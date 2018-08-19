Fifty Years Ago
Wednesday, August 21, 1968
Roman receives leadership honor
Miss Pat Finley, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. J.N. Finley of 2610 Lakeridge Cir., has been selected to receive one of the Callaway Leadership Awards.
The honor entitled her and her family to spend a week as guests of Callaway Gardens. They were provided accommodations in one of the Callaway Cottages located near Robin Lake Beach.
Miss Finley, a recent graduate of West Rome High School, was chosen for the award by the Georgia Association of National Honor Society chapters in which she was president and treasurer. She also served as president of the local chapter.
Among other honors, Miss Finley received an academic letter for her four years of high school and in her junior year was the recipient of the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit. She was a member of the Tri-Hi-Y, Quill and Scroll, Future Teachers of America and Student Council.
Sunday, August 18, 1968
Bosomy girls have better chance in Olympics
LONDON (AP) -- Girls with big bosoms could have as much as a four-inch advantage over their less endowed rivals in the sprints at the Olympic Games.
So suggested the editor of Britain’s Tailor and Cutter magazine — recognized authority on this side of the Atlantic about what men and women should wear.
And at least two of Britain’s girl athletes agree with him.
“It stands to reason that in a close finish girls who are well blessed have a much better chance than those who are not,” said 19-year-old Lillian Board.
Lillian — statistics 36-24-37 — is Britain’s big hope in the Olympic 400-meter race in Mexico City in October.
Della James, a 19-year-old British Olympic sprint hope with a figure of 33-25-33, said: “I have actually lost a race because of this lack of bosom. It came to a photo finish and the other girl had a bigger bust than me. So she won.
“Nevertheless, I wouldn’t try to increase the size of mine. You never know what might happen. Anyway it’s more weight to carry.”
John Taylor, editor of Tailor and Cutter, wrote under the headline “Bronze Medal -- or Bust?”
“In a close photo finish, the kind of extended uplift which used to play such an important part in the silhouettes of the fashionable young lady a few years ago, could nose out -- if that’s the phrase we are searching for – a dead-heating rival who follows the current in-ness (the opposite of the out-ness) of the Twiggy look,” he said.
Thursday August 22, 1968
Trend Mills, Aloha in state softball finals
Trend Mills and Aloha, both of Rome, fight it out in Thomaston tonight for the Georgia State Women’s Slow Pitch Softball Championship.
An all-Rome final was assured last night when the two local entries won three games between them in the double elimination tournament.
Trend Mills, which has not lost in the event, scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn back the Belles of Warner Robins, 3-2.
Aloha, in the meantime, defeated Calhoun Lumber, 6-0 and its opening game and then eliminated the Belles, 7-2 in the second contest. Aloha earlier had lost a game in the tournament and carries a 3-1 record into the finals.
Trend Mills had to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to force a 2-2 to tie. Then in the height, Iris Kinnebrew singled with one out and later scored the winning run when the Belles failed on a double-play attempt.
Eloise Ables and Jane Rogers banged out three hits apiece for Trend Mills, while Sheila Eleam connected for a home run. The winners got 11 hits and the Belles only seven.
Aloha’s victory over Calhoun came on the strength of a 10-hit attack. Gerettie Massey had three hits, while Ann Peery and Sandra Ray got two hits each for the winning Aloha club.
In the second game of the night for Aloha, the Belles took an early lead before Aloha went ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning. Then the Aloha girls exploded for four runs in the sixth and add some insurance runs and move into the finals.
Pat Bomquist, Linda Pilgrim, Jane Hobson, Linda Fisher and Pat Gaston all collected two hits and three trips to the plate for the winners. Massey contributed a homerun at to the attack.
Trend Mills is defending state champion and will be trying to make it two in a row. Also the fact that Trend Mills hasn’t lost a tournament game puts them in the driver’s seat for the finals since Aloha would have to take a doubleheader to win the state title.
The tournament started Monday in Thomaston and has continued since then with teams playing as many as two games a night.
Friday, August 23, 1968
Floyd 4-H club members get state honors
Three members of Floyd County 4-H clubs were named state winners at the state 4-H Congress held Tuesday through Thursday in Atlanta, while two others placed high in the scoring.
Carolyn Mize of Armuchee was named State 4-H home management winner. She will compete at the National 4-H Congress this fall. Henry Wall was named state citizenship winner. He must compete in an area contest for a trip to the nationals as must Carolyn Green, state leadership winner.
Linda Bankson was named district leadership winner and Debbie Rucker was awarded a $500 Atlanta Journal scholarship