Fifty Years Ago
Sunday, July 21, 1968
Dilorenzo makes win easier with 1-hitter
Rome Laundry and Waffle House won games with identical scores Friday in 9-12 League baseball action, but the latter had a much easier time.
Chris Dilorenzo hurled a one-hitter in guiding Waffle House to a 7-0 verdict over Piggly Wiggly, while Rome Laundry’s Tim Agan gave up five hits but still came out with a 7-0 decision over Volkswagen.
Waffle House made it a little easier from the start by scoring three runs in the first inning and then adding a solo counter in the third and three more in the fourth.
Dilorenzo had little trouble after that frame as he rocked alone allowing only Mike Ryall’s bingle to disrupt a no-hit contest.
Brad Morrow, Tommy Rhinehart, Randy Wilson and Gary Ivester provided the hitting for the winners with one hit each.
Agan gave up five hits, three to Jeff Finley, in holding Volkswagen scoreless in the second game.
However, it seemed that neither team would score until the fourth inning when Rome Laundry broke loose for five markers and then added two more in the fifth.
Sammy Dawkins and Chip Williams rapped out a pair of hits for the winners while Jim Powell, Perry Bowen and Mike Gibbs came through with solo bingles. Finley had a perfect showing for the losers in three trips at the plate. David Rudolph and Mike Minshew had single hits.
Clayton Lunday was the losers’ hurler for Volkswagen, while Ricky Hall suffered the setback for Piggly Wiggly.
Monday, July 22, 1968
Chattooga County child safe after night in woods
A night-long search for an 11-year-old Chattooga County girl ended on a happy note at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Some 150 persons, including members from the Rome-Floyd County Civil Defense Unit – scoured the Little Sand Mountain area near Menlo throughout the night after Pamela Morgan disappeared from her home.
G.W Radley, deputy director of Civil Defense, said 16 members of the local rescue and communications units joined some Chattooga authorities, state highway patrolmen and volunteers in the search.
According to Radney the parents of the girl, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Morgan, Summerville, Rte. 4, said Pamela walked out the rear door of her home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday while her parents were cutting grass at the back of the house. Her parents thought she was going for a walk but when she failed to return they sounded an alarm.
Rescue workers were preparing to drag a lake in the area when she returned home about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. She said she went walking in the woods and became lost and was unable to find her way back home until Sunday morning.
Wednesday, July 24, 1968
Celanese lists scholarships
Three Celanese and Dreyfus National Merit Scholarship winners were honored at a banquet at the Coosa Country Club. The banquet was hosted by Burton Cash, manager of the Rome Plant of Celanese Fibers Company.
Honored at the banquet were Leslie Watters, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Watters; Mark Paris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Grady Paris, and Gayland Dodd, son of Mrs. Martha Green.
Watters, a graduate of Darlington School, received a Celanese Merit Scholarship. He plans to attend Emory University as a premedical student in the fall.
Paris was awarded a Dreyfus Merit Scholarship. He also attended Darlington School and plans to enter the University of Georgia.
Also a Dreyfus Merit Scholarship winner was Gayland Dodd, a graduate of Pepperell High School. Dodd plans to attend Harvard College and major in chemical engineering.
There are 27,000 domestic employees of Celanese Corp. Out of the 12 scholarships awarded to dependents of these employees, Rome, with 759 employees, produced three of the scholarship winners.
Also attending the banquet besides the parents and honorees were J. Summerbell, E.V. Regester, W.E. Byrd, John Powell, R.M. Dowd, M.H. Hibbard, R.A. Higgins and R.A. Wright.
Friday, July 26, 1968
Dog to get medal
HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) – Smokey, a German shepherd dog who saved his young master from being bitten by a snake, will receive a medal for heroism.
Morie Myers, 13, son of a deputy sheriff in Jefferson County, was walking near his home north of Hillsboro several weeks ago when a copperhead snake in a berry patch appeared ready to strike at the boy.
Smokey knocked Morie down and then tangled with the snake, taking a bite on the foreleg. It swelled but the infection cleared up.