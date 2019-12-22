Sunday, Dec. 21, 1969
Elliott donates land, lake for Garden Lakes YMCA unit
The board of trustees of the Rome-Floyd County YMCA announced Saturday the acceptance of a gift of land and a 50-acre lake in Garden Lakes.
The 6.5 acres of property and the lake were donated by B.S. Elliott, developer, so that the YMCA can use the property and existing facilities to develop a program of services for the youth, adults and families in the western section of Rome and Floyd County.
The new extension will be called the Conasauga Center of the Rome-Floyd County YMCA. Through the leadership of the YMCA extension committee, headed by the Rev. Floyd Roebuck, the Y board will begin to make plans for committee and professional leadership, program activities and support for the new center.
The study committee headed by Gary Nolan will begin work immediately to survey the area and determine program needs and interests which will guide the Y in planning future activities and services. Residents of the area have been encouraged to contact Nolan or a member of the Y board if they wish to make suggestions as to how the Y can serve West Rome and Floyd County.
“When Garden Lakes was first designed,” Elliott said, “I conceived of the idea of a community surrounding the central activities area. Over the years I have proceeded to develop the subdivision with this deed in mind.
“It is my expectation that this gift to the Y will greatly enhance community property values as the history of the YMCA has been one of providing a multitude of wholesome activities for the entire family,” he said.
In accepting the property, the board expressed appreciation to Elliot and said, “This generous gift offers tremendous challenge and opportunity.”
Mrs. Robert Huff, president of the board, extended an invitation to all residents of the area to become a part of the Y program.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A 30 cent want advertisement in the Tribune-Herald meant the recovery of $30 to Mrs. Mary Goddard, who lives on the Kingston Road. She lost her pocketbook containing this amount in currency between her home and Wooten’s stable. She placed an ad in the classified column of this newspaper. A reader saw it and it was restored to the owner soon thereafter.
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1969
Prison, jail menus are very ‘inviting’
As 1,002 Floyd county families with “normal” problems prepare to enjoy a feast on Christmas day, those responsible for inmates at the Floyd Public Works Camp, the Floyd County Jail, the Regional Youth Development Center and the City Jail were planning meals and events to ensure that those with “not so normal” problems should have a feast, too.
Sheriff Joe Adams said Sam Atkinson, cook at the county jail, was planning to serve a Christmas dinner of ham, turkey, dressing, potato salad, green lima beans, cranberry sauce, celery, butter rolls, fruit cake “and everything else that goes with the usual Christmas dinner.”
Many prisoners serving brief terms for minor offenses were scheduled to be dismissed today on orders from City Court Judge Richard L. Starnes Jr.
“We have also made a few different sentences which will begin after Christmas,” Starnes said. “We will make what releases we can today.”
In an effort to give his inmates a Christmas atmosphere as nearly like home as possible, Warden C.M. Caldwell of the Floyd Public Works Camp, has scheduled church services and carol singing tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Rev. Bill Edwards, chaplain at Battey State Hospital, will deliver the sermon followed by group carol singing for those who wish to participate.
The Gideons will distribute copies of the New Testament shortly thereafter. On Thursday morning, the inmates will be able to receive visitors from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Caldwell’s menu for his inmates will be a feast to rival that of any restaurant. Inmates get a menu of turkey, dressing with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fruit salad, coconut cake, biscuits, tea and coffee.
Gary Hamilton, judge of City Recorder’s Court, said the city jail is not planning a special Christmas meal “because we don’t plan to have any prisoners.”
“We will probably clear everyone out of the jail unless there’s a special reason not to,” quote Hamilton said. “We will release every minor offender we have.”
At the Regional Youth Development Center, the story is much the same.
The Christmas menu includes a piece of turkey, dressing, ham, potato salad, English peas, sweet potato souffle, cranberry sauce, hot rolls, fruitcake, iced tea, coffee, ice cream and fruit.
Church groups as well as the staff at the center will distribute gifts and religious services will be conducted. Christmas Day will climax the series of the seven parties sponsored by local civic and religious groups in recent weeks for the youthful offenders.
Friday, Dec. 26, 1969
Chattooga next test for undefeated Pepperell
If Chattooga goes the rest of the way without a victory, what Jerry Jones’ Indians have done so far must rank is the surprise of the 16th Annual Rome News-Tribune Holiday Festival Tournament.
The tournament resumes tonight at Memorial Gymnasium with semi-finals after a three-day break for Christmas. This means it’s time now to either put up or shut up.
Chattooga and Pepperell meet in the 7 p.m. opener today with East Rome going up against Adairsville in the 8:30 p.m. contest. The winners clash tomorrow for the championship, and the losers play for third place in a consolation game.
No one and that includes some Chattooga supporters thought the Indians could possibly get this far in the tournament. Even Jones admits they are rebuilding with only a couple of boys on the roster who even played last season. Furthermore, the Indians lack another all-important ingredient, height.
If the Indians have one thing going for them it’s hustle. They don’t know when to give up, racing from one end of the court to the other with so much quickness that it often catches opponents out of position.
Pepperell is the only team left with all five scores averaging in double-figures. Phil Baker is hitting a 16.5 clip, Wayne Chastain 14.5, Preston Kane 13 even and Mike Brownlow 10.5.
Of course, this is understandable when you consider the Dragons blew Fairmount off the court, 107-61 and then beat the Calhoun team, 96-67. For those two games, Pepperell is averaging 101.5 points per game, which is a new tournament record. Coach Wayne Huntley’s theory is that if you have the shooters and quickness, then play run and shoot basketball. He has both and this formula has paid off with six straight victories, including a pair over Calhoun.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Chief of Police Charles Harris and Recorder E.P. Treadaway will be hosts on the day after Christmas.
These two gentlemen have often been hosts before, but not in the same manner as they will be on the 26th, and the occasion promises to be one of the most interesting. There won’t be any law violators to appear before them. Instead those who enforce the laws will gather around.
The occasion is the annual banquet that Chief Harris gives the members of the force, but this year he and the recorder are sharing the honors. Every single member of the force, a representative from each of the daily papers, the members of the Board of Commissioners, Chief Albert Sharp, City Manager King, City Secretary Magruder and all will be there.
The exact time the banquet is to be given has not yet been set, but the location will be the home of Chief Harris, and the menu has all the good things on it that a Christmas dinner should have.
When it comes to making arrests, these blue coated gentlemen are all right, but at the banquet they will arrest food, and plenty of it will be there.
---
John D. Rockefeller gave to mankind as a Christmas present $100 million, half to the General Education Board to raise the salaries of college professors and half to the Rockefeller Foundation to aid in combating disease through the improvement of medical education, public health administration and scientific research.
It is estimated Rockefeller’s public gifts now approximate 450 million dollars.
Rockefeller said if the Rockefeller Foundation saw fit to use any of the funds in Canada such action would meet his cordial approval, and it was announced that $5 million will go toward promoting medical education in Canada.
Certain offices of the General Education Board are about to start a trip South where they will inspect colleges and universities which have asked for aid.