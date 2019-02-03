Monday, Feb. 3, 1969
Bulldogs keep mat stranglehold; Johnson voted most outstanding
Unless things start changing, the Northwest Georgia Wrestling tournament may become known as the Rossville Invitational tournament.
The Bulldogs, longtime mat power in this part of the state, took another championship trophy back home with them last Saturday as the two-day tournament came to a close at Memorial Gymnasium. There was a time when it looked as if the Bulldogs might be upset, but things didn’t go that way when the chips were put down on the table.
Final point totals showed Rossville with 98, while East Rome finished a disappointing second with 87. Then came West Rome with 73, Cherokee with 63, Rockmart with 62, Wheeler with 60, Pepperell with 42, Calhoun with 28, Lakeview with 10 and Cedartown with two.
In addition to winning the top team trophy, Rossville also boasted the tournament’s outstanding wrestler. He is Darrell Johnson, who turned back all comers in the 115-pound class.
Rossville had four boys in Saturday night’s championship finals and all four of them came out a winner, including one by a pin. In addition to Johnson, Charles Sears won a decision in the 106-pound class, Elbert O’Kelley pinned his foe in the 168-pound class and David Wilson won by decision in the 148-pound class.
Runnerup East Rome had three individual champs – Steve Long in the 123-pound class, Mike Burnes in the 130-pound class and Dennis Lemming in the 136-pound class. Third place West Rome had a couple of champs, Mike Jenkins in the 98-pound class and Henry Studyvent in 183-pound class.
Sunday, Feb. 2, 1969
Ignores rank
ST. LOUIS (UPI) – Who but a teen-aged daughter could slap a U.S. Army general on the back and call him “baby” – and get away with it?
Maj. Gen. John Norton, commander of the Army Aviation Systems Command, had the unenviable job of explaining to his 4,000 personnel some major reorganizations within the command.
As the general left his house for the mass meeting at Kiel Auditorium, his 17-year-old daughter, Sandy, said. “Sock it to ‘em, John baby.”
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1969
Roman named to Georgia college panel
Frank Barron, vice president of Rome Coca-Cola Bottling Co., has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Foundation for Independent Colleges. The well-known Roman was elected to the board as a trustee at large for a two-year term.
He joins a group of distinguished business leaders and educators who direct the affairs of GFIC.
The purpose of the Foundation is to interpret to the people of Georgia the goals and the importance of its 10 member colleges: Agnes Scott, Decatur; Berry, Mount Berry; Shorter, Rome; Oglethorpe in Atlanta; Mercer and Wesleyan in Macon; Piedmont in Demorest; Tift in Forsyth; LaGrange College in LaGrange; and Brenau in Gainesville.
“Independent institutions of higher learning are a vital sector of our great enterprise system and must be made to prosper,” Paul F. Thiele of Sandersville, the board chairman, said in announcing Mr. Barron’s appointment. “It is in the best interests of the business community and our entire state to preserve the standards of excellence long since established by our independent colleges. Mr. Barron will be a definite and influential force in furthering the efforts of our foundation,” he said.
Howard R. Hart of Rome is a lifetime honorary trustee of GFIC.
Dr. John Bertrand, president of Berry College, is currently president of the GFIC. Dr. Randall Minor, president of Shorter College, is immediate past president of the GFIC.
Friday, Feb. 7, 1969
Classes slated in needlecraft
The Rome Recreation Department has completed plans to offer courses in needlework and handcrafts for eight weeks beginning Feb. 11.
Classes will be held at the Rome Civic Center and will last for one and one-half hours each day. Persons who already have registered for courses should meet at the Civic Center at the prescribed times.
The classes will be taught by Mrs. Jack Daniells.
The times and dates of the classes are as follows:
Clothing Construction I (Beginning sewing), begins Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.; Decoupage, Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and Needlecraft, Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.