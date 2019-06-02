Monday, June 2, 1969
Father Beltran is transferred to Jonesboro
The Very Reverend Joseph J. Beltran, V.F., pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Rome and Dean of the Northwest Deanery of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, is being transferred to Jonesboro Thursday.
Father Beltran has served in several churches of North Georgia since his ordination in Atlanta in 1955. Since 1966 he has served as pastor of St. Mary’s in Rome. During this time, Father Beltran was appointed a Pro-Synodol Judge in the Metropolitan Tribunal of Atlanta.
Father Beltran will be the pastor of Saint Philip Benizi Church in Jonesboro, which serves Clayton and Fayette counties. Father Edward A. O’Connor, presently the pastor of Saint Peter’s Church in LaGrange, will replace Father Beltran as pastor of Saint Mary’s.
Members of Saint Mary’s Church will sponsor a public reception for Father Beltran on Wednesday at Saint Mary’s School from 8 until 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 3, 1969
Calvary beats First Baptist in showdown
Calvary Baptist scored in six of the seven innings Monday night and defeated First Baptist, 10-8 in a Church League softball headliner at Vaughn Field.
The victory left the two clubs in a virtual tie for first place in the league. Each has one loss of the season.
In other church encounters, First Presbyterian upended Hillcrest Baptist, 12-8 and First Methodist rolled over Fowler Bible Camp, 14-7.
Calvary scored a pair of runs in the first inning and duplicated this feat for the next two innings to move into a 6-3 lead. However, First Baptist fought back to tie the score at 8-8 through five innings of play.
Single runs in the sixth and seventh innings sealed the victory for Calvary.
Leech and Williams had three hits, while Johnson and Leech clouted homers for the winners. Vick, Biddle and Cauthen all picked up three hits for First Baptist.
First Presbyterian scored four runs in the third inning and six in the fifth inning to turn back Hillcrest in a high-scoring battle.
The victors were paced at the plate by Rudolph, Prall, and Lanier, who garnered two hits apiece. Walker and Moss had a pair of hits for Hillcrest, one of Moss’ a homerun.
First Methodist went right up to work on Fowler Bible Camp with a four-run outburst in the first frame. Then by the end of the fifth inning, First Methodist had piled up a 14-3 lead and had the victory salted away.
Riddle got four hits, while Wilder and Reed garnered two each for the victory. Patterson had three hits, including a homer, for Fowler.
Wednesday, June 4, 1969
Chattanooga still fights for ‘General’
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Chattanooga has not given up its battle to keep the little Civil War locomotive, “The General,” in the city where it has been displayed for 70 years.
U.S. District Court Judge Frank W. Wilson has ruled that the city has no legal hold on the locomotive which is famed for its Civil War exploits.
Mayor A.L. Bender announced Tuesday the city is appealing to the 6th Circuit Court in Cincinnati a ruling which denied a trial in its suit to keep the black-and-red wood-burner.
“The General” was seized from a Louisville & Nashville Railroad freight train in the predawn hours of Sept. 11, 1967, by a band of city commissioners and policemen who threatened to block the tracks unless the ancient engine was uncoupled and sidetracked.
The locomotive was to be delivered to Kennesaw, Ga., for permanent enshrinement. The L&N and Georgia said that “The General” was part of the equipment of the Georgia-owned Western & Atlantic Railroad which is leased to the L&N, and the L&N had to bring it back to Georgia.
Chattanooga said the locomotive was rescued from the scrap heap through the interest of Chattanooga citizens and had been on display in the city with promises from the railroad that it would stay here permanently.
Friday, June 6, 1969
Open Door board holds meeting
Mrs. D.A. Latham, president, presided at June meeting of the Open Door Home and welcomed Open Door Home and welcomed as visitors Mrs. Sara Manning, Child Welfare Supervisor, and Mrs. Paul Curry of Family and Children’s Services.
Sixteen children are at present being cared for in the home. All children were promoted at the end of the school year and no child has been absent more than three days during the year, it was announced.
Mrs. James Sturwold reported that Don Marlow, who is with Trend Mills, has volunteered to teach art to the children one evening a week.
At the end of the meeting the members of the board toured the new dormitory wing which is nearly completed. It is expected that the children can move into this new sleeping area early next week.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The building committee of South Broad Methodist Church had a meeting at the home of Mr. Caperton Wooten, 12 Butler St., to organize for a campaign to raise funds for a $10,000 or $15,000 church.
The congregation of this church is worshipping in the Sunday School room. This movement for a new church, modern in all of its details, means so much to the Fifth Ward. Much enthusiasm was manifest in this meeting. Those present were Mr. J.N. McGhee, Mr. Chas. Blackstock, Mr. J.A. Wallace, Mr. C.O. Walden, Mrs. I.M. Adams and Mr. Caperton Wooten.
The next meeting of the committee will be held in the home of Mr. J.L. Brannon.
---
Prospects are bright for the establishment of a clinic for the treatment of tuberculosis, pellagra common venereal diseases and other chronic ailments in the city building used as an emergency hospital during the influenza epidemic. Arrangements have practically been perfected whereby the city and county will cooperate in the work.
The necessary expense will be in the neighborhood of $400 per month. The city will probably pay one-third of this amount and furnish the building, lights and water, while the county will pay the remaining two-thirds. The sum will be sufficient to employ two experienced clinic nurses, one man and one woman.
The U.S. government and the state of Georgia are both planning to cooperate with local agencies in such a clinic, and it is expected that the initial expense will be cut in half after a few months by appropriations from the federal and state health funds.
---
The McHenry School will have a commencement exercise and box supper in the Casino Building at DeSoto Park. A big time is in store for everybody. The Wilkerson Orchestra will furnish music for the occasion. The box supper is for the benefit of the Piano Fund of the McHenry School.
---
The House Women’s Suffrage Resolution was adopted by the Senate and the proposed constitutional amendment now goes to the states for ratification. The vote was 56 for and 25 against, which is two more than the two-thirds majority required.
The Senate rejected the amendment to the suffrage resolution offered by Underwood of Alabama, providing that popular state conventions and not legislators should act on the proposed constitutional amendment.
The passage in the Senate of the House resolution has put the equal suffrage advocates in a jubilant mood and plans are being started to successfully ratify the constitutional amendment.
The main fight will be made in the South, but the leaders are confident that their long fight for votes for women is successfully coming to an end.