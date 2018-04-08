Fifty Years Ago
Monday, April 8, 1968
Thousands see King’s body in Spelman Chapel
Atlanta (UPI) - Thousands of mourners, waiting patiently in hours-long lines, filed through Sisters Chapel at Spelman College today to view the body of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Many braved the chill of the early morning dark to pay final respects to the 39-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner shot down by a sniper last Thursday at Memphis, Tenn. Observers estimated almost 50,000 persons had passed the coffin since it was brought to the campus Saturday evening.
The body was to be removed this afternoon to Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was working as co-pastor with his father, for funeral services Tuesday.
Dignitaries from around the nation are expected to attend the funeral, beginning with a procession from the church to Morehouse College, where services will be held on the quadrangle of the predominantly Negro institution.
President Johnson is expected to send vice president Hubert Humphrey as his personal representative, although there was a slight possibility the president would attend. Others expected include Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., Gov. Nelson Rockefeller of New York, a host of senators and congressmen and a number of entertainers, including Bill Cosby, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Eartha Kitt.
Republican presidential candidate Richard M. Nixon visited Mrs. King for an hour Sunday.
King’s widow, Coretta, and their four children viewed the body Sunday and were composed. But King’s father, the Reverend Martin Luther King Sr., nearly collapsed and he sobbed, “He never hated anybody, he never hated anybody.”
Mrs. King flew to Memphis today to lead a memorial march for her husband along with Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who succeeded King as head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
In one of the many memorial services for King in Atlanta churches Sunday, Abernathy prayed for “strength because our world is confused and the mantle of leadership has fallen on my shoulders and I don’t know the way.”
He told the 500 worshippers jammed into the West Hunter Baptist Church the Negroes who have reacted violently to King’s death “are acting out their frustration for they do not see a way out.
“But I want you to know, Martin, that we’re going to point them a way out,” he said, his voice rising. “Yes, oh yes,” responded his listeners. “Amen.”
Wednesday, April 10, 1968
Area students on Academy honors list
Five Rome area students are among 14 who have been named to the honors list for the first half of the spring semester at Berry Academy, Headmaster Frank Campbell announced.
Achieving the High Honor Roll were sophomore Michael Farr, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul H. Farr, 3 Harrison Road, and David O. Wood, a 17-year-old senior day student and son of Mr. and Mrs. Wood of Mount Berry.
Named to the Honor Roll from the Rome area were senior Tommy Dellinger, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Dellinger of Mount Berry; sophomore Frank Garrett, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank D. Garrett, 2614 Garden Lakes Blvd., and Gregg Magee, a 15-year-old freshman and son of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Moore Magee of 3104 Garden Lakes Blvd..
The last half of the spring semester at Berry academy began April 1 with students from 14 states and two countries enrolled. An affiliate of Berry College, the academy is a four-year college preparatory school for young men in grades 9 through 12, offering a three-fold program of academic achievement, work opportunity and religion in life.
Thursday, April 11, 1968
Post office to be built in Lindale
Plans to construct a new post office building at Lindale were announced Wednesday by Seventh District Rep. John Davis.
The building will be constructed privately and leased to the government.
The site for the structure has not yet been selected, according to Rep. Davis.
The present post office is located inside the Lindale Auditorium, and contains only 1,056 square feet of floor space and no loading platform or parking area. Rep. Davis said the new facility will contain 3,300 square feet of floor space and will have a loading platform of 200 square feet and a parking area of 7,400 square feet.
Friday, April 12, 1968
GSD races to track Victory
Main, Armuchee, Johnson, Riverside and Glenwood won softball contests and GSD No. 1 came through with a three-way track win inactivity in the Rome Recreation program Thursday.
GSD No. 1 picked up four first places to net 66 points in defeating GSD No. 2 and Main in 14-under boys track. GSD No. 2 had 53-1/2 counters and Main had 42-1/2
The winners for GSD No. 1 were J.C. Jones and the 100-yard dash; Denver White, low hurdles, and Jones in the triple jump. The 440 relay team also won.
GSD No. 2 winners were Jerome Brown, broad jump, Eddie Hill, high jump and Minor Brown, 440 run. Mike Hogan was the lone Main winner in the shot put.
Records were set in the shot put with Hogan heaving the iron ball 41-3, and White in the low hurdles with a time of 9.0.
In softball, Main raced past GSD, 43-9; Armuchee whipped Model, 20-16; Johnson won a forfeit over West Rome; Riverside ripped McHenry, 23-13 and Glenwood edged Alto Park, 17-16.