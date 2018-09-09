Breaking News
Fifty Years Ago
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1968
Rome’s First National Bank plans new facility
The First National Bank of Rome has announced plans to construct a new facility which will occupy almost an entire city block bounded by Second Avenue, First Avenue, East First Street and East Second Street.
A major portion of the property being obtained now is the location of Cooper Warehouse.
According to A.C. Riley Jr., president of First National, with the exception of that portion now occupied by Simpson Grocery Company, the bank has acquired the entire city block, providing adequate space for a new main office building, drive-in windows and parking to fill the bank’s needs for the foreseeable future.
The First National acquired its present main office building at Second Avenue and Broad Street in 1904, moving from the office it occupied in the middle of that Broad Street block since its founding in 1877. In 1904 the bank occupied less than half of the first floor of its present building.
And a major remodeling program in 1924 saw the installation of the present vaults and marble interior which has given the First National its distinctive appearance. Three adjacent buildings were demolished in 1961 to provide space for the present installment loan building and drive-in teller windows. The West Rome branch was constructed in 1963 and the expanded in 1967.
In announcing the acquisition of property for construction of a new main office, Mr. Briley stated: “Continued growth has made it almost impossible for us to be assured that we can obtain sufficient property at our present location to fill the First National Bank’s long-term expansion needs. We appreciate the confidence of the good people of our community which is afforded us our continued growth. We are relocating our main office as close to our present quarters as practical, while at the same time furnishing ample parking, and improved traffic pattern and the most modern banking facilities for customer convenience for years to come.”
Monday, Sept. 9, 1968
Pueblo crewman remain captives
SEOUL (AP) -- North Korea continued to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its communist regime today but gave no indication that it would release the 82 captive crewmen of the Pueblo in honor of the occasion.
Rumors have circulated insole for settler days that Pyongyang government would free the Americans captured aboard the U.S. Navy intelligence ship last Jan. 23, and North Korea Central News Agency had promised “important reports” on a special Sunday broadcast. But there is no word of the Pueblo or its men from the communists.
“We have nothing official and we’ve adopted a wait-and-see attitude,” said U.S. military spokesman in Seoul.
U.S. officials and Seoul believe that if the North Koreans decide to release the Pueblo’s crew, they would first notify us officials at the Panmunjom Truce Village and then free them in later in front of newsmen to get maximum publicity. But the U.S. military said it had received no request for meeting at Panmunjom.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1968
GE Local 191 faces charge filed by NLRB
The National Labor Relations Board regional office in Atlanta has issued a complaint against Rome Local 191, International Union of Electrical, Radio & Machineworkers charging unfair labor practices.
The complaint stems from General Electric Company filing of unfair labor practice charges against the union in connection with a series of one-day-a-week work stoppages at the Rome Medium Transformer Department earlier this year.
Local 191 IUE represents production and maintenance employees at GE.
The company charge, filed last May, said the union was not bargaining and good faith as required under the National Labor Relations Act. The basis for the charge, GE said, was the union’s attempt to modify the 1966-69 GE national agreement by demanding and “untimely” general wage increase.
The NLRB relational director in the complaint said that acts of the union did constitute unfair labor practices within the meaning of the act.
In hearing on the complaint will be conducted before an NLRB trial examiner at 10 a.m. Oct, 22 in the U.S. courtroom at the Post Office Building in Rome.
The issuance of the complaint against the union closely follows dismissal by the NLRB of charges filed by the IUE against GE in the same work dispute.
Thursday, Sept. 12, 1968
Chattooga keeps victory in the family
It was almost a family gathering in the heroic circle for the Chattooga County Indians Saturday night in a 28-6 victory over region 7-AAA north foe West Fannin.
Lee and Jimmy Lenderman provided the scoring punch for the Indians with a pair of touchdowns a piece, while Heath and Tim Livingston came through for top honors on the defensive side of the ledger.
A non-member of the family circle, Stacy Ray, kicked for extra points to keep his unbroken string of PAT over a three-year period.
Chattooga broke the game wide open in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns that measure 25 yards or more. As a matter of record, the shortest tally of the night was a 25-yard run by quarterback Lee Lenderman in the early minutes of the second period.
After that, Jimmy Lenderman took the queue and scooted 30 yards for the second tally of the night and Chattooga had a 1400 Advantage at halftime.
A second tally by Jimmy Leonard Lenderman in the third period put the contest out of reach for West Fannin when he scampered across the goal line on a 30-yard run.
The “icer” came in the final period near the end of the game when Lee again broke loose on a 35-yard trip and Ray completed the scoring for the winners with a true shot through the uprights.
West Fannin got on the scoreboard in the final seconds on a kickoff return that covered 75 yards.
Coach Jack Shamblin said West Fannin battle the Indians on even ground during the first period, but a couple of injuries crippled their attack and gave the Chattooga club a big surge in the scoring.
Heath and Tim Livingston came through for top honors on the defense. Heath plays a tackle slot and Tim works at the linebacker post. Both were instrumental in keeping the yellow jackets under control most of the night.