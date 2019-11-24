Monday, Nov. 24, 1969
New Junior Miss eyes state title
A Model High School senior who hopes to become an interior decorator or an art illustrator was named Floyd County 1970 Junior Miss at the Annual Junior Miss Pageant sponsored by the Rome Jaycee’s on Saturday night at the City Auditorium.
Seventeen-year-old Diane Barton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Barton, 13 Elmwood St., was crowned by last year’s Georgia Junior Miss, Kippie Scarborough of Rome. Miss Barton will now begin preparations for the State Junior Miss Pageant to be held in Atlanta in January.
First runner-up for the title was Miss Deborah Kathleen Crump, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack S. Crump, 1326 Kingston Rd.. Miss Fielding Hight, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Lee Hight, 25 Turnbull Dr., was second runner-up.
As winner of the title, Miss Barton won a $500 scholarship, a Junior Miss trophy and awards from local merchants.
She is a member of the school band, a student council representative, band captain, editor of the school yearbook, secretary of the Tri Hi Y club, and a senior superlative. She is a member of the West Rome Christian Church and affiliated youth groups.
Her talents include arts and drawing, playing the French horn and trumpet and singing, but she also enjoys swimming, hiking, playing basketball, softball and singing in a trio.
Miss Crump also attends Model High School. She is a member of the Tri Hi Y and the school yearbook staff. She has been a cheerleader and a member of the school homecoming court. She also is interested in art.
A senior at Thornwood School, Miss Hight has been voted a class favorite, and most talented. A member of the National Thespian Society, she has been co-editor of the school yearbook, a member of Tri Hi Y and recipient of scholastic awards. She is interested in literature and singing.
Judges for the competition were Mrs. Jesse McDaniel of Cartersville, former director of the state pageant, Mrs. Helen Jones, of Chattanooga, Tenn., an instructor at the University of Tennessee conservatory of music, and Cory Pittman, instructor at the Southern Ballet in Atlanta.
as presented in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
George Fowler, after having purchased a railroad ticket for Atlanta, and comfortably seating himself on the W&A Railroad train was pulled off by police Sgt. Frank Hicks, on a warrant charging a misdemeanor. The warrant against Fowler was sworn out in Lindale, and he got out of the town where he was caught. The officers there communicated with the Rome police and Hicks was put on the job. The charges against Fowler will be given an airing at the next session city court.
Sunday, Nov. 23, 1969
Darlington makes plans for building development
Plans for the second phase of a 10-year development program at Darlington School were announced today by President R.M. Yankee, who said that the school’s Board of Trustees has authorized the renovation of the main dormitory and the construction of a supplementary dormitory to house students displaced by adjustments made in the older building.
When the main building has been completely remodeled and renovated, it will be renamed Wilcox Hall, commemorating the service to the school of the late Dr. C.R, Wilcox Sr., Darlington’s president from 1921 to 1954.
The original structure on the campus, “Old Main,” was erected in 1923 and houses offices, study and recreation areas, faculty quarters, and dormitory rooms for 90 boys. Plans for this revision eliminate the use of the top floor except for storage and equipment installation. This will necessitate the creation of additional quarters for boarding students.
Architects estimate the cost of the undertaking is $600,000, an amount which Darlington officials hope to raise within one year from alumni, patrons and friends of the school in Rome and throughout the southeast. The campaign will be activated on a personal and group contact basis.
The first phase of Darlington’s 10-year program was completed in 1968 with a construction of an activities building on Cave Spring Road and Tripper Hall, a senior dormitory adjacent to the Memorial Chapel. In addition, three parcels of land near the main campus were purchased, the buildings and acquisitions representing an expenditure of approximately $1 million.
“Darlington School is grateful,” president Yankee said, “that the people of this area have enrolled their sons here for college preparatory training and have further endorsed this institution by supporting its necessary building and expansion of facilities. We solicit the continued cooperation of its patrons and friends in this new undertaking.”
Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1969
Severe storms make big impact on maternity wards
BOSTON (UPI) — Nine months after two severe February snowstorms, Boston’s hospital maternity wards were unusually busy last week and the number of scheduled admissions this week is higher than normal, the survey in the Boston Herald-Traveler revealed Sunday.
The reason — conviviality quickly turned to primitive instincts.
That’s the explanation of doctor Dr. E. Zinberg, Harvard University psychiatry professor.
“After the first storm everyone is feeling convivial,” he said. After the second storm, however the people got fed up with the snow. “They regress to the more primitive aspects of their personalities,” Zinberg explained.
