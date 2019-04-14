Tuesday, April 15, 1969
Floyd winners in Cloverleaf contest named
Floyd County Cloverleaf 4-H’ers returned from the North District project achievement meeting in Forsyth County with five first place honors.
The local delegation joined more than 600 other 4-H champions from some 25 area counties for the 1969 achievement meeting. The one-day event gave Floyd County’s fifth and sixth grade 4-H’ers an opportunity to offer their educational demonstrations in competition with other county champions in the various 4-H projects.
Demonstrations earned district honors for 18 Floyd County 4-H’ers according to Mrs. Margaret Jarrett, associate extension home economist and Jerry Pitts, assistant county agent.
District Cloverleaf winners from Floyd County included Kim Rampley, gardening; Wendy Meadow; public speaking; Pam Bradon, apron; Brenda Momon, skirt and Jeff McDonald, electronics.
Second place district winners and their projects include Randy Smith, pecan production; Teresa Rosser, housing and equipment; Mary Jo Garner, horse.
Third place honors went to Teressa Greear, photography; Gail Park, recreation; Melinda Menis, dairy foods; Randy Becknell, dairy; David Seckinger, electric; Amy Worthington, frozen foods; Nancy Morgan, dairy; Beth Trammell, forestry; Yoli Magee, landscaping and Benjie Jackson, entomology.
As presented in the April 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A dog thought to be suffering with rabies ran amok in the Fifth Ward and before he was finally killed by the police, bit the two small children of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Dance on East Main Street, Miss Mary Scurry, Thomas Teat, an employee of the Anchor Duck Store, and Officer Poole.
The dog was first noticed snapping at another dog and soon after that he bit the two children.
The police were notified and officers Poole and Eubanks, after an extended search, found the dog underneath the house. When officer Poole attempted to shoot him, the dog suddenly sprang at him, tore his trousers and bit him in the leg. Officer Eubanks then fired and killed the dog. The head will be sent to the Pasteur Institute where an analysis will be made to ascertain whether or not the dog was mad.
---
Romans who had the pleasure of hearing the Royal Belgian Trio in concert here less than two months ago, will regret to learn that they had met with an auto accident in Little Rock, Ark., which had made it necessary to cancel several engagements.
Just how badly they were injured is not known. The members of the trio were Mlle. Daisy Jean, Mlle. Gabrielle Radaux and Mr. Jan Collignon.
According to the account in the Atlanta Journal the engagement to appear in concert there had been canceled.
Monday, April 14, 1969
Determined hostess makes hijacker pay for service
MIAMI (UPI) – A cool stewardess has let it be known that hijackers don’t rate free drinks on nonscheduled flights to Havana.
Janet Hoffman was one of the hostesses aboard a Pan American 727 jet which was diverted to Cuba by four armed men Sunday during a Puerto Rico to Miami hop. When one of the hijackers ordered a scotch on the rocks, she made him pay.
“He gave her a dollar and she gave him 50 cents change,” said Capt. George V. Dix, the pilot on Flight 460.
Dix said he was about 250 miles out of San Juan when Miss Hoffman called him from the aft (back) galley and said, “A man here wants to go to Havana. I think he has a toy or something.”
“Bring him up and let’s find out,” the captain told the stewardess.
The gun was no toy.
Dix described the gunman as short and stocky and unable to speak good English.
“He kept waving his gun around saying, ‘Havana, Havana’,” the pilot added. “Later, he bummed a match from me to light a cigarette and said, ‘Thank you’.”
Three other hijackers remained in the passenger sections.
“They never pointed the guns at us,” Miss Hoffman said. “Initially they were very nervous.
They would change the guns from one hand to the other. They appeared to be congenial with everyone.”
One of the hijackers read a Bible inscribed ‘To Ramon,” stewardess Merrill Potash said.
“He kept telling me about how great it was in Havana,” she added. “He left the Bible on the plane when he got off in Cuba.”
The hijackers exchanged pleasantries with the passengers and assured them “it will be a short flight,” according to Dr. Harold Habenicht, a pediatrician from Mayaguez, P.R. Cuban guards led the four hijackers away after they surrendered two pistols and a knife at Jose Marti Airport. The passengers were served orange juice and ham sandwiches and later a steak.
Wednesday, April 16, 1969
West Rome High honor society holds art show
The “Seven Hills Art Show,” sponsored by the West Rome High School chapter of the National Honor Society, was held at West Rome High School.
