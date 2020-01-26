Sunday, Jan. 25, 1970
Model cage teams claim clean sweep in tilts with Rockmart
Model’s boys’ basketball team stormed from a three-point deficit in the final period of play Friday night to hand Rockmart a 37-36 setback in a Region 3-A North encounter.
The homestanding girls made it a clean sweep as they downed Rockmart by a 55-31 score behind the double barrel shooting of Sue Branton and Debbie Camp.
Bobby Ray sparked the boys’ team as Model gained revenge for an early season setback at the hands of the Jackets. He connected for 13 points to capture sporting honors for his team and shared top honors for the night.
Rockmart had beaten Model in a contest to open the season, 54-32, and the Blue Devils were bent for revenge in this contest.
However, they had to stage the last period rally to claim the decision as Rockmart held the frontage throughout the game until the final quarter.
Rockmart opened the first frame with a five point advantage, 11-4, and went out halftime holding a 21-18 advantage. The third period score was 28-25.
Ray was the only member of the Model team to move into double figures for the contest, while Rockmart was paced by Douglas Burge with 13 tallies. Lanny Ealey followed with 10 points.
In the girls’ contest, Branton and Camp stole the show with a scoring exhibition of 24 and 19 points respectively.
In addition to the fine shooting by the pair, Model’s guard provided an excellent defense in halting the Jackettes especially in the first half.
Model claimed the upper hand in the opening frame with a 17 point outburst and held the frontage, 17-3 after seven minutes of action. The halftime score was 27.7. Rockmart managed to get its offense rolling in the second half with a 17 point effort but still trailed after three periods, 42-24.
With Branton and Camp claiming scoring honors, Model had four girls in the scoring column for the night. Hoban had eight and Bramlett six.
Debbie Carter paced Rockmart with 16, while Shelia Horton garnered 13.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
J.A. Sharp, familiarly known as “Uncle Joe,” to many people in the city and county, a Confederate veteran and policeman for many years, and who went blind a short time ago, has his eyesight restored after an operation performed by Dr. George B. Smith.
Many of his friends have been very anxious about his condition, and they will be glad to know that he will again be seen upon the streets.
Monday, Jan. 26, 1970
Two-year-old-boy trapped in well seven hours saved
MIAMI (UPI) – The tear-streaked face of the tiny 2-year-old boy, contorted with fear, was barely visible near the bottom of a 13-foot deep irrigation well shaft.
“I want out, daddy, I want out,” screamed John Reynolds III.
For seven excruciating hours Saturday night, while rescue teams worked feverishly with drills and bare, bloody hands, John was trapped in the narrow shaft, his shoulders wedged against the walls, his feet dangling in cold, murky water.
John, his father, his mother and his sister Laura Jane, 4, had ventured to a tomato field in suburban Miami that advertises “pick all you want for 10 cents a pound.”
Suddenly John screamed and disappeared. For the next seven hours, death was just a slip away.
Reynolds, a big man with thick horn-rimmed glasses, bolted to a house on the edge of the field and called the Dade County sheriff’s office. Within an hour 50 men were at the scene with digging equipment, oxygen compressors and air hammers.
The narrow shaft made it impossible for rescuers to climb down to John or even get a rope around him. Florida Power and Light Co. brought in a 30-inch auger and began drilling a parallel hole 18 inches away. By 8 p.m., Bill Team, at 5-feet-4 the Sheriff Department’s “littlest cop,” had drilled a small hole into the well shaft and could reach in and touch the boy.
“We saw him breathing and his fingers moving and we knew he had it made,” Team said.
An hour later Team had finished chiseling a hole through the rock large enough to reach in and snatch John to safety.
“Hey there, Tiger, you look great,” Reynolds said as the boy was handed up out of the hole and into a waiting ambulance. He was dirty, bruised and screaming in fright, but not seriously injured.
After an overnight stay in Baptist Hospital, where doctors made some X-rays and checked for possible pneumonia, young John was back at home Sunday, playing with a toy train and his dog Snickles and posing merrily for pictures.
