Tuesday, April 22, 1969
Survey shows ‘astounding’ cost of rearing children
What is the price tag on the average 18-year-old in Floyd County? How much have his parents spent over the years in the process of raising him from a gurgling infant to a young adult?
Few parents have even a remote idea of the amount. They have never thought of their children in those terms. All they know, in general way, is that they have been both costly and priceless.
Had they paused along the line, however, to tally up the ball, they would have been astounded. They would have found that their expenditures in the 18 years ran well into five figures. For the average family, nationally, it came to $26,700.
The latest figures on the cost of parenthood, from the Department of Agriculture and others, show that income is the determining factor, in most cases in how much is spent by an individual family in bringing up its children.
Where net income is between $8,000 and $10,000 per family, as is the average in Floyd County, the outlay per child is approximately $33,600 to age 18.
A major part of it is for food. The figures, adjusted for price changes, show that the average child consumes about $7,300 worth during the 18 years.
Fortunately, this cost, as well as most others, are spread out over the years.
As presented in the April 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Ordinary Harry Johnson was appointed as judge of the Juvenile Court of Floyd County, by judges Moses Wright, at Floyd Superior Court. This action was taken under the act of 1915 which empowers the judges of superior court to appoint the judge of some existing court as juvenile court judge. The office carries with it no salary, and no expense to the county and considerable work for judge Johnson, which he is willing to undertake for humanity’s sake.
The juvenile court will have jurisdiction of children under the age of 16, not only delinquents and violators of the law, but those in need of hospital attention, and the like.
The case that brought this matter to the attention of court officers was a pitiful one, a little seven-year-old girl, of a weak mind, who had only recently learned to talk. Her mother stated that physicians had said the child might, under proper training, greatly improve. The county board, before which the matter first came up, was unable to be of assistance, but the incident so stirred the pity of commissioner Creighton that he, with county attorney Graham Wright, went before the judge investigated the juvenile court law, and have arranged to have the child examined by local physicians and cared for either here or at some suitable institution.
Wednesday, April 23, 1969
‘Mr. Bare’ fails to make police lineup in Houston
HOUSTON (UPI) – A woman spent two nights in an air conditioning water tower recently in hopes of catching a glimpse of the nude stranger who rings doorbells, grins, then runs like the wind.
The woman, part of a vigilante group called “Operation Nude” which is trying to help police find the unclothed bellringer, spent two fruitless nights in the water tower.
When the housewives learned Tuesday a suspect had been arrested, they clamored to police for a nude lineup. How could they possibly finger the real Mr. Bare, they argued, if they saw him clothed? No dice, police said.
“They’ll just have to identify him with his clothes on,” one policeman said. Police said if everybody in the lineup had to doff his duds it would be “unfair to innocent persons.”
The nighttime visitor, clad only in moonlight, rings the doorbell of an apartment, waits until a woman answers, grins, and then runs.
“The man is in his early twenties and is a very fast runner,” said Policeman Mrs. Lanny Stephenson.
Occasionally, the caller dresses more formally, wearing tennis shoes with the smile.
The women in the area formed “Operation Nude” to catch the prowler. A telephone call notifying the group the man was in the area sent women running to prearranged lookout points. They could then watch for him until police arrived. It didn’t work.
Thursday, April 24, 1969
Coosa scores late, tops Berry in 3-A tilt, 10-5
Coosa scored eight runs in the last three innings Wednesday to defeat Berry Academy, 10-5, in a Region 3-A North baseball battle.
The Eagles collected 10 hits and took advantage of seven Falcon errors to break the game open in the late innings. It was a 2-1 game through the first four frames before errors and timely hits sent the score soaring.
Wayne Boyd went the distance for Coosa, spacing four hits for the victory. Mike Farr was the starter and loser for Berry, although he lasted only until the fifth.
Coosa broke the scoring ice with two runs in the top of the second. Boyd singled. Parker walked and Gary Graves drove one run across on a base hit. The second scored on Ray Nash’s sacrifice fly.
Berry came back with a singleton in its half of the inning when Wesley Jones walked and moved around the bases on a succession of passed balls.
It remained that way until Coosa erupted for four runs in the fifth. Steve Owens started the inning with a hit and promptly scored when Bubba Keith drilled a double. James Blanton then walked and another run crossed the plate when Boyd’s grounder was bobbled.
Successive singles by Parker and Graves accounted for two more runs.
Berry got two of those back in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Pigott singled. Ted Touchstone and Wes Jones walked and Mike Keith hit a two-run double.
Berry got singletons in the sixth and seventh. In the sixth, David Campbell walked and came home when Pigott hit a double. Then in the seventh, Keith walked, moved to third on passed balls and scored on Frank Garrett’s hit.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The opening dance of the Easter season will take place at the Cherokee Hotel. The famous Dick Topes’ Jazz Band from Atlanta will furnish the music.
A large number of visitors will add to the pleasure of the occasion. A number of boys recently returned from overseas military service and will be present.
Anyone desiring further information may call on Dick King or Gardner Wright as they have made arrangements and have the checking list.
---
Now that the Germans have been called to Versailles, the indications are that the proceedings will move with such dispatch that President Wilson can remain over for signing the peace treaty and thus be able to take home the completed documents. It is probable that the treaty will not be made public until it has been presented to the German delegates.
The German delegates to the peace conference at Versailles will reside in the wing of the hotel de reservoirs, joining the prefecture of police, according to the announcement. The treaty of peace will be signed in the famous Hall of Mirrors, in the palace at Versailles.
---
Joel I. West, an ex-Lindale soldier, and a veteran of the world war, recently returned from France, where he was wounded, has been chosen to get the other discharged soldiers about Lindale together to take part in a victory parade. It is desire that every man, who has retained his uniform in good condition, take part in this parade in military style, and Mr. West would be glad to have the names of all those who will agree to take part in the parade.