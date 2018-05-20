Fifty Years Ago
Wednesday, May 22, 1968
Coach rescues girl
The selfless, courageous action by a high school athletic coach has been credited with saving the life of a 15-year-old West Rome High School student.
John Canoy, athletic coach from Cass High School, saved the life of Gloria Fears when she came near to drowning after jumping into a swimming pool at Berry College.
Mrs. Nick Hyder, girls’ physical education instructor, was a horrified witness to the incident, which occurred after an athletic event involving six area high schools held on the college campus.
“We had come into the swimming pool after the events,” she related, “so the girls could go swimming.”
“Gloria was standing by me at the edge of the pool when she suddenly said, ‘watch me jump in,’” Mrs. Hyder said.
Mrs. Hyder watched the girl leap into nine feet of water and go under.
“It looked as if she was standing on the bottom of the pool,” the instructor said. “At first I thought she was teasing me.”
But Gloria did not float to the top of the water.
“When, after several seconds, she did not come to the top, I realized that something was wrong,” Mrs. Hyder said.
Canoy was standing near Mrs. Hyder. She turned to him and asked him if he could save the girl.
Without a moment’s hesitation, Canoy jumped into the pool, laden with all his clothes and heavy athletic shoes. He grabbed the unconscious girl and lifted her waist-high out of the water, half swimming and half dragging her to the edge of the pool. Mrs. Hyder pulled Gloria out of the water and began applying pressure on her back until she returned to consciousness. Canoy dragged himself out of the pool and then collapsed, exhausted.
Gloria does not remember what happened to her after she jumped into the water, but Mrs. Hyder said she wanted to go “right back in” after she regained consciousness. It was the first time she had ever been in a swimming pool.
Mrs. Hyder said that the West Rome High School faculty and student body are preparing a letter of commendation to Canoy for saving Gloria’s life.
“It was a miracle Coach Canoy got her out,” Mrs. Hyder said.
Tuesday, May 21, 1968
Rome Carburetor gets late runs for victory
Rome Carburetor scored four runs in the seventh inning Monday night to defeat Rome Paper, 12-11, and remain unbeaten in the citywide slow-pitch softball program.
In fact both teams were undefeated going into last night’s action. But, Rome Carburetor now has a 5-0 record, while Rome Paper was left with a 3-1 win-loss chart.
In other softball games, Atlanta Gas nipped Smith-Rogers Barber Shop, 6-5; Gresham’s Garage pounded the Mountain Goats, 21-17; Mathis Grocery edged Garden Lakes Supply, 12-11 and Valley View downed Darlington, 11-7.
Studdard banged out four hits, while Shiflett and Ballard had three each to set the hitting pace for Rome Paper, while Gale Murphy got four hits and David Collins two for Rome Carburetor. Murphy drove in four runs.
Atlanta Gas trailed 4-1 going into the last three innings, but snatched defeat from the fire with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Branton topped the hitting for the winners with a pair of safe blows, while Brooks and Melton drove in two runs each. For the losing Smith-Rogers team, Pate and Taylor got two hits apiece.
Gresham Garage tallied eight times in the sixth inning to outscore the Mountain goats in a real slugfest.
Top hitters for Gresham were Evans and Mathis with three each, while Atkinson clouted a homer. For the Mountain Goats, Price got four hits in five trips to the plate.
Thursday, May 23, 1968
Romans escape ‘quakes
“The house rocked off its foundation, a hot water heater flew across a hall and a refrigerator slid across the room.”
This is the way to Romans living in Japan described the great earthquake which shook that country last week.
Airman and Mrs. Stephen Culberson, both of Rome, were living near Misawa Air Force Base, where Culberson is stationed, when the earthquake jolted 600 miles of Japan’s eastern seaboard.
The Culbersons were living in the earthquake area in northern Honshu island. The earthquake killed at least 25 persons and caused millions of dollars of damage. Luckily, however, no planes were damaged at Misawa AFB.
The first quake occurred in mid-morning.
“We felt a tremendous rocking,” Mrs. Culberson said in a telephone conversation with relatives “and we ran out of the house. Just as we did, the front door fell off its hinges.”
The Culbersons reported that the house was rocked off its foundation and the shock wave shook a water heater across a hall and a refrigerator across a room.
Airman and Mrs. Culberson grabbed their infant son and ran to a friend’s house where they spent the next night with “six or seven” other couples who were also trying to get out of the ‘quake area.
None of the Culbersons were injured, but seven other Americans at the base suffered minor injuries.
Mrs. Culberson reported that numerous homes and buildings were destroyed either by the ‘quake or fires that followed it. Hundreds of homes were flooded to floor level or above, she said. Roads were impassable in places, bridges cut, dikes ruptured and railroad tracks severed.
Mrs. Culberson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Payne of Rome and Airman Culberson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Culberson of Rome.
They are now living on the Air Force base.
Wednesday, May 15, 1968
Improvements being pushed at Mayos Lock and Dam area
The eight-year development for Mayos Bar Lock and Dam is finally being materialized. The four-phase plan outlined by the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is slowly becoming a reality.
Phase one of the project called for the construction of roads leading to the site of the recreation area, fencing off various sitting areas, elimination of existing buildings and the building of a boat launching area.
The boat launching area, completed last year and already used by many visitors. The roads leading to the recreational area have been paved and further construction of roads are in the planning stage.
Rome and Floyd County have decided not to eliminate the concrete structure located at the entrance of the area. They plan to use the existing building as the site for a concession stand and office space.
The second phase calls for the installation of a fresh water supply, construction of restrooms and the building of concession stands.
The city recently had a well dug and pumps installed and a 2,500 gallon water tank constructed, and the county at present is building restrooms near the old abandoned building.
The third phase of building the picnic area has already been completed. The county has installed picnic tables near the river.
Fourth phase of the plan was to improve the roads around the area and the building of shelters. The county plans to pave more roads and shelters were installed after the picnic areas were constructed.
The current construction of restrooms will be completed within two or three weeks. Mayos Bar lock and Dam’s progress is ahead of the plans outlined by the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission, officials said.