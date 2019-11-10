Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1969
Kiwanis Club plans anniversary program
Members of the West Rome Kiwanis Club will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a gala dinner party Thursday night at the Coosa Country Club. The club was the second to be founded in Georgia, sponsored by Atlanta Kiwanians on November 8, 1919. The first president of the Rome Club was H.E. Kelley, president of Floyd County Bank, who took the first gavel at the Charter meeting on December 2, 1919.
Dean Covington, chairman of the occasion marking the golden anniversary, stated that a feature of the dinner will be the lighting of a 50-candle anniversary cake in tribute to each of the 50 past presidents of Rome Kiwanis. Special recognition will be accorded charter member Pierce E. McGhee who, until recently, had remained an active member of the club. Lightning candles and serving cake to some 250 Kiwanians attending will be Laura Harbin, daughter of Kiwanian Dr. Lester Harbin, and Barbara Covington, daughter of Kiwanian Dean Covington.
Following the anniversary dinner and program, guests will enjoy informal dancing in the main ballroom.
Earl Glasscock is president of the Kiwanis Club of Rome and heads the list of local Kiwanians in observance of 50 years of community service in the Rome area.
100 years ago as it appeared in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Of course the gas has run out at the courthouse.
It’s been a long time since a term of either one of the county courts, the City or Superior, has been in session, and nothing else could be expected.
However, it made it rather uncomfortable at the courthouse with the cold weather and the furnace not yet gotten over its summer habits. There was no gas to turn on the gas heaters, and some of the officials had a hard time keeping warm.
In the afternoon the ordinary and tax collector made a short journey to ascertain the whys and wherefores of the lack of gas, but they have not made any public statement.
The writer doesn’t know much about it, but to a man up a tree it looks like someone had better pay the county’s gas bill.
---
Thomas Kane, son of Mr. And Mrs. Frank J. Kane of Rome, has been designated by Congressman Gordon Lee, to take the examinations for admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He is one of Rome’s bright and popular young men, whose friends predict for him a successful career in the army. If he passes the February examinations he will be admitted to West Point in June of 1920.
Sunday, Nov. 9, 1964
Armuchee rallies late, but loses to West Side
DALTON, Ga. – Armuchee has been so close, yet so far from victory this season and Friday night was no different as the West Side team garnered a narrow 17-16 decision
Coach Namon Wiseman’s troops gave up 17 points during the first half and then attempted to battle back after finding out that mistakes were the major difference.
But it was a matter of not enough at the right time for the Indians in attempting to pull the game out of the fire.
Armuchee fumbled the ball on the kickoff and a West Side player was available for the recover. It took the homestanding troops only a short period of time to put a score on the board. The scoring play came on a one-yard plunge by Tony Kelley and this put West Side in the driver’s seat for the night, at least for the first half.
As it turned out, West Side chalked up a second touchdown on a 45-yard pass and then added the winning points on a field goal to go at halftime with a 17-0 lead.
The tempo of the game changed in the second half as Armuchee moved to the scoring tables but failed short in the final showing.
Stanley Dixon marked up the first touchdown with a 38-yard punt return in break the scoring ice. He also added a two-point conversion to cut the gap somewhat.
A short time later, fourth quarter, Jimmy Gribble moved across the goal line from the one for Armuchee’s second touchdown of the night. The run climaxed 60-yard drive. Dixon ran the extra point to end the scoring for the night.
However, Armuchee had several opportunities to score in the game including twice in the and the point was almost straight up. An Armuchee player grabbed the ball and moved to West Side’s 25, but an official blew the ball dead at the point the ball had first landed.
Coach Wiseman explained that it was a matter of an accidental or test whistle and cost Indians approximately 30 yards.
On the other drives, Armuchee was never able to cash in as a stubborn West Side held back the tide.
The tempo of the game changed completely in the second half as indicated by the fact that West Side racked up over 225 yards on the ground and air in the first half but had to settle for less than a 100 yard in the second half.
Meanwhile, Armuchee racked up 235 yards on the ground and 18 through the air.
Armuchee has one game remaining this season and that will be against Pepperell on Friday night.
Monday, Nov. 10, 1969
Apollo spacemen pronounced ‘fit and eager’ for moon flight
CAPE KENNEDY (UPI) – The Apollo 12 astronauts pronounced fit and “eager to fly,” today to home their reflexes for Friday’s launch to the moon.
Charles “Pete” Conrad, Richard F. Gordon and Alan L. Bean, planned to spend most of the day in spacecraft trainers, practicing lunar landing emergency procedures. They are preparing for every conceivable eventuality.
