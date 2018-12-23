Monday, Dec. 23, 1968
Officers fight increased liquor flow for holidays
Although federal, state and local law enforcement officers have had a banner year in combating the production, transportation and sale of illicit whisky — there will be plenty of “cheer” available for the Christmas holidays.
Authorities have struck at all levels to stem the flow of whisky within the area this year. The destruction of numerous stills, and the apprehension of persons hauling or selling whisky cut deeply into the usually constant flow.
However, authorities are sure that several hidden stills are running full speed at present in an effort to get that “cup of cheer” into the hands of customers by Christmas.
Not only are the stills going full blast, but a large amount of money is being spent in Atlanta for alcoholic beverages which are “smuggled” into Rome.
There’s danger in acquiring both taxpaid and “bootied” whisky.
If the action of officers in the past few months is any indication, authorities will be attempting to halt the illegal flow of whisky from Atlanta.
If caught with more than the legal amount in your car -- one quart for each adult -- you could be arrested for transporting whisky and the vehicle confiscated.
Also, that “cup of cheer” may be as deadly as hemlock if you don’t know who mixed the contents or how it was made.
Since authorities have been cracking down on the whisky flow, makers are not inking time to insure the best of conditions.
Persons who rely on “moonshine” whisky for their Christmas spirits may be flirting with death or serious illness, Floyd Coroner John L. Davenport said.
Sunday, Dec. 22, 1968
Nixon, Eisenhower wed today
NEW YORK (UPI) -- Julie Nixon and David Eisenhower said their “I do’s” Saturday in a Christmas wreathed church in rehearsal for a ceremony today that will link two famous political families by matrimony.
David had a slight case of pre-marriage jitters.
The daughter of the president-elect and the grandson of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, both 20, were to take their formal marriage vows at 4 p.m. today in Marble Collegiate Church, with Dr. Norman Vincent peale, author of “The Power of Positive Thinking,” officiating.
Strikingly pretty, chestnut-haired Julie, younger daughter of Richard M. Nixon, and David passed up a White House wedding for a “private” ceremony to be witnessed by 500 relatives, close friends and top members of the new Nixon administration.
The young couple were adamant that the marriage would not be a “state occasion” and that their dynamic role in the recent Republican campaign that catapulted Julie’s father to the White House would not intrude in their storybook romance.
The former president, who has doted on his grandson through the years, will watch the service on closed circuit television in his suite in Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, where he is convalescing from a series of heart attacks. His wife, Mamie, who had planned to attend the wedding, is ailing with the flu and will view the ceremony with him.
Julie and David had mostly their own way with their wedding. It was to be a single-ring ceremony with a medley of show tunes and Christmas carols and no “Here Comes the Bride.” Dr. Peale’s assistants said traditional tunes were no longer “in” for church weddings. The bride perwill come down the aisle on her father’s arm to “Trumpet Tune” by Henry Purcell, 17th century English composer.
During the wedding ceremony, the couple will promise “to have and to hold,’ from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health … and to love, and to cherish, to death do us part. …”
But Julie will not have to promise to “obey.”
Dr. Peale’s wife, who showed reporters around the church Saturday, explained that the minister of the Dutch Reformed Church has never used “obey” in the wedding liturgy. Dr. Peale is quoted as saying, “women never obey anyway.”
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1968
Sterchi directors vote stock split; new record set
Stockholders of Sterchi Bros. Stores Inc., at a special meeting recently, voted to amend the company’s certificates of incorporation to increase authorized common stock of $1 per value eachshare from 700,000 shares to 2,500,00 shares and to split outstanding shares two-for-one, company officials announced.
The amendment took effect Dec. 18, which is the record date for a stock split. Arrangements have been made to mail certificates representing the additional shares to shareholders on Jan. 6. 1969.
The company’s board at its regular quarterly meeting following the meeting of stockholders declared a quarterly dividend of 12-cents per share, payable March 11, 1969, to stockholders of record Feb. 25, 1969. The March dividend will be the company’s 93rd consecutive quarterly dividend.
Management reported to the board meeting that net earnings for the nine months ended November 30, 1968, were $948,004, or $1.59 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.57 percent over earnings of $865,204 or $.145 per share for the period last year.
Friday, Dec. 27, 1968
West Rome-Calhoun vie tonight
The 15th annual Holiday Festival tournament comes to an end tonight, but the girls are ready to move into the area basketball spotlight.
West Rome and Calhoun fight it out for the Holiday Festival championship after both won convincingly over opponents in Thursday’s semifinals. West Rome shocked Pepperell, 6-51, and Calhoun turned back East Rome, 55-39, before a packed house at Memorial gymnasium.
The two victors go against each other at 8:30 p.m. today for the title, with East Rome and Pepperell playing a consolation game at 7 p.m.
The smoke from this tournament barely gets a chance to settle before play begins Saturday afternoon in the 9th Annual Cave Spring Invitational Girls’ Tournament at Cave Spring.
Then on Monday, the second annual Rockmart tournament starts with both boys and girls in the field.
Calhoun, unbeaten through seven games now, came into the Holiday Festival as the logical favorite and the Yellow Jackets have lived up to their billing.
Hamp Alexander’s boys opened the tournament by disposing of Armuchee in easy fashion, 72-40. Then, in the second round, A pair of free throws by Vaughn Robbins propelled the Jackets to a 56-54 victory over Main. Next came that win last night over East Rome.
Although listed is a likely contender, West Rome received little support at the outset of the tournament. However, Randy Kent’s boys gained momentum with each game and now find themselves in a position of going all the way.
The Chiefs started by defeating Model, 63-45 and followed this with a convincing 74-56 win over Cedartown. Then came that win over Pepperell by nine points which, by the way, is the closest game the Chiefs have played in the tournament.
Both teams feature balance, but each has its big standout as far as the tournament is concerned. For Calhoun it’s Robbins, who is averaging an even 21 points a game in the tournament. For West Rome, it’s Kenny Stephens, who is hitting at an 18-point clip.
Last night’s crowd established a new single night record for the Holiday Festival and officials are expecting another large turnout for the finals. All proceeds, after expenses, are divided among participating teams.
A five-player all-tournament team will be announced at the conclusion of play. Also, a trophy will be presented to the most valuable player.