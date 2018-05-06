Fifty Years Ago
Monday, May 6, 1968
News-Tribune sets ‘Open House’ at modern new plant this week
The Rome News-Tribune today began a series of “open house” tours at its modern new plant, 305 East Sixth Avenue.
Many of the paper’s advertisers, public officials, civic and business leaders will visit the new office each afternoon this week. A general “open house” for the public is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. next Sunday.
The newspaper occupied its new building in February after remodeling of the 70-year-old Rome Hosiery Mill building, a project of more than a year.
The News-Tribune now is published on a high-speed new “offset” press and photographic composition equipment compiles the paper rather than traditional metal type methods.
Visitors to the newspaper will view attractive new offices, computerized photo-composition machines as well as the new press and allied equipment.
Employees of the newspaper will serve as escorts for visitors.
Wednesday, May 8, 1968
Aragon girl ‘sweetheart’ of Beta Club
ROCKMART, Ga. – The Aragon Beta Club sponsored a successful “Sweetheart” contest, with Linda Baines as the winner. Linda was escorted by Lee Caldwell.
First runner-up was Carol Waters whose escort was DeWayne Scoggins; second runner-up was Susie Robinson, escorted by Mike Sullivan; third runner-up was Elaine Edwards, with Jimmy Anderson as her escort.
Mrs. Noel Cash was the Beta Club sponsor and officiated at the ceremonies.
Proceeds from the event, in which the entire school participated, will be used for club projects, including classroom flags and other schoolroom equipment.
Sunday, May 5, 1968
Snoopy in race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (UPI) – Snoopy is running for president from campaign headquarters set up here by the flop-eared star of Charles Schulz’s comic strip. His “ticket” also consists of Lucy, who would be the first lady, Charlie Brown, Linus and other characters featured in the “Peanuts” strip.
Snoopy’s campaign started when cartoonist Schulz created a collection of election year products for Hallmark Cards.
Friday, May 10, 1968
Garden Lakes claims 17-11 win in softball
Garden Lakes was held hitless in the fourth inning and that spoiled a perfect hitting streak as they racked up a 17-11 victory over Gresham Garage in slow-pitch softball action Thursday.
In a second Southern League game, Rome Carburetor defeated the Mountain Goats, 15-6, while the Rome News-Tribune whipped Agan Builders, 5-1; Elliott Sales rapped B&S Construction, 12-7, and Rome Redskins turned back Dozier-Rambsby, 19-11, in the Community League.
American League games saw Lewis Service win a forfeit over Second Avenue Baptist, First Baptist edge past the Jaycees, 7-6, and Westside Tavern top A & P, 7-2.
Garden Lakes pounded out 24 hits in cashing in the victory chips against Gresham Garage although it still took a strong finish to annex the win.
Gresham had a 9-3 lead after two innings before the winners made a strong bid for the frontage with five runs in the third, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the final inning.
Coley and Atkins rapped out four hits apiece to lead the winners while Proctor and Williams joined in with three safe blows. The losers were paced by J. Dillingham with three safeties while H. Gresham and H. Atkinson had two each. Atkinson rapped a homerun.