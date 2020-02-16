Monday, Feb. 16, 1970
Tiger soccer team ties McCallie, 3-3
Darlington delayed celebration of winning the Mid-South soccer championship Saturday as McCallie stormed from behind on three occasions to knot the Tigers, 3-3.
Now the Tigers face Baylor on Thursday in a home match at 4 p.m. and a victory is a must to claim the title. McCallie has several games left, but Darlington can cinch it with a victory. In a previous match with McCallie, the Tigers won 3-0.
In the contest Saturday, John Moore provided the heroics with a pair of goals and a fine save on defense to actually account for three goals in the battle.
Darlington dominated play in the first half and jumped into a 1-0 lead on the strength of a goal by John Garner on an outstanding team play.
However, McCallie came back to tie the score with a goal in the final ten minutes of play and then Moore stepped into the picture.
He hit a throw-in with approximately five minutes remaining, only to have McCallie roar back in the waning minutes to knot the score.
In the first overtime, Moore booted a 35-yarder into the nets for a goal, but with six seconds left, McCallie tied the game with the final goal.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Professor W.O. Connor, of Cave Spring, is very ill at his home with double pneumonia and considerable apprehension is being felt for his recovery. The best possible treatment is being given him, with a specially trained nurse, who has had much experience with pneumonia following influenza.
This is the third attack of pneumonia that Professor Connor has had, and he is making the same brave fight against it that he has always made in everything in his life. He has thousands of friends over the state and country, and the hope of all is that the Old Veteran will gain another victory, and again take his place among them.
---
When P.M. Maxwell, an employee of the Rome Railroad and Light Company, moved from Dean Street in East Rome to the Fourth Ward, he left his small brindle cow at the old house to get it in the afternoon.
He went to his former home to get it, only to find that the cow had been stolen. A Mr. Ward, keeper of a store near the Maxwell home, stated that he saw someone driving a cow down the new Lindale Road, answering the description of the Maxwell cow, it being of a brindle color and having short, sharp, straight horns.
Sheriff Wash Smith was notified and he and Mr. Maxwell went on a hunt for it, but failed to find anything excepting the tracks of the cow running along the new Rome-Lindale Road. A reward of $10 is offered.
Sunday, Feb. 15, 1970
1,500-year-old inn found
HAIFA, Israel (UPI) – An ancient scholar, who assembled a travel guide to the Holy Land from the writings of others, gave Israeli archaeologists a tip that led to discovery of a Phoenician inn frequented by pilgrims 1,500 years ago.
The remains of the Roman-Byzantine structure that housed the inn in the fourth century A.D. have been identified atop Tel Megadim, a seashore mound containing the remains of a Phoenician coastal town which flourished until the sixth century A.D., some 10 miles south of this port city.
The guidebook consulted by the archaeologists was authored by “The Bordeaux Pilgrim,” as he termed himself, about 333 A.D. It is regarded as the first Christian tourist description of the Holy Land. Among its places to visit was a hostel on the site of Tel Kedumin which the pilgrim located as eight Roman miles from Shikmons, the site of ancient Haifa.
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1970
Civitans honor pair in river rescue attempt
The Rome Civitan Club on Tuesday honored two Floyd County students for their actions on Dec. 17 of last year when an unidentified man apparently fell or jumped into the water where the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers join to form the Coosa.
Joseph Taylor, 20, 2303 Memorial Dr., Atlanta, dived into the water near the North Second Avenue bridge that day after he saw a man struggling in the water. Taylor, who is a junior at Shorter College and who said he has had life-saving training in college, reached the unidentified man in the Coosa River and had gotten him into his grasp when the man went under, police said.
At that time, Taylor said, he found himself in trouble do to the cold water and strong current of the water. He had to call for help.
Charles Whitener, 19, of Rome, went to Taylor’s aid and pulled him from the water. Whitener said he reached Taylor and floated with him approximately 60 yards down the river until he could get the tired swimmer to the bank. Whitener is a sophomore at Model High School.
Herman Ramsey, president of the Civitan Club, presented each of the young men with a plaque Tuesday honoring them for outstanding citizenship.
Police have indicated that the apparent drowning victim was later identified by relatives but the body has not been recovered.
Friday, Feb. 20, 1970
West Rome band concert is set
The West Rome Laboratory Band will present a concert of popular music today at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of West Rome High School.
Music styles from Dixieland to “soul” will be featured. Some of the numbers will include “Love is Blue,” “Spinning Wheel,” “Wichita Lineman” and a Dixieland version of “Bill Bailey.”
A small admission charge will be made.
Johnny Shook is band director.
The band won a “superior” rating at the State Stage Band Festival held several weeks ago at Gordon Military Academy. Some 33 students are members of the laboratory band, an augmented stage band which uses instruments foreign to most stage bands – to give unusual musical effects.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Lyerly High School basketball team added another victory to their list when they defeated the fast Darlington quintet from Rome by the score of 13-9. The Darlington boys put up a good game but were outclassed by the Lyerly team.
Lyerly’s team has played the entire season without losing a game, and has played LaFayette, Summerville and other places and they are desirous of arranging games with any teams in this section.
---
In order that Anniston, Ala., may have more time to complete her plans for the Georgia Alabama baseball league, the meeting of the board of directors of the organization that was planned to be held at the Piedmont hotel in Atlanta has been postponed for one week and we will be held in late February.
It is understood that Anniston is certain of raising the necessary money, but the backers in the Alabama city wanted to have it in hand before attending the meeting. The other towns in the league are waiting to go ahead with the organization.