Monday, Nov. 25, 1968
Floyd prison troubles not new — Maddox
Governor Lester Maddox wasn’t too concerned over reports of drinking at the Floyd County Public Works Camp. He acknowledged that similar incidents are occurring at work camps throughout the state and nation.
“I think the county officials found out what happened and we’ll take the necessary precautions,” Maddox commented while in town Saturday night to address a meeting of the Cherokee Masonic Lodge. He also made a brief appearance at the East Rome-Chattooga playoff game at Barron Stadium.
“Many of these people in prison camps are hardened criminals,” Maddox said. “They’re not there to attend Sunday School.”
He also recalled an incident where prisoners at once camp were caught “making corn liquor.”
The incident at the Floyd County Camp occurred last weekend. County police officers were summoned to the camp to assist in placing a prisoner in solitary confinement who allegedly was intoxicated. Another inmate also was said to have been drinking.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 1968
Expected simple wedding wasn’t
BURNLEY, England (AP) — A bride who “just wanted a quiet ordinary wedding” drove to the church Saturday in the same yellow and black Rolls-Royce that carried Princess Grace of Monaco to her wedding.
A small army of security guards, white-gloved and carrying white umbrellas, surrounded pretty 22-year-old Margaret McNamara as she arrived at the 12th century parish church here to become the bride of an American she once thought was a $36-a-week hotel clerk.
The bridegroom turned out to be Lee Calig, 27-year-old son of a wealthy Pittsburgh steel man and Florida hotel owner, Harold H. Calig.
As Lee explained it: “I kept my background secret because I wanted Margaret to accept me for what I am and not for the family money. And she did.”
“It’s all like a dream,” Margaret said after the wedding. “I never imagined anything so fabulous is this”
It was the senior Calig who called and the 20-strong force of security guards.
More guards escorted the couple to a reception at a nearby hotel.
The Rev. Eric Raitt, who married the couple, afterward described the security precautions as “ridiculous.”
“There was no need for the guard to be there at all,” he said.
Inside the church every seat was taken by the 100 guests. More than 30 relatives of Lee came over from America.
There will be no dream honeymoon for the couple. They will be back at work Wednesday at the Royal Garden Hotel in London where they met while Margaret was working as a secretary and her husband as a clerk.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1968
Rome teen club plans fourth annual Cheerful Givers dance
The Rome Teen Club will present its fourth annual Cheerful Givers dance Friday night at the Rome Civic Center, with the largest turnout in its history expected.
Erma Plemons, director of the Rome Teen Club, said today that three of the most popular bands in the area will take part in the dance. “The Sounds” will be heard from 8 until 9 p.m. “The Sixth Step” will play from 9 until 10 and from 10:30 until 11:30 the “Cosmic Opera” will perform.
Between 10 and 10:30 p.m. a giant array of door prizes will be awarded. Mrs. Plemons said the door prizes this year are the finest yet to be awarded.
The dance is open to all Teen Club members and their guests. All proceeds will go to the Cheerful Givers Empty Stocking Fund to make sure that Santa visits every home in Rome and Floyd County this year. Admission will be $1 for all attending.
During the past three years, the Teen Club dance, largest of its kind held for young people in Floyd County, has contributed over $1,200 to fill empty stockings.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1968
Baker, Hunnicutt get 7-AA titles
Lee and Jimmy Lenderman, Phil Baker and Lynn Hunnicutt have claimed individual titles in Region 7-AA for the 1968 season, it was revealed in final statistics released by the region’s news bureau.
Lee Lenderman of Chattooga was a double winner, taking the crown in scoring with 78 points and also the tandem offense with 1,991 yards. His cousin, Jimmy, was a runaway winner and rushing with 1,209 net yards on 181 carries.
Baker, only a sophomore but with two fabulous seasons already behind him, didn’t complete a pass in Pepperell’s final game, yet still emerged as 7-AA’s number one hurler. He connected on 111 of 205 attempts for 1,490 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Baker’s number one target through the first seven games of the season was Hunnicutt, a rangy 185 lb and who hauled and 53 throws for 652 yards and three touchdowns. Hunnicutt was sidelined by illness and didn’t play in the Dragons’ final three games.
In winning the rushing crown, Jimmy Lenderman broke Roger Weaver’s stranglehold in that department. Weaver had won the title for the past two seasons, but had to settle for third place this time with 880 yards.
Runner-up and rushing was Cass’ Lamar Ray, who carried the ball 161 times for 931 yards.