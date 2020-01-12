Monday, Jan. 12, 1970
‘Snowbound’ crime scene quiet in area
Crime was apparently “snowbound” in Rome and Floyd County during the weekend, with law enforcement officers reporting few incidents.
Firemen, however, were kept rather busy, mostly extinguishing small fires resulting from attempts to thaw frozen piping, according to Fire Department reports.
An automobile reported stolen at 4:14 a.m. today was recovered 10 minutes later, city police said.
D.B. Matthews of Matthews Brothers Service Station on North Broad Street told police that the automobile, left at his service station by a customer, was still at the station when he closed at 7 p.m. Saturday. Matthews told police he stayed closed due to bad weather and did not discover the auto was missing until this morning.
After officers were notified of the missing vehicle, however, Patrolmen Troy Autry and O.W. Pierce recovered the car 10 minutes later at a North Broad Street drive-in restaurant. The vehicle was returned to Matthews in good condition, the police report said.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The question has been asked time and time again why the paving to the Broad Street bridge has never been laid, and a representative of the Tribune herald asked concerning this and this is the answer that he received:
The county commissioners are waiting for some settlement between the contractor who built the bridge and the bonding company which is to assure the county that it comes up to specifications. One of the bridge ends has settled and the county is getting an engineer to investigate it to see if the pavement can be laid.
There is $4,000 available in local banks for this work and as soon as the estimate of the engineer is secured so that there will be a basis to settle on with the bonding company and the contractor the paving will be done.
However, this condition has been existing for several months, in fact a year.
---
David Edge and Paul Cantrell, both Lindale boys, who are in the service are now visiting here for a 30 days furlough.
They are now stationed at Camp Funston, Kansas. Mr. Edge was one of the Lindale boys reported on the casualty lists while overseas. He states that it was mustard gas burns that knocked him out. Each were in France nearly 10 months.
Sunday, Jan. 11, 1970
707 jet carries party of two
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (UPI) – A slow-starting bridegroom who flew economy-class to Jamaica returned his bride to New York Saturday aboard a 140-seat Pan American Airways jet that he chartered for $7,954.
The Boeing 707 carrying the “party of two,” Mr. and Mrs. Michael James Brody Jr., son of a Scarsdale, N.Y., executive, lifted off from Montego Bay at 12:35 p.m. EST on the 3-1/2 hour flight to New York.
They were attended during the flight by a crew of six, including three stewardesses who rattled around in the tunnel-like passenger section of the plane with the honeymooners.
Brody and his bride flew to this land where the rum comes from last weekend on two economy fare roundtrip tickets costing a total of $340.
But a week of marriage and the warm Jamaica nights apparently loosened Brody’s financial outlook considerably, and he walked into the Pan Am ticket office at Montego Bay Thursday and announced he wanted to charter a jet.
To dispel any suspicion he might be kidding, Brody plunked down $1,000 cash in good faith money, and then produced a $6,954 certified check to cover the remainder of the tab.
Pan American officials assured him they would be glad to supply the plane, and invited the Brodys to bring along any 138 friends of their choosing. A plane was routed from Miami Saturday morning to pick up Brody and his bride.
The couple was married in Yonkers last Saturday, Mrs. Brody, the former Renee Louis Dubois, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen Dubois of Ashoken, N.Y.
Brody is the son of Michael James Brody of Scarsdale, vice president of Columbia Corrugated Container Corp. of Long Island.
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1970
Jaycees honor young teacher in Rome, Floyd
Rome Jaycees announced today they will salute the professional young teachers of Rome and Floyd County by selecting an “Outstanding Young Educator.”
The person chosen will be honored at the March 2 Jaycees meeting, which is to be proclaimed “Educator Night.” The winner will also receive a $20 United States Savings Bond as well as additional prizes from Rome merchants.
Judges for the project are prominent men of the community. They will judge each entry on the basis of contribution to community, excellence of performance, and participation in educational activities.
Selected to serve on the project are Jaycees Harry Briscoe, chairman; David Sisson, co-chairman; and Ronnie Mixon, director.
Thursday, Jan. 15, 1970
Jackets’ mat team claims seventh win
Rockmart chalked up its seventh straight dual wrestling victory Wednesday night with a 29-19 decision over the Pepperell Dragons.
Coach Guy Rutland’s troops have a perfect 7-0 slate for the season with a strong Fitzgerald team scheduled Friday night at Rockmart.
In the match with Pepperell, Rockmart won seven of the 12 events with only four pins. The Dragons garnered two pins for the night.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The matter of improvements to the county jail, or the construction of a new jail, is still being considered by the Board of Roads and Revenues, and again it came up without any action being taken.
It is expected, however, that the board will decide to improve the present jail, instead of levying the special tax as it stated was their intention at first to construct a new jail. The commissioners are waiting on a Dalton firm to make its bid for the improvements proposed.
Other matters taken up at the county meeting was that of ordering the payment of the bills against the county. Several other little routine matters were also disposed of.
---
Charges that men and women prisoners in the city stockade in Atlanta have been flogged, which is denied by the stockade superintendent, will be investigated J.I. Kelley, secretary of the state welfare board, announced.
The claim has been made that women tied to a chair have been beaten with straps by men.
Mr. Kelley said a preliminary inquiry would determine whether the full board will be called in.