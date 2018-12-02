Sunday, Dec. 1, 1968
1968 Santa Open set Saturday, Sunday at the Kraftsman Club
The 1968 Santa Open golf tournament begins Sunday at the Kraftsman’s Club with a new format and the hope that more than 100 area golfers will participate in the annual charity event.
Dixie Howell and Billy McRay, co-chairman of the tournament said the format has been changed somewhat this year in an effort to attract more golfers. Instead of one day, as in the past, it will be held over two.
However, golfers will just play one day. Now they can play either Saturday or Sunday.
“We felt that by doing this we could make it more convenient for golfers to play in this tournament,” explained McRay. “Some golfers can play on Saturday that might not be able to play on Sunday. By the same token some can play on Sunday that can’t on Saturday.”
Entry fee remains $5 per goler and every penny of this goes to Cheerful Givers, which uses the money to purchase foodstuffs for less fortunate families in Rome and Floyd County.
“In a sense, every golfer who plays in the tournament is a winner because he knows his entry fee is being used for a good cause,” McRay said.
What the golfers will be competing for are prizes donated by the merchants. Last year more than 100 items were donated and committeemen are now in the process of obtaining this year’s donations.
Also, a trophy will be awarded to this year’s winner in addition to other prizes.
Raymond Williams, pro at the Kraftsman’s Club, fired a one-over par 73 in near freezing weather last year to beat out Willard Nixon and Jerry Argo by a single stroke for the championship. Another shot back at 75 were Lynn Bevis and Dave Patterson, while Leon Culberson shot a 76.
“This is one time where pros and amateurs, men and women can play in the same tournament,” McRay stated. “We just want everybody to have a good time and at the same time help a good cause, Cheerful Givers.”
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1968
Floyd’s Carol Green National 4-H winner
A Floyd County girl has been named a winner in the National 4-H Club contest, held in Chicago.
Carol Green, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Robert Green of Rome Rte. 6, took top honors at the 4-H Leadership program, receiving a $500 educational scholarship from the Sears-Roebuck Foundation. She also received her second trip to the national contest, the first being as state winner in 1966.
This is the fifth scholarship for her excellent work in 4-H and academics.
She is Georgia’s second national 4-H winner this year.
Carol was a June graduate of Model High School and is now a freshman at the University of Georgia, majoring in home economics.
A STAR student for Floyd County in 1968, she graduated from Model with high honors.
She has presented 57 talks about 4-H work on the local, county, district, state and national levels and has appeared on television and radio. She organized an taught sewing techniques during the summer in three workshops. Last summer she also was elected to be a counselor at the Rock Eagle 4-H Club Center. She taught 420 girls good grooming and poise in addition to assisting with recreation programs and camp activities.
She is one of 12 national teenagers serving on McCall Magazines and Teen Fashion Board. In 1966 she was state winner in the 4-H clothing program.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 1968
Pilot who ditched stolen plane admits being scared
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — “I was scared,” says John Daniel Hemphill, who ditched a small stolen plane in the Atlantic after failing in four attempts to land at New York’s busy Kennedy airport.
Safe on land after clinging to a liferaft for an hour and 15 minutes Tuesday, Hemphill said, “I’ll never fly again. I won’t even be a passenger.”
The 22-year-old Hemphill, from Bricktown, N.J., was free on $2,000 personal recognizance bond today after being held briefly on federal charges of transporting a stolen plane outside the country. He planned to return to Newark where the warrant was issued.
A Coast Guard pilot who had trailed Hemphill out to see radioed instructions that successfully enabled Hemphill to set the light plane down on the sea about 50 miles off Norfolk, Va. A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City picked him up.
Hemphill, a 5-foot-7 native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, wore a white tee shirt, brown corduroy trousers and a new pair of white loafers given to him by the Coast Guard as he sat in the office of U.S. Commissioner L. Thomas Gallop in Elizabeth City.
“I was scared,” Hemphill said. “I felt I wouldn’t make it.”
He praised Coast Guard Capt. Vance K. Randle for “talking me right into the water.”
Asked why he took the plane from the Lakewood, N.J., airport around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Hemphill said, “I don’t know. I’ve been taking flying lessons but couldn’t afford to fly. I thought I would try my hand at it again.”
He tried his hand for five hours. During that time he wandered into one of the nation’s most complex and crowded airport patterns at Kennedy Airport, announcing over his radio: “I’m riding a stolen plane. I’m lost. I need help.”
Air traffic controllers shooed away 12 airliners from the vicinity and tried to talk Hemphill into a landing.
Four times he started down and four times he pulled up at the last minute. Then he headed over the water and a Coast Guard plane piloted by Randle trailed him.
Hemphill said when first took the plane he wanted to do “just a couple of landings and takeoffs.”
“But the runway lights (at the Lakewood Airport) went out and I had to go to Kennedy Airport,” he said. “The first couple of times I came into land I couldn’t make it. The last time I got it on the ground but it didn’t stay there.
“Then I flew over the water to get cool before I came back. All I could think of was getting back on the ground. I didn’t think all this would happen.”
While ditching the plane, Hemphill said the craft “flipped over and I kicked the door out” and swam to the surface.
“My life raft wouldn’t inflate. I just held on to it,” he said. “After awhile I couldn’t move my arms and legs. I kept getting sick and my whole body felt like a giant cramp.”
Thursday, Dec. 5, 1968
New apartment units planned
Plans for a new 72-unit apartment complex to be located adjacent to the Georgia Apartments on Redmond Circle have been announced by Charles Williams and Associates.
The new complex will be named The Old Salem Apartments of Rome, and buildings will be patterned after early 16th century decor.
Units to be constructed included 16 three-bedroom apartments, 32 two-bedroom apartments and 24 one-bedroom apartments.
Each unit will have built-in ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, wall-to-wall carpets, targinal kitchen floors, large storage facilities and shades and curtain rods.
Every apartment unit will have two parking spaces provided each resident.
Plans also call for an Olympic-sized swimming pool to be centrally located. A laundry room will be constructed for use of the residents and, for children, a large recreational area with playground equipment is planned. A putting green and tennis court for adults are other planned facets of the complex.