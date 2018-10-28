Monday, Oct. 28, 1968
‘Peter and the Wolf’ to be presented November 10
Mrs. Charles Hammond Jr., chairman of the Community Arts in the Rome Junior Service League, announced that plans have been completed for the annual Youth Concert.
“Peter and the Wolf” will be presented Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 and 3:45 free of charge at the City Auditorium. The concert is presented by the Rome Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Miss Helen Dean Rhodes, and sponsored by the Junior Service League.
The Youth Concert chairman for this year is Mrs. Jerry Minge, and her committee includes the following:
Mrs. Bob Frazier, choreography; Mrs. Bill Vance, costumes; Mrs. Mose Brinson, scenery; Mrs. Charles Williams, properties; Mrs. John Hine, publicity; Mrs. Robert Brinson and Mrs. Albert Arrington, ushers and refreshments; Mrs. Hull Pate, makeup; and the story will be narrated by Miss Kiki Petropole.
This project is one of several made possible by proceeds from the biennial Junior Service League Follies.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1968
LBJ returning to classroom
HOUSTON (UPI) -- Lyndon Baines Johnson, who rose from teacher to president will return to the schoolhouse when he leaves the White House next January.
Johnson. the 36th U.S. president, will conduct a series of political science seminars at Rice University next January.
Dr. Joseph Cooper, chairman of the Rice political science department, said Monday dates for the seminars would be announced later, but Johnson had accepted the school’s invitation.
Johnson has indicated before he will return to teaching after the next president takes office.
“At this time it is difficult to arrange his schedule and to decide on the format of my visits with you,” Johnson told Rice officials. “Rest assured, however, that I gladly accept your invitation.”
Cooper said the seminars would be in the spring.
Rice University, a private liberal arts college with an emphasis on science, is located in south Houston across from the Texas Medical Center.
It was tuition-free and racially segregated until the school’s trustees broke the terms of the school’s founder’s estate several years ago and begin to charge tuition and admit all races. The school was founded by William Marsh Rice.
Johnson has a standing invitation to teach at the University of Texas in Austin but Frank C. Erwin Jr., chairman of the board of regents, said the arrangements “have not been discussed in detail.”
The Austin campus is the location of Johnson’s presidential library and the proposed Lyndon B. Johnson school of public affairs which will open in 1970. It is the alma mater of Johnson’s wife, Lady Bird, and has given him an honorary degree.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 1968
Area’s 1000-yard Club admits Gary Graves, Jimmy Lenderman
Jimmy Lenderman of Chattooga and Gary Graves of Coosa are the newest members of the select 1000-yard club during the past weekend, and at the same time Lenderman is the first area gridder to rush for more than 1,000 yards.
Lenderman literally took Ringgold apart with his runs last Friday night as the Chattooga Indians, current leaders and 7-AAA North, rolled to a 38-29 victory. He gained over 300 yards in his total for the eight games now reads 1,033 yards in 169 carries.
Two more area players are in good position to rush for more than 1,000 yards before the 1968 campaign comes to a close. Ed Wood of Adairsville had whacked out 819 yards in 130 carries, while Gordon Wells of Cass has rushed for 715 yards in 133 rushes.
Wood was held to one of his lowest rushing outputs of the season last Friday as the Tigers tumbled before Calhoun, 27-13. However, Wells ran up and down the field 476 yards as Cass defeated Gilmer County, 19-14
Lee Lenderman at Chattooga is the best rusher with 665 yards in 89 carries, while Greg Hopkins of Darlington is a close fifth with 601 yards in 93 carries.
Hopkins has played only six games, so he’s gaining at a 100-yards-per-game clip, one of three boys who fall into this category.
Owens isn’t among the rusher leaders, but he nonetheless has accounted for over 1,000 yards in Coosa’s march to a 7-1 record. He has gained 510 of these rushing and another 522 passing for a grand total of 1,032 yards.
Lee Lenderman enjoyed another fine pass performance against Ringgold to move into the No. 2 spot in that department. He is still 400 yards behind the passing leader, Phil Baker of Pepperell.
Baker has hit on 101 of 184 passes for 1,270 yards and seven touchdowns. Lenderman has clicked on 47 of 96 throws for 872 yards and seven scores.
Lenderman is the area’s total offense leader, however. With his 665 yards rushing and 872 passing, he has personally accounted for 1,537 yards in eight games -- and average of almost 200 yards per game.
Lynn Hunnicutt of Pepperell, who is out for the season, remains the No. 1 pass receiver and it doesn’t look as if anyone has enough time to catch him. Before being sidelined after seven games, he caught 53 passes for 652 yards and three touchdowns.
Tied for second spot with 24 receptions each are Raymond Smith of Pepperell and Steve Whatley of Coosa. Then comes Johnny Rimes of West Rome (19), Pat Davis of Darlington (16) and Richard Haggard of Model (16). The surprising thing about Haggard is that he was throwing the ball at quarterback until mid-season when he moved to a running back post.
Wood is the area’s leading scorer with 75 points, but Lee Lenderman is close behind with 66. Lenderman , by the way, established a new school record with 11 touchdowns.
Tied at 60 points apiece are Ricky Carter of Armuchee and Johnny Dean of Calhoun
Thursday, Oct. 31, 1968
Quarter-Century Club at Lindale elects officers
The Rev. John Mathis was chosen president of the West Point Pepperell Quarter-Century Club at the club’s 11th annual dinner meeting, held Sunday afternoon in Leonard Memorial gymnasium.
He is a charter member of the club, and has been connected with the spinning department of the Lindale Mill for more than 41 years. A member of Lindale Lodge No. 455, F, & A.M., Mr. Mathis has served as pastor of five Baptist churches in Floyd County, his most recent pastorate being at Bush Arbor. He is married to the former Mildred Willis, and they reside at 206 Walnut St., Lindale.
Donald S. Murdock, of the carding department, with 26 years of service, was elected vice president, and Mrs. Dorothy Holsomback, formerly of the finishing department, now with the Pepperell schools and with 25 years of service, was named secretary.
The Rev. Mathis succeeds R.M. (Bob) Brewton; Mr. Murdock succeeds R.L. Kay, and Mrs. Holsomback succeeds Mrs. Jean Crump.
Their names, departments and years of service follow:
S.D. Climber, weaving department, 46 years; Roy Dawson, carding department, 27 years; G.L. McGregor, mechanical department, 34 years; Cliff Hatch, spinning department, 36 years; Mrs. Martha Mills, carding department, 33 years; Mrs. Inez Lumpkin, weaving department, 26 years, and Mrs. Opal Miller, finishing department, 27 years.
The combined service records of the new officers and directors total 321 years, or an average of slightly more than 32 years per person.
Seventy-seven new members were welcomed into the club Sunday, bringing the total enrollment to 927 persons, combining those in the active and honorary categories.