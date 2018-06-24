Fifty Years Ago
Tuesday, June 25, 1968
June continues as ‘marriage month’, but divorce cases run close second
The month of June is usually characterized by wedding bells, rice, lace and seed pearls and this June was no different from years past.
June is traditionally the month of marriages and records in the office of Floyd County Ordinary Harry Johnson indicate that many took place during May and the first half of June.
However, records also show an alarming number of divorces, happily fewer this year than last year during a corresponding time period.
The period from May 1 through June 15 of this year saw a record number of marriage licenses applied for at the Ordinary’s office. Some 93 eager young lovers applied for licenses during this period, compared to 87 during the corresponding period last year.
Unfortunately, more than half of the marriages during the May-June period were matched by divorces. Some 48 cases for divorce recorded in the office of the clerk of Floyd Superior Court during this period. This figure was down somewhat from 1967, when 53 cases were recorded, but some 14 persons filed for divorce between June 14 and June 20 of this year.
Monday, June 24, 1968
Rosy hell
NEW YORK (UPI) – The road to Hell this year won’t be lined with litter. It will be bordered with the rosy glow of petunias. This word has been received by Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the national litter-prevention organization, from Hell, Mich. Judge Mel Reinhard, president of the Chamber of Commerce at Hell, says the quarter-mile strip of hell will be lined with about 5,200 red petunias.
Judge Reinhard, an ardent litter fighter who designed Hell’s famous litterbags with the slogan “Don’t throw litter all over Hell,” says “things should look rather rosy in Hell this summer.” He hopes the beauty of the massed petunias will encourage people not to litter.
Wednesday, June 26, 1968
Fire department promotions are listed
Four promotions within the Rome Fire Department have been announced by the Civil Service Board.
At the same time, Chief Alton Nixon revealed that Engine Company 8 is being moved to the West Rome station which now houses only Company 5. It will be redesignated as Company 6.
Two drivers, Carl E. Green and Julian D. Blalock, were promoted to captain. Capt. Green will be assigned to Company 2 in South Rome, replacing Capt. A.C. Cranford, who is being transferred to Company 6.
Capt. Blalock will be assigned, replacing Capt. E.W. Helton who will transfer to Company 5. Capt. George Sharpe, now serving Company 5, will serve Company 6.
Capt. Green, a 13-year veteran with the department, resides on Alfred Avenue. Blalock joined the force in 1948 and is a resident of Larkspur Lane.
Also, A.H. Tinsley was promoted to driver and J.R. McKinney was named assistant driver.
Weymond Edwards has been hired and assigned to Company 7.
Thursday, June 27, 1968
Mountain Goats claim win softball play
The Mountain Goats scored five runs in the sixth inning to climax a strong drive for a victory over Garden Lakes Supply in the Rome Recreation Department adult softball program.
John Harris, Larry Webb and Mark Price had three hits each in pacing the winning Mountain Goats to an 18-16 victory in the contest. The winners scored in each of the .frames to grab the win.
The Mountain Goats collected 18 hits in the win, while the losing Garden Lakes team had 16 safeties. The losers made a vain attempt for a comeback in the last inning, but it was too late.
The winners had scored 13 runs prior to the sixth when five more markers were added to the total and the frontage was too big for the losers