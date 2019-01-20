Sunday, Jan. 19, 1968
Blue Devils hang on for 60-55 win
Coosa came to life in the second half Friday night, but it was a case of “too little, too late” as the Model Blue Devils held on to win 60-55 and complete a sweep of a cage doubleheader.
The Devilettes had an easy time in the opening contest, 62-31.
Coach Robbie Weir’s Blue Devils were coasting along behind a big lead in the boys’ contest when the Eagles suddenly caught fire.
A red-hot first quarter enabled Model to go ahead by a big 22-8 margin, and at the time it looked as it would be a runaway. That was especially true at halftime when Model boosted its lead to 19 points, 35-16.
However, Coach Bob Brannon’s Eagles came out with fire in their eyes at the start of the second half. They reeled off 16 straight points before Model could find the range and suddenly it was a ball game.
Model finally got some points at the tailend of the period to hold a 46-42 lead. In the third quarter, Coosa outscored the Blue Devils, 26-11.
Richard Haggard led the way with 19 points, followed by Scott Howell with 14 and Pete Harris with 13. Weir singled out Harris’ efforts as one of the best of his career.
For Coosa, Harry Montgomery and Gary Bragg lead a balanced scoring attack with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The girls’ contest never was in doubt after Model piled up a 17-7 advantage in the first seven minutes. It was 32-11 at halftime and 43-21 at the end of three quarters.
Jackie Roach, one of the area’s top scorers, pumped in 31 points for the victory. Branton and Camp followed with 16 and 15 markers.
Monday, Jan. 20, 1968
Rome girl wins Georgia crown
For the first time in the history of the famed Junior Miss pageants, a Rome girl has been named the winner of the Georgia Junior Miss title.
Kippy Scarborough, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Scarborough of 505 Charlton Rd., won the title Saturday night in Cartersville at the Georgia Junior Miss Pageant, sponsored by the Cartersville Jaycees.
Miss Scarborough, representing Floyd County, won the title over scores of other pretty Georgia girls representing counties throughout the state.
The new Georgia Junior Miss, a 5-foot-6 brunette, will represent Georgia in May at the National Junior Miss pageant in Mobile, Ala.
Contacted at West Rome High School, where she is a senior, Kippy said that she was “delighted” about receiving the honor.
“It’s just wonderful,” she said, “but I still can’t quite realize it yet.”
But what she finds most memorable about the state pageant was not the moment her name was called as winner or the actual crowning ceremony, but “the friendliness of all the girls, getting to know them.”
The contestants were judged according to poise, appearance, physical fitness and a conference with the judges, which Kippy found to be the most difficult part of the contest. They also were judged on talent. Kippy, accompanying herself on the guitar, sang a song which she had written.
“It doesn’t have a name,” she explained, “but it’s not a protest song, but it’s about growing up. It’s optimistic.”
She also designed and made the outfit she wore when she performed a twirling exercise, another part of her talent exhibition.
She is solo twirler for the West Rome band. She also was named 1968 Homecoming Queen. Her talents also include playing the piano and sewing.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 1969
Misty-eyed LBJ returns home
JOHNSON CITY, Texas (UPI) — For five years, the peace and the beauty of the Texas hill country sustained Lyndon B. Johnson when the strain in the country’s highest office became almost too much to bear.
Today Johnson was home to stay, a private citizen after 38 years spent in public service in five years and 59 days after he took the oath of office as president anon Air Force Oone on a fateful November day in Dallas.
“I don’t have to be concerned about everything that happens now,” Johnson said when he arrived in Texas, aboard that same plane. “The responsibility is somewhere else. It’s a great relief.”
Johnson, misty-eyed and choked with emotion, was greeted by a crowd of cheering Texans, more than 5,000 strong, at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin.
“We had a great day, but the time had come,” he said. “You don’t know how wonderful it feels just to be with you in this part of the country we love so much.”
he spoke with relief of being free to ride the range and “not have that man with the bag following me.”
He was speaking of the security agent who carry the satchel containing nuclear attack codes.
Accompanied by his wife, Lady Bird, and his two daughters, Lucy Nugent and Lynda Bird Robb, Johnson flew from Austin to his ranch.
It was a highly-charged day for the Johnson family. The daughters spent the night in the seven-foot Lincoln bed and cried when they finally left the great mansion that they once referred to as the “white zoo.”
“I felt differently within four seconds after I heard the oath,” Johnson said. I feel for him and I know what he will be facing up to.”
Twice, once on Air Force One and once at the Austin airport, Johnson reflected on how bound up his life had been with the nation’s capital.
“I took my bride there, we had our two children there and one granddaughter there,” he said. “Now I’m coming home to the place where my grandson was born. The time had come.”
Friday, Jan. 24, 1969
Berry’s mill wheel wins photo prize
Berry Academy’s Old Mill wheel was the subject of a color slide which won first prize in a photo contest sponsored by the Sperry Flight Systems Division of Sperry Rand Corporation, Phoenix, Ariz.
The picture, which appeared in the November-December 1968 issue of “Sphere,” an official publication of the Sperry Rand Corporation, was taken by Jay Dorrance Kiser when he visited the Berry campus in the summer of 1968. Kiser is a technical illustrator for Sperry Rand.