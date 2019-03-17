Sunday, March 16, 1969
Atlanta firm republishes Battey's history of Rome
A handsome hardcover reprint of a “History of Rome and Floyd County” by the late George M. Battey Jr. has been released by Cherokee Publishing Company of Atlanta.
The 640-page account of the founding and development of this area of Northwest Georgia was originally published in 1922. Long out of print, it is now available once again as the third volume in Cherokee’s reprint series of historic Georgia materials. (The first two volumes were the history of Elbert County, 1790 to 1935, by John M McIntosh, and the history of Georgia, by Captain Hugh McColl.)
The history provides a comprehensive account of events and of the men and women who shaped the development of this former Indian territory. Profusely illustrated it includes both photographs and biographical sketches of many of Floyd County speeding pioneer families, as well as pictures and data on historic houses and other landmarks.
A biographical sketch of the author has been added at the front of the book. It presents highlights in the life of Mr. Battey and portrays his lifelong affection for the sins of his youth. A member of one of Rome's most prominent and influential families, he attended Princeton and the University of Georgia before embarking upon a career as a newspaper reporter. After traveling extensively throughout the world, he devoted the latter part of his life to writing and reading. He is best known for his history of Rome, but he was the author also of “70,000 Miles on a Submarine Destroyer” and “Chart House Poems.”
The “History of Rome and Floyd County” may be ordered direct from the publisher: Cherokee Publishing Company, P.O. Box 683, Atlanta 30301. A check or money order for $25 should accompany each order.
Tuesday, March 18, 1969
Coosa patrons plan new stadium drive
Patrons in the Coosa community will launch a campaign this week to complete the school's football field in time for the 1969 season.
The drive will be kicked off at a meeting of the Coosa Eagles Club at 7:30 pm. Thursday in the school library. Joe Lovelace, president of the group, invited all interested persons to attend.
A new field was started last summer at a site on the Alabama Road, where a new high school will be constructed. Originally, the Floyd County board of education hoped it would have the funds to provide lights and seating for the faculty.
However, the construction of the new school far exceeded estimates and the board had to earmark all funds for the building project.
The playing surface at the new football field is ready. Also, fencing has been constructed.
But lights and seats are needed before the field can be used. Several patrons in the community have been interested in the project for several months and have laid the groundwork. They hope that Thursday's kickoff will provide the momentum to complete the project.
Coosa has been playing on a field located behind the present high school. However, it has limited seating and poor lighting. As a result, Coosa has played several of its games at Barron Stadium in recent years.
Wednesday, March 19, 1969
End found for ‘chattering teeth’
ELMIRA, NY (UPI) – Now there's a remedy for the industrial version of chattering teeth, a common ailment known to afflict bulldozers, tractor rigs and other heavy-duty equipment.
The trouble flares during startup of the powerful Diesel engines that drive to mechanical behemoths. If the gear in flywheel fail to mesh properly, the chattering begins – a telltale sign of friction hard at work.
The new cure, developed in the Bendix Laboratories, is a starter drive that properly aligns gear and flywheel. After the engine fires and automatic separator disengages the two mechanisms.
Friday, March 21, 1969
Search widens for missing part of ‘Hummingbird’
The Lockheed Georgia Company in Marietta has asked the assistance of the Rome squadron of Civil Air Patrol to help search for a missing flap from a Hummingbird aircraft which crashed last week near Rockmart.
Their own squadron will join other Civil Air Patrol members from Marietta early Saturday morning and will search the area on foot for the missing part.
A spokesman for the Rome squadron of CAP said that all other parts of the aircraft have been accounted for. Anyone in the area of the crash finding anything that could be the missing flap should contact the safety office at Lockheed or the Civil Air Patrol.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Larger beer brewer’s Board of Trade of New York, representing 42 New York and New Jersey proving concerns, announced that, on advice of counsel, its members would resume immediately the sale of beer containing 2-3/4 percent alcohol content. This was forbidden by the Internal Revenue department, interpreting the president's proclamation as effective Dec. 1, permitting the production of near beer.
***
There promises to be an interesting meeting at the Chamber of Commerce when the various hospital committees from the city and county will meet to discuss ways and means to get to the hospital.
Two of Rome's physicians with large country practices told the Tribune-Herald that the people throughout the county are going to be very earnest in their demands that Floyd County build a hospital at the earliest possible date, on account of the fearful ravages of the flu that has taken so many valuable lives.
“If the law is stopping it, fix the law,” said one farmer, and continued “The law is made by the people for the benefit, not the hindrance, and if necessary to change it, do so.”
From appearances it is certain that some definite action will be taken, as the demand for hospital throughout the county seems to be overwhelming.
***
Lt. Clark Wright, of the 345th Field Artillery is awake, after four weeks of sleep. The physicians, who failed to arouse him, agree that either an attack of influenza, or too close study in the Army caused the unusual condition. Lt. Wright declared he knew everything that was going on around him and was conscious all the time.
***
The annual preliminary contests of the Rome High School in music, recitation, and declamation, in preparation for the Seventh District High School meet, will take place in the high school auditorium. The district meet will be held in Calhoun on April 18-19 and the winners at the upcoming meet will represent Rome High School. At Calhoun there are 10 contestants in music, four in recitation and five in declamation. This is an unusually large number of contestants and they will no doubt put up a hot fight for the coveted first place. Rome High has never failed to make a good showing at the district meets. In addition to the regular program there will be both vocal and instrumental music.