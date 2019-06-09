Monday, June 9, 1969
Popeye exonerated
Springdale, Ark., and Crystal City, Texas, are two cities with something in common. Each calls itself “spinach capital of the world.” A good many children, whom parents have been trying to get to each spinach for years, might well ask, so what?
Thanks to the National Academy of Science both of these towns, and perhaps some others which might now jump into the race, could have something in trying to popularize the sometimes unpopular spinach.
For, according to the scientists in Washington, the bright green leafy vegetable is everything Popeye ever claimed it is.
It not only contains the most iron and vitamin A of all common vegetables, but generous portions of calcium and vitamin C as well. This may not mean much to junior facing the plant on his plate, but it ought to make mom talk it up all the more.
Unlike many vegetables, there doesn’t seem to be any middle ground when it comes to spinach. Either it is liked or it isn’t. But with the federal government now well implanted on Popeye’s side, what red-blooded American boy or girl won’t dig in with gusto?
Come to think of it, this might give the junior set something to rebel against.
Tuesday, June 10, 1969
Nichols, Scarborough to take part in Rome Night festivities
A judge on the Georgia Supreme Court and a young lady who presently reigns as Georgia’s Junior Miss will participate in the Rome Night program at Atlanta Stadium Thursday.
The Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs, currently leading the pack in the National League’s division races, will conclude a three-game series that night.
Supreme Court Judge H.E. Nichols of Rome will sing the National Anthem prior to the game, just as he has done on Rome Nights of past years. And Rome’s Kippy Scarborough has been designed to throw out the first ball. She is the reigning Georgia Junior Miss.
In the meantime, tickets are moving at a brisk pace for Rome Night and Nevin Jones, chairman of the sponsoring Recreation Committee of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, said he is confident last year’s Rome Night attendance will be surpassed.
Rome Night is only one of numerous community nights held annually at the stadium. However, it always has been one of the most successful, a fact that caused the Braves to rank Rome among its leading supporters.
Wednesday, June 11, 1969
Director’s List at Coosa Tech
Thirty-four students at Coosa Valley Vocational Technical School have been named to the Director’s List for the third quarter this year.
To be named to the Director’s List students must maintain a grade average of “A."
Students named to the list include: James Watkins, Terry Hall, Harold Ingram, Jack Studdard, Wesley Rush, Michael Crocker, James Cannon, Charles Coker, Louie Sandidge, Berle Waddell, Bobby Womack, Robert Wiseman, Larry Avery, Robert Kinard, Randy Morgan, Mary Padget, Larry Welchel, Sue Garmon, Debbie Duke, Carolyn Harrison, Kathy Hunter, Lynette Bowman, Jean Christian, Franklin Couch, Marcia Lane, Pauline McEntire, Janet Smith, Donita Womack, Wayne Broome, Keith Bray, Edward Lanham, Kenneth Phillips and Edward Williams.
Friday, June 13, 1969
Area golfers ready for tourney action
Golfers, both men and women, will stay busy this weekend in the Rome area.
Callier Springs Country Club is sponsoring a member-guest low-ball tournament Saturday and Sunday with some 100 golfers from the area expected in the field.
Then on Sunday, a ladies’ scramble tournament is set at Green Acres and a Scotch Foursome is on tap at the Coosa Country Club.
The Callier format is the same as that of other low-ball meets held this year. The golfers will be flighted as the basis of Saturday’s play and entries will be accepted through today. Also, the top finishers in each flight will receive merchandise prizes.
At Green Acres, ladies can register up to 5 p.m. Saturday for the 18-hole tournament, which is set to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. Pairings will be made tomorrow night and prizes go to the low teams.
At Coosa, members are asked to register at the pro shop by 12:30 p.m. for the Scotch Foursome with the first group leaving the tee at 1:30 p.m.
There is no charge for this 18-hole event and handicaps will be used. Also, prizes will go to the winning teams with these being awarded at a social hour following play.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
About 15 days ago it was noticed that Dan Cupid took up in Lindale, after an almost entire absence for two years, and his activities are much in evidence. As result of the last 15 days of activity of Dan Cupid, there have been no fewer than 26 victims who fell prey to his doings, that is, there had been exactly 13 marriages recorded in Lindale. Miss Mary Clark and Mr. Virgil Grant, two young mill operatives, were married in the little barber shop around the corner by Tonsorial Judge C.W. Bramlett. Miss Eetie Pilgrim and Mr. Homer Umphries, well-known young mill operatives, were married by Judge C.W. Bramlett, at 110 Hillside Ave.
***
The Rome chapter for the Red Cross stood second in the southern division in the amount of clothing shipped to Belgium and the liberated countries, among the chapters reporting to the Atlanta office.
The division includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Rome chapter sent 34,236 pounds, standing second only to the Muscogee County, Ga., chapter, which sent 36,227 pounds. Chapters in other states did not approach the record Baptist Sunday School Sunday morning of these two chapters.
***
H.S. Dover, Lyerly's oldest citizen, having celebrated his 88th birthday on April 10, is critically ill at his home and little hope is entertained for his recovery. Mr. Dover is one of the best-known citizens of this section and is prominently connected, and no doubt has the greatest number of living descendants of any person in North Georgia. At a recent calculation Mr. Dover had about 150 living descendants and 26 are dead. These are divided up as follows: 51 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
It has been estimated that it would take one of Georgia's largest hotels to accommodate all the Dover connection should they all assemble at one time for a reunion.
***
Rep. Dyer, Republican, from Missouri, cabled President Wilson asking him to issue a proclamation declaring wartime prohibition void, in view of the apparent determination of Congress to let the law stand.
Rep. Dyer in his message stated that the public hearing had gone far enough to satisfy him, that repeal measures had no chance with the House Judiciary Committee, and hope was expressed that the president would take action on his own authority.