Fifty Years Ago
Monday, April 22, 1968
Father-son team fires 64 for victory
A father-son combination, Leon and Jimmy Culberson, knocked in four putts 10 feet or longer Sunday afternoon to fire a brilliant six-under par 64 for a two-stroke victory in the Callier Springs Country Club low ball golf tournament.
It was the third one-day low-ball tournament in as many weeks and a different winner has moved to the front each time.
Leon and Jimmy played almost flawless golf en route to yesterday’s victory over a field of 58 other teams. They hit many good shots, but it was there putting on lightning fast greens than enabled them to win it all.
Malcolm Budd and Porky Oliver were runners-up in the tournament with a four-under 66. A stroke behind them was the team of Buford Conway and Ellis Woods, while still another shot back at 68 was the twosome of Macklin Sartin and Bruce Ware.
These four teams were the only ones able to muster par, mainly because of the fast greens. Reports of three-putts came in from all corners of the course.
As a matter of fact, the Culbersons had one three-putt which proved it could happen to the best of ‘em.
They had started the day with a bang when Leon canned a three-footer at No. 1 for a birdie-three. Jimmy was on the green at regulation at No. 2 and things looked pretty good. However, he needed three putts to get the ball into the hole and the twosome dropped back to even par.
Jimmy redeemed himself at No. 4 for with a four-foot effort for a birdie. Then Leon knocked in one from five feet at No. 5 and from 10 feet out at No. 7 to putt three-under for the day.
Tuesday April 23, 1968
Youngster gets role in play at Berry
Nine-month-old Steve Morris of Rome will make his debut Wednesday in Berry Academy’s production of “The Luck of Roaring Camp,” to be presented at 10:45 a.m. and at 7 p.m. in Hamrick Auditorium on the Berry Academy campus.
The public is invited to attend either of these performances, and there is no admission charge, according to speech instructor Carl Goodman, director of the production.
Young Morris, the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Morris of 29 Rockwood Pl., Rome, will not actually be seen on stage, but his voice will portray that of Thomas Luck, whose birth in the Rings just that luck.
The theme of the 20-minute drama, based on a short story by Bret Harte and written originally for radio by Dorothy Calhoun, centers on the transformation of the rough and rowdy camp in the California Sierras in the 1850s as the miners find themselves caring for an infant.
To be seen in the play, which is being presented as a classroom drama part project by academy speech students, are Brad Wall, Tom Thompson, John Denham, Bill Marquardt, Jim Leopard, Mike Wyatt, David Sellers, Frank Vaughn, David H. Wood and Mike Franks.
Providing a musical background for the play will be Mark Lamb. Technical directors are Bill Powell, Bill Webb Jr. and Ronnie Calhoun. The set design is by Mrs. Carl Goodman.
Wednesday, April 24, 1968
15-year-old college math instructor
MIAMI, Fla. (AP) - Edith Stern, who entered college at the age of 13, has been accepted as a math instructor at Michigan State University. She is now 15.
The teenager, who has been called genius since the age of 2, chose a graduate assistantship in the math department at Michigan State over offers from “six or seven other very fine schools,” said her father, Aaron.
Edith graduates from Florida Atlantic University in August, celebrates her 16th birthday a few days later and then heads for East Lansing in September.
According to the university, Edith will deliver two-hour algebra lectures twice a week, act as consultant to students and grade tests in addition to taking three graduate courses.
“I hope I’ll be able to finish up on my PhD in two years,” she said.
“This is a gigantic step she is taking,” her father said. “Michigan State has one other genius who has attracted just as much attention as she has and he will undoubtedly be a new challenge to her.”
“It will be interesting; it’ll certainly be different,” Edith said when she learned that one of her classmates will be Michael Grost, 14-year-old senior in advanced mathematics. Grost was admitted to Michigan State at 12.
The Brooklyn-born coed’s I.Q. has been tested at anywhere from 154 to 201 depending on the test used, Dr. John Hocking, director of graduate admissions at MSU who approved the admission of both young scholars, said Grost’s intelligence has defied the best attempts to measure it.
It is learned to read at two, play chess at four, dropped out of junior high school at 12 and was admitted to college at 13.
Except during discussions of the fall of the Roman Empire, Freud or trigonometry, Edith appears to be a normal teenage girl.
Despite the phenomenal speed at which she has progressed through life, she says, “I’ve missed nothing. I comprehend more than most, I suppose, but I’m not sure how much extra I have. I don’t know what it would feel like to be in college at any other age. This is normal for me.”
Thursday, April 25, 1968
East Rome tops Dragons with late rally, 6-5
It took a last-ditch rally, but the East Rome Gladiators came up with the necessary runs to claim a revenge victory over Pepperell Wednesday afternoon, 6-5.
Coach Otis Gilbreath’s troops had toppled East Rome by a 13-2 margin last week and the time for revenge was fast growing to a close when the Gladiators pushed across three runs in the sixth inning for the victory margin.
The final runs came on a single by Joe Tippett with one out in the sixth inning after a pair of walks, a two-base error and a hit had accounted for one marker.
Larry Bing had started the inning with a single in a pinch hit role. Lawson Cochran and Johnny Newman received free passes, and Bill Shifflet’s grounder was errored and Bing raced across the plate.
The next batter went down swinging to set the stage for Tippett. He promptly drilled a single and Cochran and Newman scored for the go-ahead margin.
Both teams scored in the first inning with East Rome taking a 2-1 frontage. Pepperell came up with three runs in the second for a 4-2 lead and then added one more in the third. The Gladiators cut the margin by one in the bottom half of the third.
In Pepperell’s first, Phil Baker walked and then scored on Ken Kizziah’s double.
East Rome utilized an error on Shifflet’s grounder. Johnny Jacobs walked and Tippett rapped a two-run double.
Ronnie Hutchings had a single to open Pepperell’s second. Jimmy Dudley lived on a fielder’s choice. Charlie Gilbreath walked, and Baker scored Dudley with a single. A passed ball advanced the runners and Gary Wingo rapped a two-run single to put Pepperell out front by a 4-2 margin.
Hutchings was instrumental in the final Pepperell run in the third inning when he lived on a two-base error and then scored when Dudley ripped a single through the hole.
East Rome started the climb back in hopes of avoiding another setback similar to the one last week. Shiflett had a single in the third. Tippett walked and Johnny Jacobs plated Shifflett with a singleton.
The final scoring came in the sixth inning when East Rome put together the necessary hitting and brakes for the victory.
Newman stopped the Dragons on only two hits after the third inning and put zeros on the board for the remaining portion of the contest.
Pepperell outhit the Gladiators by a margin, but the Dragons had three errors as compared to two for East Rome.
In the hitting department, Tippett had two hits in three trips to the plate for four runs batted in, while Kizziah collected a pair of safeties for the Dragons.
It was the seventh victory for East Rome against three setbacks while Pepperell was suffering its second defeat of the year.