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1970
Minister named Cedartown ‘Young Man of the Year’
CEDARTOWN – The Rev. Jim W. Winn, pastor at the First Methodist Church of Cedartown, was named Cedartown’s Young Man of the Year at the annual dinner held Monday at A-1 Restaurant.
Mr. Winn was chosen from a list of five nominees. He had been nominated by the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club.
Guest speaker for the banquet was Polk County Rep. Nathan Dean.
Mr. Winn was born in Bowman, Ga. He attended Young Harris College, where he received the A.A. degree. He received the B.A. degree at Emory University and the B.D. degree from Candler School of Theology.
He is married to the former Miss Jane Witcher of Bowman, and the Winns have two children.
Thursday, Jan. 29, 1970
Romans believe wirephoto depicted son in Vietnam
A picture, they say, is worth a thousand words.
For Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Dew, 107 Donley Drive, that highly valued photograph appeared Sunday on the front page of the Rome News-Tribune. The picture, an almost classic war scene, shows two men in a web of elephant grass in Vietnam. One has turned to assist the other through the tall reeds. Near the center of the picture, two muscular hands clasp, symbolic of the strong comradeship which exists between men in wartime.
Mrs. Dew is convinced that one of the men is her son, the other a buddy of his.
“The picture caught my eye the instant I unfolded the paper,” she explained. “The second I saw it, I recognized Bubba. A mother can’t be fooled.”
Bubba is Sp. 4 Raymond Dew Jr., assigned to Company C, Eighth Infantry, Fourth Division in Vietnam.
The other man in the photograph, taken by United Press International, is a friend of Dews. Recently, he sent his mother an unidentified picture of a friend which closely resembles the UPI photograph, as does a picture of Dew himself, also taken in Vietnam.
Mrs. Dew pointed out the resemblances in the pictures – the shape of her son’s head, the deep-set eyes, the haircut, the shape of the nose and mouth and the fact that the man in the UPI photograph and the man in the picture sent by Dew from Vietnam both have moustaches.
“I’ve been over the newspaper picture with a magnifying glass. I know that it’s Bubba,” she declared.
Friends who have seen the picture agree.
Dew’s Vietnam duty is centered in an area primarily between Da Nang in the northern section of the country and An Khe, south of Da Nang. He has been in Vietnam since May 1969, and is expected back in the United States in April. After that, he has another year to serve with Uncle Sam.
Dew, who will be 20 years old in March, attended Coosa School. After joining the Army in 1968, he received basic training at Ft. Benning; attended signal school at Ft. Monmouth, N.J., and took advanced infantry-training at Ft. Polk, La.
His sister is Anzie Dew and his grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. W.Y. Brown who reside on Park Boulevard.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In a fast and exciting game of basketball, though somewhat rough, Darlington School defeated the strong team from Dalton High School by a 12-9 score.
It was a good bit of a close match between the rival quintets, and only the hard and continuous playing by the local aggregation resulted in the score being to their credit. The score at the end of the first half was 4-1 in favor of Darlington, but during the remaining half the visitors played much better, bringing the tallies more even at the end of the fracas. Both teams had plenty of spirit, and in the return game to be played between them in the near future on Dalton’s home grounds the locals will have a much harder time winning.
---
A group of needy children were supplied with pretty gingham dresses and warm hose by the Needlework Guild under the direction of the acting president, Mrs. Sim Magruder.
The little girls were brought to the clinic for treatment by Mrs. Fouche and while there the need of clothing was seen.
Under the Fourth Ward chairman, Miss Marion Dean, that section contributed to the guild seven nice gingham dresses made by hand, and recently Mrs. A.A. Moses, another chairman, sent a delayed package containing 12 pairs of hose. The dresses were correct in size for the little girls, who were also fitted with hose. They left in a very happy state of mind, and one of them exclaimed, “Oh I can go to Sunday School now!”
---
A young woman garbed as an aviator is being held in Atlanta while the police are trying to determine if she is Jeanne Anna Dekay, missing protege of Jane Adams, of Hull House, Chicago, arrested because she wore male attire.
The police said she asserted she was Jeanne Detongee, en route to Pensacola to give exhibitions of flying. The chief said she admitted she was Miss Dekay, but other policeman said she denied it. She fits the description of Miss Dekay.