All entries in the show were from high schools and junior high schools of Rome and surrounding areas.
Awards presented at the show include: Diane Causby and Libby Rogers, Armuchee High School, best in show; Jimmy Lovelace, first place, West Rome High School; Kathy Ingle, second place, Armuchee High School; Claudia Williams, third place, West Rome High School; Buster Andrews, East Rome High School, Steve Ellis, Model High School and Gerald Tucker, West Rome High School, honorable mentions.
Eddie Earle and Roy O’ Berry, first place, Model Junior High; Jimmy Fortenberry third place, Model Junior High; Walter Allen, West Rome Junior High, honorable mention.
Judges for the show were Miss Virginia Dudley, Shorter College and Robin Voigt and Jack Willis, both of Berry College.
Thursday, April 17, 1969
Dragons go on bat spree to rip Blue Devils, 12-3
It doesn’t pay to give Pepperell any additional help in a baseball contest because the Dragons usually provide their own method of victory.
This was the story Wednesday afternoon as Pepperell unloaded with an 11-hit attack to stifle cross-county rival Model, 12-3.
The troops of Coach Otis Gilbreath cashed in runs in each of the seven frames with the exception of the second and seventh innings. However, in between, the Dragons were taking advantage of every hit to cash in more runs.
Also, Model had a tendency to aid the winning Dragons on this particular day with three errors and six walks thrown in with the 11 hits collected by Pepperell.
As noted, the Dragons didn’t really need the help on this day because the hits were falling at the right time. It was the third straight victory for the Dragons without a setback, while Model suffered its second loss in four outings.
The Dragons moved to a lead in the first inning that held up for the rest of the game although Model did narrow the gap in the bottom half of the first. Pepperell tacked on two runs in that inning, added three more in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and closed out the scoring with a singleton in the sixth.
Model marked up a tally in the first and followed with a solo in the fourth. The final run came in the seventh inning during a mild uprising.
Lamar Wright toed the mound for Pepperell and gave up only five hits in the game – three of which were garnered by Model’s Wayne Baxter in four trips to the plate – while three Blue Devil pitchers surrendered 11 safeties.
Three straight singles and a sacrifice fly accounted for the initial two runs for the Dragons in the opening inning. Wright got things rolling with a bingle, while aided by Steve Collins and Ken Kizziah with base hits. Kizziah’s safety sent one run scurrying home, while Ken Dudley sacrificed the second marker across.
Model came back with a singleton in the bottom half when Ricky Rickman and Scott Howell were issued free passes, followed by Bazter’s binge.
The scoring dam broke open in the third for the Dragons with three runs on a pair of walks to Phil Baker and Wright, followed by hits off the bats of Collins, Kizziah and Dudley. Kizziah had a double in the process.
The tempo remained the same during the next inning when Ray Hines opened with a double, a pair of walks to Wright and Collins load the bases. Two grounders resulted in outs and Danny Hutchins ripped off a triple.
In the fifth, Preston Cain was hit by a pitch, Baker walked and Collins laced a single while the final Pepperell run came on a base hit, fielder’s choice, error and walk.
Model marked up a run in the fourth when Baxter rapped a single, moved to second on an out, followed by Mike Caldwell’s single and then scored on a wild pitch.
The final Blue Devil run came in the seventh when Randy King was hit by a pitch, moved up on Howell’s single and scored on Baxter’s third hit of the game.
In the hitting department, Baxter lead the losers with three hits, while Collins and Kizziah had three bingles each in four at bats and Hutchens picked up a pair of safeties.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The police were busy enforcing the ordinance of parking cars with their front to the sidewalk instead of in the middle of Broad Street as has been the custom for some time past. All automobile owners and drivers of other vehicles are urged to observe the new procedure so that Broad Street may be clear in the center. Chief Harris said that he intends to enforce the sidewalk ordinances which provide that all sidewalks in front of Broad Street stores must be swept on Saturday evenings, after closing hours, so that the street department may gather up all rubbish early Sunday morning.
---
John L. Jackson, a bachelor and director in 32 Texas banks, was found dead in his automobile near 11th. Jackson, of Fort Worth, Texas, left his entire estate, valued at $500,000 to the Spiritualists of the United States to establish a college. He had $10,000 cash in his pocket when found, and he had died a natural death.