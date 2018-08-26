Fifty Years Ago
Wednesday, August 28, 1968
Rome team, state champs, needs funds
The Aloha women’s slow-pitch softball team, based in Rome, will be representing Georgia in the national tournament this weekend, without the benefit of a sponsor or visible means of making the trip to Cincinnati, Ohio.
Arvie Pilgrim, manager of the team, said Tuesday that his girls had really worked to garner the state championship, but must work even harder off the field to get the necessary financial means to attend the national tournament.
“We lost our sponsor during the season due to management changes at the business, and have carried on through financial help from local merchants,” Pilgrim said.
“The girls and some of the merchants pitched in to help us to go to the state tournament,” he said. “Now, we need approximately 41,000 for the trip to Cincinnati.”
Actually, Pilgrim figures the $1,000 is cutting the price to minimum for carrying 14 girls and a manager to the event.
“We’re asking people to help us. The people have been real nice this far and we’re sure they’ll help us,” he said.
The tournament will get underway Thursday and run for five days.
Thursday, August 29, 1968
First cotton bale arrives in Floyd
The Georgia-Alabama Warehouse has received its first bale of cotton ginned this year.
Harold Frost, a Cherokee County, Ala., farmer grew the cotton, planting at April 17. It was ginned at May Cotton Gin Co. at Wharton, Ala.
A warehouse spokesman said type 201 seed was used and it was graded middling one-inch staple.
Sunday, August 25, 1968
Peregrinating parakeet
BOURNEMOUTH, England (UPI) – “Robin,” a pet parakeet and a good talker, is safely home in his cage after having strayed about 145 miles away to Castle Bromwich. The bird was able to disclose his hometown and street to his finders.
Friday, August 30, 1968
Ceremonies open new Polk industry
ROCKMART, Ga. – Ribbon cutting ceremonies, highlighted by a speech by General Louis Truman, director of the Georgia Department of industry and trade, officially opened Rockmart’s second industry to begin operation within the past year.
Uniplastic, Inc., the second industry to locate in the Rockmart Industrial Park, has already started production of various plastic items.
Gen. Truman praised Rockmart and Georgia for continued growth in industry in his brief speech prior to the ribbon cutting. He pointed out that this was all the beginning and there was “still room for more growth in Georgia.”
Following the speech, Diane Taylor, daughter of K. Zack Taylor, president of the firm, cut the ribbon and open house was observed.
The firm is presently producing plastic chicken coops, but can manufacture a variety of products from plastic. Major machinery for the plant was designed by Union Carbide Corporation.
Sales offices for the company are located in Atlanta. Taylor is president, while Bill Doggett is production manager. J. B. Hollowell is head of the research and development department.
The firm was established after a small business administration loan was approved along with other loans by local businesses.
It is the second firm to locate in the park within the past year. Patat Plywood Corp. located in Rockmart last year.