Sunday, Feb. 23, 1969
Rome Teen Club picks Valentine dance winners
Miss Sycondia Gammon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Gammon, 1201 Ethel Ave., and Greg Bowman, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Bowman, 5 E. 19th St., have been named Mr. and Miss Valentine by the Rome Teen Club.
The two received the title at the club’s Sweetheart Ball held Friday at the Rome Civic Center. It had been postponed from last Saturday due to inclement weather.
Runners-up for the title of Miss Valentine were Miss Elaine Peek of Coosa High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Peek Jr., 16 Auburn Avenue; Charlene Johnson of East Rome High School, daughter of Mrs. Gloria Williams, 1-1/2 Davis Street.
Mr. Valentine runners-up included Lance Wheeler of Pepperell High School son of Mr. and Mrs. N.P. Wheeler Jr., 15 Van Tassel Drive; Bruce Duncan of Pepperell, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Duncan, Rome Rte. 4.
Music for the dance was furnished by “Sunday’s Funnies.”
Chaperones were Mrs. Helen Gann, Mrs. Avonell Stephens, Mrs. Dorothy Bienvenu, Mrs. Jane Ely and Mrs. Erma Plemmons, director of the Rome Teen Club.
The club is sponsored by the Rome Recreation Department.
Tue. Feb. 22, 1969
New bottle cap foils poisonings
NEW YORK (UPI) – A new screw-lock type of bottle cap may prove to be a strong ally of the traditional skull and crossbones in helping curb the estimated 500,000 accidental poisoning of children that occur annually.
Directors of the nation’s 560 Poison Control Centers are unanimous in declaring that such accidents will be reduced substantially by the new safety caps.
Harry W. Raybin, technical director of New York City’s Poison Control Center, said “in 1968 there were 32,000 cases reported to us and 60 percent of them involved young children.”
“We know from experience that we are informed of only a small fraction of accidental poisonings,” he said.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1969
Timmy Turtle dies after rich life in education
Timmy Turtle was laid to rest the other day. Timmy was not an ordinary turtle. He was captured some 16 years ago at Coosa by a youth, Sidney Evans Jr. At that, time he could easily fit in to the bowl of a teaspoon but grew to proportions of 2-1/2 by 3-1/2 inches.
He did much role-playing during his life. In the sandpile he was sometimes a cowboy or an Indian. At other times he was a robber or in reverse order, the cop. He even played the exalted role of knight in the midst of sand castles. His favorite pastime however was just paddling around guided by hands in dammed-up streams.
He never ceased to be a conversation piece, having served in specimen observations through Coosa elementary and high school. But with this schooling he was not satisfied; he chose higher institutions of learning and many summers went along with the Evans family to the University of Georgia, receiving a degree from that institution as late as 1958.
After a much enriched life he departed from this world to another where all good turtles go. His final resting place is the family pet burying ground on the Livingston Road.
Thursday, Feb. 27, 1969
Defense is name of game as Cave Spring breezes to easy Region 7-C win
CEDARTOWN, Ga. – If defense is the name of the game – and apparently it is for the Cave Spring girls – then future opponents are in for a rude awakening.
The troops of Coach Graham Woodell, top-ranked team in Region 7-C, displayed one good reason they hold the rating Wednesday night with a sterling defensive performance in halting the high scoring Adairsville girls, 39-19.
It was indeed surprising to see the Adairsville girls held to only 19 points. Twice during regular season, the Springers had won over their opponents but always surrendering a number of points.
Actually, the fans expected a free scoring tilt and found much to the Cave Spring fan’s delight that Adairsville was going to have more than a little bit of trouble scoring.
The Bartow County girls failed to even move their side of the scoreboard during the first period and had only one field goal during the second frame. That came during the final minute of play before retiring to the dressing rooms.
Meanwhile Cave Spring dumped in 14 counters during the first seven minutes for a 14-0 lead and then went out at halftime holding a 24-2 advantage.
The third period was a little faster tempo for Adairsville scoring-wise, but Cave Spring came through with a 31-8 frontage that was more than enough for the victory. A number of reserves played during the second half for the Springers.
It was a matter of too much defense and too little scoring for the two teams. Coach Woodell’s guards played perhaps their best game of the season, while the Adairsville forwards had trouble finding the range.
In the scoring department, three members of the Cave Spring team hit in double figures including Rhonda Crook’s had 12 and Nancy Dempsey followed with 11. Gail West was high for Adairsville with 12 tallies.
With the victory, Cave Spring moved to the finals as the only unbeaten team in the tournament and now must await the outcome of an Adairsville-Temple battle set for tonight at Cedartown. The winner will then battle Cave Spring Friday night, while the loser will be eliminated from play.