Fifty Years Ago
Wednesday, June 12, 1968
‘Rome Night’ at stadium attracts fans
Rome Night will be observed at Atlanta Stadium tonight and the Braves hope to entertain area fans by halting a three-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals whitewashed Atlanta, 6-0 behind Bob Gibson Tuesday night to push the Braves five full games off the pace. Atlanta’s last victory came Sunday in Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader, but Manager Luman Harris believes his team is ready to bounce back into the win column.
Pitching ace Pat Jarvis (5-4) will be on the mound for the Braves. He’ll be opposed by Nelson Briles.
Advance ticket sales in Rome indicate a large crowd from the area will be at the stadium for tonight’s game. A brief pre-game ceremony is planned with Charles Williams of West Rome throwing out the first ball. Williams was selected for this honor by his teammates after the Chiefs won the Floyd County baseball title.
Rome Night is sponsored annually by the Recreation Committee of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce.
In each of the past two years, Rome finished among the top five in fan attendance for these special community nights.
Sunday, June 9, 1968
Funeral train five hours late arriving in capital
WASHINGTON (UPI) – Slain Robert F. Kennedy was laid to rest near the grave of his assassinated president brother Saturday night after a long and doleful day of funeral grief.
The burial service under rainy skies in the darkness at Arlington National Cemetery brought an end to a day of farewell ceremony. The day began in the morning with a Requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City and extended or hours in a funeral train cortege through throngs of mourners to the national capital.
A solemn President Johnson knelt in mourning during the funeral mass and was at the train station to meet the cortege of mourners when they arrived.
The black-draped, 21-car train made an agonizingly slow trip to Washington, plagued even on Robert Kennedy’s last journey by the violence that has struck his family so often in the past. Two persons were killed and seven injured in mishaps among spectators along the way.
An emotion-wracked day for the Kennedy family – and for a nationwide television audience which watched the sorrowful tableau unfold in their living rooms – ended with a motorcade carrying the New York Democrat’s body from Union Station in the 4.6 miles to the floodlit slopes of the cemetery that is the national shrine of the honored dead.
The day began with a funeral Mass at which Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., the lone survivor of the four Kennedy sons, gave a moving eulogy to a “good and decent man” before 2,300 invited guests that jammed the neo-Gothic cathedral on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
The funeral train left a half-hour behind schedule, and though deliberately moving slowly for the benefit of mourners along the route, was delayed even further by the huge crowds lining the route.
At one point between Newark and New Brunswick, N.J., it was halted when two spectators crowding too close to the tracks were struck and killed by another train headed in the opposite direction.
Monday, June 10, 1968
Royer gets his chance, wins Kraftsman tourney
Hugh Royer, after trailing by four strokes with just five holes to play, finally got his chance on the 53rd hole Sunday afternoon and he made the most of it to emerge as the champion in the fifth annual Herbert A. Kidd Memorial Golf Tournament.
Royer finished with a 10-under par 206 total to beat out fellow pros Earl Fennell and Lee Mackey by a single stroke for the big prize as an estimated 500 fans looked on in utter disbelief.
The gallery had virtually conceded the title to Fennell, who plays out of Blakely and who had led the tournament from the time he birdied the very first hole Friday afternoon. Fennell was resting on a five-stroke cushion as the tournament came down to the wire – and would have won it had it not been for an errant drive at the 53rd hole.
It was at the 53rd hole that the tournament really took a turn in Royer’s favor. Fennell got a little too much left hand into his drive and hooked it out of bounds after Royer had slammed his tee shot down the middle. Fennell managed to reach the putting surface in four, while Royer saw his approach wind up behind the green, so things didn’t look too bad for the man from Blakely at this point.
However, Royer executed a brilliant chip shot and one-putted for his par-four. Fennell, evidently still shaken by his bad drive, three-putted and suddenly Royer had a one-stroke advantage after picking up three shots on this hole alone.
Fennell’s faint hopes for a tie faded when he missed a 20-foot birdie try at the 18th green. Royer then proceeded to two-putt from 12-15 feet for his par – and the championship.
“I didn’t play well at all until the last few holes,” Royer said afterward. “I know Earl feels because it’s happened to me before. I’m sorry for him, but I’m happy to win it.”
Thursday, June 13, 1968
Armuchee Saddle Club horse how set Saturday
Competition in 25 classes will be featured in the second annual Armuchee Saddle Club’s Spring Horse Show, scheduled Saturday afternoon at the club grounds of the Turkey Mountain Road.
Ben Oxford is serving as show chairman. He said the show begins with the grand entry at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and proceeds are used to promote club activities.
W.G. (Bill) Scoggin Jr. and A.W. Headrick will be master of ceremonies. Harry Manselle of Alpharetta will serve as judge and H.G. Duvall will be ringmaster for the show.
An added attraction will be the mounted horse patrol from the Alhambra Shrine Temple.
The show is sanctioned by National Association of Saddle Riding Clubs of American and the North Georgia Walking Horse Exhibitors Assn.
A minimum of seven entries constitute a class, Oxford said.
Guaranteed prize money will be offered to the feature classes.
Classes for competition include:
Pony pleasure, western halter class, gaited halter class, open pleasure class for riders 14 years and under, pole bending, racking class, children’s barrel race for riders 14 years and under, ladies’ barrel race, men’s barrel race, gaited horses, pick-up race, racing class for speed, potato race, Armuchee pleasure class for members only, ladies’ western pleasure, pony express, tunnel race, men’s western pleasure, goat tying, boot race, area race, pleasure walking horse, racking class championship, western pleasure championship and walking horse championship.