“I never worry about the things that everybody else has worried about,” Conrad said. “I only worry about the things that one of us has thought about.”
“I’m sure that something will come up in the flight. They always do and that’s part of the business.”
But the veteran mission commander said in a recent interview: “I think the risks are minimal.”
The three astronauts passed their final major physical examination Sunday. Dr. Charles A. Berry, the chief astronaut physician, said, “They are in excellent spirits and eager to fly.”
“They are properly rested in good health, with no evidence by laboratory or clinical examination, of any infectious disease which might interfere with the launch.”
After the morning-long checkup, the three Navy commanders relaxed in the comfortable moonport quarters. At nearby Patrick Air Force Base, the Air Force precision flight team, the Thunderbirds, saluted the Apollo 12 crew during a Veteran’s Day air show.
At the oceanside launch pad, technicians filled the spacecraft’s breathing oxygen tanks and pressurized the lunar module fuel tanks with helium before entering another planned countdown “hold” for 3 a.m. today.
The countdown, scheduled to resume at 3 p.m., is aiming toward blastoff at 11:22 a.m. Friday.
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1969
Kiwanis Club plans anniversary program
Members of the West Rome Kiwanis Club will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a gala dinner party Thursday night at the Coosa Country Club. The club was the second to be founded in Georgia, sponsored by Atlanta Kiwanians on November 8, 1919. The first president of the Rome Club was H.E. Kelley, president of Floyd County Bank, who took the first gavel at the Charter meeting on December 2, 1919.
Dean Covington, chairman of the occasion marking the golden anniversary, stated that a feature of the dinner will be the lighting of a 50-candle anniversary cake in tribute to each of the 50 past presidents of Rome Kiwanis. Special recognition will be accorded charter member Pierce E. McGhee who, until recently, had remained an active member of the club. Lightning candles and serving cake to some 250 Kiwanians attending will be Laura Harbin, daughter of Kiwanian Dr. Lester Harbin, and Barbara Covington, daughter of Kiwanian Dean Covington.
Following the anniversary dinner and program, guests will enjoy informal dancing in the main ballroom.
Earl Glasscock is president of the Kiwanis Club of Rome and heads the list of local Kiwanians in observance of 50 years of community service in the Rome area.
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 1969
Stay and See Georgia award to be presented
Several Rome Area Chamber of Commerce officials are in Augusta today attending the 1969 Stay and See Georgia “Carnival of Awards” banquet in conjunction with the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
They include Mrs. John Conn, chairman of the Stay and See Rome committee; J.B. Dodd Jr., president of the Rome Chamber; Mrs. Inez Henry, chairman of the courtesy and hospitality sub-committee of the Stay and See Rome committee; Carl Collins, executive vice president of the Chamber, and Mrs. Larry West, secretary of the Chamber.
Rome is in competition with Gainesville and LaGrange for the top award, the 1969 Stay and See Georgia State Champion, which will be announced at the banquet tonight.
Thomasville and Waycross are competing for the “Winners Circle” trophy, given to former state champions.
The Stay and See Rome program is sponsored by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rome was named a semi-finalist in the state contest by a panel of five judges from national publications who visited the city several weeks ago.
In the state contest, communities are classified according to the number of years they have participated in the development of tourism – the aim of the program.
100 years ago as it appeared in the November 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
J R. Wallace and his fin back whale, an inhabitant of the Arctic Ocean, are in Rome, having made the trip through the country via an Indian motor truck and for two days this great monster of the deep will be on exhibition.
This whale was captured on the beach at Pablo, Fla., where it was stranded by a receding tide and the flesh and skin has been taken off leaving the skeleton. Why an inhabitant of the Arctic Ocean was in Florida waters is a source of conjecture, but scientists have stated that this whale was lost and finding itself in the Gulf Stream was making a mad effort to get out, and with its great speed found itself in Florida waters.
The whale was perfect, all its parts being kept intact by Mr. Wallace, and it forms one of the greatest educational features on exhibition today. It is estimated that it is 250 years old. The weight of the skeleton is 2-1/2 tons and it is here complete without a single missing piece.
It is a sight well worth seeing and will be on exhibition at the corner of 6th Avenue and Broad Street.
---
The United States Senate adopted, by a vote of 52-35, the reservation designed to safeguard the United States’ rights of withdrawal from membership in the League of Nations.
Every Republican and six Democrats voted for the reservation or paired in its support. It provides that the United States, in case of its withdrawal, shall be the sole judge whether its obligations are carried out or not.