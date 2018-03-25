Fifty Years Ago
Wednesday March 27, 1968
Hospital to get new heart care section
Final approval on plans for an intensive care unit for coronary patients at Floyd Hospital was granted Tuesday afternoon in a meeting of the Floyd Hospital Authority.
The Authority approved funds totaling more than $17,000 for equipment for the new unit which will be used to house coronary patients only. The unit will be located at the end of “C” wing.
Special equipment will be used to help care for patients and special nurses will be assigned to the unit. The new intensive care division has been in the planning stage for more than a year. Equipment is on order and installation will begin soon.
And other business, C.H. Booker, Authority finance chairman, reported that the high occupancy during February pushed the hospitals income to $25,000 in the black, overcoming losses during previous months which totaled more than $23,000.
Fred Walker, hospital administrator, said that all billing is now being done by a new IBM computer and that middle-of-the-month bills were sent out in February, reflecting charges that dated back several weeks. He pointed out that all billing will now be done by the computer and that the system is another step in fully automating the hospital’s accounting system.
He also reported that consultants are now appraising the nursing services area of the hospital.
Walker said that a “master planning committee” will meet April 3 with Health Department officials and consultants as they continue their work of drawing up a long-range expansion plan for the medical center.
Monday, March 25, 1968
Stars and Stripes no longer flies over Mount Suribachi
TOKYO (AP) – The Stars and Stripes no longer flies over Mount Suribachi on the island battlefield of Iwo Jima, a spokesman in the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo reported today.
For years, Suribachi was one of the few places in the world where the American flag flew 24 hours a day instead of from dawn to sunset.
The photograph by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal of the flag-raising on Suribachi by U.S. Marines at the height of the battle for Iwo Jima in 1945 was one of the most memorable to come out of World War II.
Last week a small group of Marines from Honolulu lowered the flag on Suribachi “quietly and without much ceremony.” A bronze replica of the flag was placed at the site.
The spokesman said he had no other details.
Iwo Jima was one of the bloodiest battlefields in the Pacific fighting. The invading Marines lost 5,895 men, and soldiers and sailors who died there raised the toll to 6,821. The Japanese lost 19,000 men.
Iwo Jima is one of the Volcano Islands, which along with the Bonins, are to be restored to Japanese rule later this year. Since the war, the Volcanos and Bonins have been under American administration.
Recently there had been discussion that the Japanese might object to the American flag flying over their territory when the island is restored.
The Tokyo newspaper Ashai Shimbun termed American desire to keep the flag above Suribachi as “very childish.”
The American monument atop Suribachi is a small whitewashed concrete platform which already contains two bronze plaques. One notes this was the spot upon which the flag was raised and the other contains Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz’s quote that “among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
Thursday, March 28, 1968
Old refrigerator still in operation
Old refrigerators never die – they just continue freezing away.
That seems to be the case with a 41-year-old refrigerator owned by O. L. Dempsey, 114 Cherry St., which is very much “alive” and still performing its duties as if it were a young workman.
The machine, which attempted and eventually put most icemen out of business during the past 40 years, is not necessarily built for that type of service.
The Model T owned by Mr Dempsey is a “monitor-top” electric type machine that came out in 1927. It was produced by General Electric and you can rest assured that it was and is worth the purchasing price.
Dempsey can easily remember the purchase since it came from Georgia Power Company in 1927. Seab Sloan was the salesman and it cost a grand total of $77. “I had to pay for it by the month,” he said.
The machine with the “ageless mechanism” is still hard at labor, although it has been “banished or retired” to second rating. Mister Dempsey moved the smaller bottle refrigerator to his workshop and purchased a newer one with more freezing space for regular duty.
Dempsey said the machine was merrily freezing ice cubes and purrs away, quietly – “defying time,” as ads said it would in those days.
Dempsey also proved his point about the extraordinary piece of machinery by pulling a tray of ice cubes out – having trouble breaking the tray from the frozen cabinet.
“They built things better in those days,” he said.
The machine has room for four trays and storage space for almost any items. It doesn’t have many of the more convenient features that modern day machines have, but the newer models aren’t likely to work as long.
The motor is located on top of the box instead of in the rear and it’s much more compact.
Mr. Dempsey is it looking for it to “die” in the near future, but he feels that some trouble may develop since “it has never been touched by a wrench during the 41 years.”
Friday, March 29, 1968
Model, Armuchee, Alto Park claim wins in softball
Model, Armuchee and Alto Park claimed victories Thursday afternoon in girls 14-under softball games.
Model defeated Glenwood, 12 to 11 in nine Innings with Cam Major and Joan Langston collecting three hits each to pace the winning team. Top batters for Glenwood with two hits apiece were Pam Brewster and Lynn Cauthen.
Susan Lindsey rapped a home run, two doubles and a single to spark Armurchee to a 21-12 decision over Johnson. Leading hitter for the losers was Dawn Duncan with three hits.
Alto Park down McHenry 13-5 as Terri Free led the attack with a perfect five-for-five day at the plate. Maureen Wiggly was McHenry’s hitting leader with three safe blows.