Sunday, Feb. 16, 1969
Krystal opens third eatery
The Krystal Co. has opened its third restaurant in Rome at 1704 Turner McCall Blvd., it was announced by Alfred Fricks, Rome city manager for the restaurant chain, which as its headquarters in Chattanooga.
The new Krystal is of ultra-modern design, with seating for approximately 50 persons and a colorful interior. It features takeout service as well as counter service, and will specialize in the famous Krystal hamburger, as well as the other well-known food items in the Krystal line.
“We are extremely pleased that the excellent acceptance of the Krystal in Rome has made possible this expansion of our operations in this progressive, rapidly growing southern city,” Fricks said.
The Krystal Co., with more than 130 restaurants and now operating in some 30 cities, also has restaurants at 313 Broad St. and 519 Shorter Ave. in Rome.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 1969
Wright elected Coosa president
Gardner Wright Jr. was elected president of the Coosa Country Club at its annual meeting. He succeeds Dr. James F. Ward.
Other officers include Dr. Jo Stegall, vice president; Robert Collier, re-elected secretary and treasurer. Newly named directors include Henry Brown, membership chairman; Lloyd Summer, finance; Robert Wyatt, house maintenance; John Busbin, teenage activities; Dean Covington, golf; Ed Watson, house operations.
Holdover directors include Willard Nixon, golf; Glover Hogg, tennis; and Dr. Jack Runninger, aquatics.
Tue. Feb. 18, 1969
Blimp hijacking fails
CARSON, Calif. (AP) – The great blimp hijack of 1969 never got off the ground.
The would-be pirate: who else, in the hippie-happy land around Hollywood and Disneyland, but a long-haired youth armed with a guitar?
Under his other arm, he carried a mysterious black box.
“I want a ride, man,” he told Jim Genet, a company crewman who works on the Goodyear blimp by day and takes turns working a nearby guard shack by night.
“If not, I’ll blow the thing up,” Genet quoted the youth as saying.
Genet called for help. For the next hour and a half, about 30 armed officers surrounded the big gas bag and waited patiently Monday night, said one – “in case he really did have a bomb.”
Finally, Sheriff’s Sgt. Arthur Hicks and the bomb squad arrived. Hicks walked boldly across the open, grassy field and opened the tiny door of the gondola hanging under the dirigible’s plump belly.
“Are you the pilot?” the hairy occupant asked Hicks. “I want to go to Aspen, Colorado, for a jazz festival.”
The youth, without waiting for an answer, pushed a “button” on his black box. Hicks waited for an explosion. Instead he heard a blast of rock music from the lad’s tiny black transistor radio. After searching him, Hicks helped him out.
En route to a hospital where he was admitted – still unidentified – for observation, the bearded youth believed to be about 20 explained that the managed to slip by the guard “because I’m invisible.”
“He never would have made it to Aspen,” said Ralph Reed, another crewman of the 160-foot blimp used by the rubber company for advertising purposes.
“The blimp has a maximum ceiling of 3,500 feet and Aspen is about 13,000 feet high. Besides, its maximum fuel load allows only 20 hours in the air.”
Too bad. The hairy young man had brought along his toothbrush.
Friday, Feb. 21, 1969
Maple Street rolls past Model, 60-37
Maple Street broke a close game wide open in the second half Thursday and went on to defeat Model with ease, 60-37 in Boys Club basketball action.
In the only other game played, West End took an 18-3 lead in the first period and coasted by Elm Street, 44-27.
In the meantime, three games were played in the citywide adult program. Rome Tool and Die edged the Bombers, 56-51; Turner Williams Service Station raced by the Lakesiders 105-70 and ALE stopped the Jaycees in overtime, 51-48.
Maple Street held only a 26-24 halftime lead against Model but exploded for 17 points in the third quarter to move in front by 13 points. After that it was only a matter of time.
Gibson scored 21 points to lead the victors, while Fincher had 23 points for Model.
West End piled up a 44-12 lead through three quarters and then waited for the final gun to make its win over Elm Street official.
Morrow scored 17 and Ramsey 10 for West End, while Camp had 13 for Elm Street.
Rome Tool and Die fought for a last quarter rally by the Bombers to claim a victory in the adult league. The victors had a nine-point advantage late in the game before the Bombers cut the final margin to five.
Rusty Oxford led the winners with 18 points and Eric Baines tallied 22 for the Bombers.
Undefeated Turner Williams garnered a 45-23 halftime lead and disposed of the Lakesiders in easy fashion.
Wayne Huntley with 20 points and Poochie Harris with 18 paced Turner Williams. Bob Berry scored 31 for the Lakesiders.
ALE and the Jaycees played the night’s closest game. No more than three points separated the clubs at any time and the game was tied 44-44 at the final whistle. This forced an overtime period with ALE winning.
Harold Jones scored 30 for ALE and Jimmy Smithson got 19 for the Jaycees.