Fifty Years Ago
Friday, May 31, 1968
Cave Spring gets 8th straight win
Cave Spring, the winningest team in 9-12 play, put together a winning combination of hard hitting and strong pitching to overcome a rocky fifth inning and whip Kiwanis 9-5 Thursday.
The undefeated Springers upped their season record to 8-0 with the 12 hit assault that included one home run and four doubles coupled with Steve George’s two-hit effort.
Although George limited Kiwanis to only two hits, the losers came up with four runs in the fifth inning to throw something of a scare into the Cave Spring team.
However, the winners were never in serious danger of losing after scoring two in the first, one in the second and four big runs in the third. Two singletons came in the fourth and fifth.
Anthony Barnett and Scott Youngblood had three hits each for Cave Spring, while Mike Glenn and Randy Acker collected two safeties. Glenn rapped a home run, while the others had doubles.
The only hits George surrendered were doubles to Steve Stewart and Gerald Hutchinson. The latter was the losing hurtler.
In other 9-12 games, Optimist turned back Jennings, 3-2, and Rome Laundry toppled Volkswagon, 7-1.
In Pony League games, First National Bank defeated Super Discount, 5-3, and Battey Machinery edged past National City Bank, 4-3.
Sunday, May 26, 1968
West Point Pepperell honors employees with long service
R.J. Cotton, who has completed a half century of service with the Lindale Mill of West Point Pepperell, has been presented with a 50-year service award.
Cotton, who has been connected with the mill’s Spinning Department during the entire 50-year period, was born in Warren, Ark., but has spent most of his life in the Lindale area. He and his wife, who has been working in the mill for 41 years, reside at 1301 Cave Spring Road. Mrs. Cotton is the former Stella Lambert. They have one daughter, Mrs. Dorothy Wheeler, and two grandchildren. The Cottons are members of the Coosa Valley Baptist Church.
Other employees of the mill eligible to receive service awards this month, and their years of service are as follows:
Weaving Department – 35 years: Johnnie W. Welchel, George M. Roberts, Horace Kennington, Leonard R. Holsomback and Hobart B. Davis; 30 years: Daphne H. Brock; 25 years: Faye S. Bohannon and Lula M. Hardin; 15 years: Ola M. Milsap, Glenn J. Jordan, Curtis T. Graham, Barbara W. Gilliland, Mildred O. Evans and Roy D. Abernathy; 5 years: Raymond L. Pilgrim.
Spinning and Spooling Department – 40 years: Lois F. Chambers; 35 years: Allen F. Smith and Valco S. Rogers; 20 years: William H. Garrett.
Carding Department – 10 years: John W. Studdard.
Mechanical Department – 35 years: Luther O. Waits; 15 years: William R. Haney.
Cloth and Finishing – 45 years: Velma M. Morris; 30 years: Grady L. Akins; 25 years: Myrtle M. Fincher; 20 years: Newton P. Wheeler Jr.
Plant Office – 30 years: James W. Mathis.
Tuesday, May 28, 1968
Fairbanks scholarship is awarded
An East Rome High School senior has been awarded a full tuition Fairbanks Scholarship to enter the freshman class at Shorter College this fall.
James Stephen Green, son of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Green of 914 Walnut St., was awarded the scholarship at a presentation luncheon held on the Shorter College campus. The presentation was made by S.L. Hancock Sr., manager of the Fairbanks Co. in Rome.
Also honored at the presentation luncheon were Kenneth Stanley Walker, a Shorter sophomore and James Milam, a Shorter freshman, both Fairbanks scholars.
The Fairbanks scholars are selected by a committee of Rome public school administrators on the basis of academic excellence and character in leadership.
Green will graduate in June from East Rome High School. Walker, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.G. Walker Jr., of Rome, is a graduate of East Rome and is a mathematics major at Shorter. Milam is a graduate of Model High School and a biology major at Shorter. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Milam of Wade Street.
Others attending the luncheon hosted by Dr. Randall Minor, president of Shorter, were J.B. Maddox, Owen Blanton, Jerry Deleski, Fred Watters, Dick McPhee and Dr. Nevin Jones.
Wednesday, May 29, 1968
Mortician in Atlanta opens drive-in wing to funeral home
ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta mortician opened the drive-in window wing of his funeral home this week, but so far business has been slow.
Hirschel Thornton, a Georgia funeral director since 1945, says he is making this optional service available for people who simply want to drive by to view a deceased friend or loved one.
The new extension on his funeral home has five broad widows in a row, each six feet wide and constructed to display a body in its coffin.
“I don’t have anybody there now. But I’ve had several people ask me, when are you going to get it ready,” Thornton said.
Thornton said the wing could hold five bodies at once, the coffins tilted at a slight angle for better viewing.
“It’s all air conditioned,” Thornton, 49, said proudly as he pointed out the new dark green carpet and draperies behind the windows.
A paved U-shaped driveway makes it possible to drive around the main Thornton Mortuary building, then by the drive-in windows. A black letterbox is attached below each window, so that a person can leave a note or his card without getting out of his car.