968 star student, was third among more than 4,300 individuals, placing behind Charles T. Breuer, of Lakeside High School, Atlanta, and Jay P. Siegel of Dalton. Van Hecke was the individual winner in the 1967 contest.
Other members of the Darlington “team” included Leslie C .Watters, Turner Chapel Rd., who placed eighth, and W. Lawrence Hawkins, 3003 Garden Lakes Blvd., who was 13th. Atlanta’s Lakeside High School is first among the schools, with Darlington second, Dalton High School third and Westminster of Atlanta fourth. A total of 124 high schools competed in Georgia
Ralph J.D. Dorminey is chairman of Darlington’s mathematics department. Other teachers include John R. Barkell, Joe W. Campbell, James R. Cowan, Luther G. Cribb Jr., Jackson Ellis, Sidney L. Lockhart, Daniel M. McDonald, and W. Gordon Neville.