The situation recalled a massive electrical power failure in the Northeast in November 1965, when the birthrate showed to marked increased nine months later.
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1969
Despite progress, Jones facing big rebuilding job at Chattooga
SUMMERVILLE, Ga.- No one has ever accused Jerry Jones of holding back. During his seasons of success at Ringgold, he told it like it was, both the good and the bad.
Now, Jones has assumed the task of building a basketball winner at a school which has placed most of its emphasis on football. Realistically, he knows the odds are against the Chattooga Indians accomplishing this feat during the present season.
“Oh, we’re making a lot of progress,” explained Jones this week as he stepped up the practice tempo in preparation for next Tuesday’s opener at home against the Mustangs. “But, we still have a long way to go. Let me say though, that this is the most competitive bunch of little boys I’ve ever got my hands on and they don’t think anybody can beat ‘em.”
On paper, the Indians certainly have their problems. The only starter back is Cleophus Goodgame, a 6-foot, 145 pounder. Only two other boys were even on the varsity roster last season. They are Jack Cash, a 5-foot-8 senior, and Stevens Ludy, 5-foot-8.
Furthermore, cash is the only senior on the roster this means the Indians will be much younger than regions 7-AA North teams.
“Our tallest starter will be only 6 feet and we’ve got a couple of boys that may start who have never played in a competitive game of basketball in their lives,” continued Jones. “Still, I would say that by Christmas will be a competitive ball club.”
Jones plans to use a zone and zone press, and hopes to run a balanced offense.
“I’ve never been one to really depend on wall one ball player to score,” he said. “However, I guess we’ll have to rely on Cleophus to some extent because he’s the only boy we have with any real experience.”
Teeming with good game at forward will be junior Lanny Hudson, a 5-foot-10 junior. The center will either be Lonnie Christopher 6-foot-1, or Jim Taylor, 6-foot-1, both juniors and both playing basketball for the first time. At guards, it will be freshman Bobby Mitchell, 5-foot-9, and Herman Fletcher, 5’9”. Fletcher is another freshman.
“With as many youngsters as we have, we’ll be playing a lot of boys, particularly in our early games. It’ll take them a while to get settled, but as I said I think we’ll be competitive by the holidays.”
Jones’ defending champion Calhoun is the team to beat, however he hastily adds that “everybody’s talking about that crowd at North Whitfield.”
“Our best bet is that a lot of folks will be looking over us and we may slip in the back door few times,” he concluded.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
While at work on a farm at Fort Augusta, Penn., C.F. Boyer of Sunbury transferred his big silver watch from his vest to his hip pocket, and to this he attributed the possible escape from death.
A few minutes later he wanted to see what time it was, and found the timepiece stopped, the hands broken off, and a big dent in the back. A high-powered rifle bullet was also in his pocket and a hole in the cloth told how it went in.
Boyer says he felt no shock and heard no sound, but since the bullet fits the dent in his watch there appears to be no doubt that it was a stray shot from a rifle. The river is in full view of where he worked, and a person standing across the stream might have fired it. The police chief, who is an old 28th Division man, says it is not from an Army rifle.
---
At 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the football teams of Rome High School and Darlington will meet at Hamilton Field. This promises to be the best game of the local season. The teams are well-matched and it cannot be said that the dope favors either. They have both been twice defeated by Cedartown, and they both lost by one touchdown. Intense athletic rivalry exists between the two schools and when they meet in this animal contest, and a hot fight may always be expected.
---
At a meeting of the Methodist Church in Lindale, which was the first held by the new Methodist pastor, Rev. G.W. Ridley, and in which both Methodists and Baptists and others of Lindale participated, the chief object of which was to give a cordial welcome to the new pastor, proved to be a great get together affair for the church members of Lindale. There was an unusually large attendance, and the new pastor made quite a good impression on his congregation.
Plans were formulated for a big union Christmas tree in Lindale. That is the Methodist and Baptist Sunday schools will endeavor to have one great Christmas celebration and a community tree for the whole of Lindale.
---
Jack Nichols, of Spring Creek was fined $20 in the regular session of police court on a charge of speeding, it being alleged that he drove up Second Avenue at the highest speed of his car.
In addition to this case there were a number of speeders who faced the court and all of them were given a fine. The police are serious about this traffic matter.
Also, several charges of drunkenness were tried and the defendants were fined.
The case against Pete Sears, the driver of the automobile that ran into the truck of the Keith Gray grocery company was called, but was continued until later, because of the absence of witnesses.