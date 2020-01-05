Sunday, Jan. 4, 1970
Driver training grant received by Floyd system
The Floyd County school system has received a $11,555 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, to expand the system’s student driver education program.
The funds will be used to improve instructional programs in driver education at Coosa High School and initiate a driver education course at Armuchee High School.
The grant is part of a statewide appropriation of $504,647 to 29 school systems.
More than 200 15-year-old students will be offered a complete course of 36 hours in driver education at Coosa and Armuchee. Special training equipment and materials valued at $23,000 are being purchased with the federal grant. Last year, the Floyd System received an identical grant to expand a locally-sponsored program of driver education. Payment for simulation and testing equipment will be made from money received over the two-year-program.
Tim Hawkins, assistant superintendent of Floyd Schools, will serve as project director. Homer Mathis will be a full-time training instructor at Coosa and Namon Wiseman will work as a part-time teacher at Armuchee.
A very strong effort is being made to revive Pythianism in Rome.
The local lodge has not met in some time, and there has been very little interest. But, with the advent of the new year, quite a number of Roman Pythians have decided to make Rome a Pythian center as it was in past years.
Therefore, all members of the Order of Knights of Pythias in Rome and vicinity are urgently requested to meet with Mount Alto Lodge at the Castle Hall in the Empire Building this week.
The beautiful suburban home of Mrs. Thomas Berry was on the scene of a New Year’s party at which Miss Martha Berry was gracious hostess and her mother the lovely honor guest.
The affair, which was a complete surprise to Mrs. Berry, was delightfully informal. The Christmas decorations added beauty to the living room where tea, sandwiches and cakes were served while the hour was spent in conversation. The guests included members of the family, relatives and neighborhood friends.
Monday, Jan. 5, 1970
New Junior Miss to be selected
Reigning Georgia Junior Miss Kippy Scarborough of Rome who was recently crowned Peach Bowl Queen in Atlanta, will crown the new Georgia Junior Miss in Atlanta at the annual pageant Jan. 15-17.
A total of $2,000 in prize money and a chance to represent Georgia in the national Junior Miss Pageant will be at stake in the contest.
Officials said Saturday that 24 girls from throughout the state will compete. Judges will be Mrs. Nell Trotter, dean of women at Georgia State; Mrs. Carol Mason, director of modeling at Massey College; Dick Hunter, mayor of Marietta; Ron Reed of the Atlanta Braves, and Dick Dorsey, state director of the Jaycees.
Thursday, Jan. 8, 1970
Will tackle ocean
LONDON (UPI) – John Fairfaz, who rowed the Atlantic alone last year, announced Wednesday he will tackle the Pacific Ocean next – this time with a girlfriend to keep him company.
Fairfax, 32, said he has invited Sylvia Marrett, a secretary, to help by rowing three or four hours a day on the 6,000-mile voyage from California to Australia.
“The main thing is to have company,” he said, “and I would rather have a girl than a man.”
Friday, Jan. 9, 1970
Pepperell, Calhoun go after same goal
All has been rosy at Pepperell; most of the early season has been a disappointment at Calhoun. And yet, the two Region 7-AA basketball teams have enjoyed the same results when it counts and may be moving toward another showdown next month.
If this sounds a little confusing, it’s only because it should. After all, Pepperell is breezing along with a 12-0 record whereas Calhoun is struggling with a 3-4 record. Furthermore, Pepperell already has defeated Calhoun twice with little difficulty.
However, the only games that really count are those against sub-region opponents. In that respect, Pepperell is all alone in first place in the southern division with a 4-0 mark and Calhoun is tied for first in the north at 1-0.
Teams are seeded in tournament play on the basis of their standings within the sub-region. Overall records mean nothing.
No one can deny Pepperell has been a sensation. Wayne Huntley’s Dragons not only are undefeated, they also are scoring at an amazing 82-points-per-game, something almost unheard of in prep circles.
They excel in the fast break and full court press.
Calhoun also tries to play the same type of game, although the Jackets have been plagued by the assortment of nagging ailments.
Guard Phil Robbins, one of the area’s top individual players, was hurt at the outset of the season and it took him three games to get untracked. Then about the time he was reaching his peak, he went out of the lineup again with the flu.
Two of Calhoun’s four losses have come with Robbins missing, which is a pretty good indication of his value to the club.
Coach Hamp Alexander says rather frankly that he’s the key man in the fast break because he can get the ball down the court. Calhoun must alter its offensive attack somewhat when he’s out of the lineup.
Still, the Jackets have a 83-59 win over Lakeview in their only sub-region test so far and remain very much in the thick of things. They travel to Ringgold tonight and return home to meet LaFayette tomorrow in two big 7-AA North clashes.
If the Jackets can win these two, they could enhance their chances of repeating as regional titilist.
Pepperell, on the other hand, has victories over East Rome, West Rome, Cedartown and Cass within the sub-region, plus a couple of wins over Calhoun in “outside” play.
The Dragons meet Cartersville tonight in Cartersville in what Huntley feels could be their stiffest test of the season. A victory in this one would give the Dragons a perfect mark through the first half of the sub-region schedule.
Thirty former German passenger ships seized when the United States entered the war, including the Leviathan, the largest vessel afloat, the Agamemnon and the George Washington, were offered for sale by the shipping board in Washington D.C.
Bids will be received only from American buyers and must include the pledge to use them on lines designated by the board.
Alfred N. Henderson has received the deserved promotion with the Brittain Bros. Co., at this place, to manage the grocery department of this large concern. This announcement will be received with genuine pleasure by all of Lindale. Mr. Handy Henderson is a genuine Lindale product, and he numbers his friends by his acquaintances.
This popular young man succeeds Thomas L. Hancock, who has been with the company both at Lindale and Berryton, and who resigned the first of the year to go into business with his father-in-law, Mr. Jones, at Summerville. The firm name will be Jones & Hancock, and they will do a general merchandise and grocery business. Mr. Hancock has the best wishes of all Lindale in his new undertaking.