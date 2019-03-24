Tuesday, March 25, 1969
Four Romans are finalists for honors post
Four Rome students have been named finalists in the Governor’s Honors program and will attend Wesleyan College for eight weeks this summer to study in their chosen fields.
They are Sally Roberts, a 10th grade student at East Rome High School and Charles Wester, an 11th grade student at East Rome, who will study science; Marilyn Little, 11th grade student at West Rome High School, social science; Janet Webb, an 11th grade student at West Rome, English; Tommy Roberson, an 11th grader at West Rome, will be an alternate in music.
These students will be among 400 other 10th and 11th graders across the state who will participate in the Governor’s Honors program. They will attend Wesleyan College in Macon June and July studying in their fields with work in any other fields which interest them.
As presented in the March 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In speaking of the hospital, Judge Moses Wright said after his visit to the county commissioners, that “It should be built as an enduring memorial to the men and women of Floyd County, who so gloriously upheld the traditions of America and brought victory from seeming disaster when the war clouds were darkest.
Whether it was the soldier in the thick of things when war was reddest, or training to go there, or to nurse in the hospital, or the men and women in the field and homes and workshops of America, working with their hearts and hands to help win the conflict, should all share in the glory and have their deeds kept before the eyes of the coming generations by the erection of one of the most sublime memorials that man can build — a hospital.”
Congressman Gordon Lee spent is leaving for Cartersville, Dalton and other points in the seventh district. He will return to Rome within a few days.
And discussing matters with a Tribune-Herald, Mr. Lee said that from information he had received, the chances of Mr. G.E. Maddox for the federal judgeship were growing better each day.
He said that those in authority were learning what the people of Northeast Georgia already knew, that Mr. Maddox not only possesses the judicial attainments necessary to that exalted calling, but is a man of such sterling character and clean, broad-minded thought and action, that his selection as federal judge, should follow as a natural consequence.
Upon Mr. Lee’s return, he has promised the Tribune Herald a comprehensive interview on the Coosa Alabama River development and his views on what may be accomplished by the coming Congress.
The last river bill was lost in the Senate filibuster during the close of the last session, but to those who are familiar with the situation it was no great disappointment.
Mr. Lee is the picture of health, and says he is glad to get back home for a brief rest among his friends.
Monday, March 24, 1969
Bad therapy
OXFORD, Ohio (UPI) – When he received his bill for surgery from Fort Hamilton Hospital in nearby Hamilton, James Batdorf, 50, nearly had a relapse.
The bill was for $55,660,000.15.
Hospital officials conceded the billing machine may have made a mistake and promised to make and adjustment in the bill.
Wednesday, March 26, 1969
More housing projects in planning for Rome
Work is continuing on four Rome Housing Authority projects, with one scheduled to be completed in May.
The projects include construction of 200 row houses and semi-detached type dwellings on a 50-acre site in West Rome; construction of 101 low rent housing units for the elderly to be located at the rear of the Hardy Apartments; a 36-unit project near the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and a 64-unit urban renewal development in North Rome.
M.I. Frost, executive director of the Rome Housing Authority, said that Architect Bobby J. Toles is working on plans for the West Rome and high rise projects. May 3 is the target date set for sending the plans to Atlanta for approval by the Housing Assistance Authority. Frost estimated that construction of the two projects “could possibly” begin in July, depending on the time required for the projects to receive approval in Atlanta.
The Rome Housing Authority received a $3,228,301 loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to finance construction of the 200 row dwellings in West Rome on a site bounded by Fortune Street, Georgia Avenue and Battey State Hospital. The area is known as the “shale pits.”
All 200 will be single family dwellings. They are being constructed for low income families.
Thursday, March 27, 1969
Armuchee thinclads post win
Armuchee used its early advantage in the field events to race past Berry Academy, 75-61 in the wind Wednesday afternoon in the opening track meet for both schools.
The Indians, coached by Charlie Weatherford, picked up five first places in the six field events to take an early lead in the dual meet. Then, Armuchee held its own in the running events to come away a winner.
Gary McKnight’s Falcons will be right back on the track Friday afternoon, running at McEachern.
Ken Storey, Hawkins and Burke were double winners for Armuchee. Hawkins claimed the discus and pole vault. Burke won the low and high hurdles, while Storey won the 220 and 440 dashes.
Berry’s only double winner was Moon, who took first in the high jump and 100-yard dash.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Praise for the part taken by American women in the war was expressed by General John J. Pershing while inspecting an Army evacuation hospital here in Coblenz.
“Without doubt, America could not have carried out her part in the conflict as she did if it had not been for the willingness and courage of the nurses and others who care for the sick and wounded in France and the loyal support of patriotic women at home,” he said. “Despite the fact that America was in the war only a comparatively short time, her medical and hospital service was not excelled by that of any other warring nation.”
The equipment for the playground in Lindale, including an ocean wave, will be set up within a short time. After it is completed, no boys will be allowed on the girls’ playground. All children using playground will be subject to authority of Lindale teachers. No one will be allowed to use playgrounds during school hours…. Miss Ruby Langston, the young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.S. Langston, 306 Grove Ave. in Lindale, for several months a student at the Berry School, and Mr. Homer Bennett, a young Lindale man, were married.