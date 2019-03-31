Thursday, April 3, 1969
No milk price hike imposed
A slight increase in the price of milk has been noticed by shoppers around the state, after a federal milk pricing regulation went into effect Tuesday concerning the price a farmer gets for his milk.
Dairies and retail grocery stores in Rome, however, have not increased the price of milk and no price hike is foreseen in the near future, a survey showed.
At present, the retail price of milk in most stores is 33 cents a quart and 61 cents for a half gallon. The price of a gallon jug is usually $1.21 but a gallon in the paper container is $1.19.
A survey in the Rome area shows that the price of milk in the surrounding area will be steady in the next few months. No price increase is anticipated according to the various dairies.
In other areas of the state, the price has increased and a spokesman for an Atlanta dairy said the price would tend to rise everywhere once a few places make a change.
Friday, April 4, 1969
Search plane hits mountain
A Civil Air Patrol plane crashed during a search mission near Blairsville in north Georgia Thursday afternoon but the pilot and observer escaped without serious injuries.
The plane crashed while the pilot, William Sandusky, and observer, V.C. Bomar, both of Atlanta, were on a search mission in the north Georgia mountain region. The pilot suffered a fractured shoulder and Bomar escaped unhurt.
The Civil Air Patrol aircraft was searching for a Mooney Mark 21, missing for almost two weeks. The crash occurred near 3 p.m. just east of Blue Ridge in the Wilscot Gap area. The pilot and observer walked away from the crash and were carried to a Dalton hospital.
The mission was moved back to Russell Field Thursday and is being directed by Warrant Officer Bobby Ford of the Rome CAP squadron.
As presented in the April 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A machine that has “sense like folks,” was exhibited to Rome Rotarians by Rotarian Frank Barron, who has it in operation at the plant of the Rome Coca-Cola bottling works on Fifth Avenue. It is a device whereby all the operations of bottle washing, filling, mixing, bottling and crowning are performed mechanically. By the use of this machine six men in two and a half hours can perform the work that formerly necessitated 15 men for a day.
The bottles are placed on a conveyor, and carry through a series of rinsing processes, with plain water and with a solution of soda. They are then transferred to another apparatus and passed under a receptacle from which the syrup is measured, each bottle receiving exactly the same quantity. Then the bottle continues its journey to receive the carbonated water, finally through a crowning machine and is then transferred to the case. Sixty-four bottles per minute is the capacity of the machine and it can be speeded up to 70 per minute.
A portion of the machine, the washer, is manufactured in Bainbridge, Ga. Mr. Barron is much pleased with his acquisition and says it is proving satisfactory, both in economy of labor and uniformity of output.
Tuesday, April 1, 1969
Calhoun ends spring drills with ‘C’ tilt
CALHOUN, Ga. – Coach Ken Smallwood found that some of Calhoun’s 1969 football players may be better than earlier expected – at least that was his observation of the annual “C” game Monday night at Calhoun.
As far as scoring was concerned, the Gold team whipped the White, 12-8, but Smallwood wasn’t too interested in the final outcome. He wanted to see how the players would react under game conditions.
He was pleased with the overall performance and pronounced the spring work a success although he quickly related that a lot of work must be done before the opening game of 1969.
“Several of the boys we’ve been counting on looked better in the game than they had in practice,” he said with a rather pleased voice.
“I think if we work real hard and the boys grow some this summer, we’ll have a fair ball club,” Smallwood continued.
Apparently Smallwood feels that the guard and linebacker positions are solidified after the performances of William Matthews and Tracey Hammond at the posts. The pair was selected as two of the outstanding workers in the game.
Also, George Henderson was cited for his play at halfback along with Allen Brown. Paul Hammond, a sophomore, was also picked out for his running and pass catching during the game.
In the line, tackles Phil Langston and Wayne Posey were acclaimed. Langston did a good job on defense while Posey was a key offensive performer.
Smallwood also was announced that center candidate Phil Neal was injured in the opening quarter of play and was sent to Floyd Hospital. He suffered a broken right leg. However, Smallwood said he would be ready for the opening game.
“The leadership has been real good all spring and the same boys did an outstanding job in the game,” Smallwood said. “The boys have a lot of desire.”
Wednesday, April 2, 1969
Lawmakers get $95-checks from peaceniks
WASHINGTON (AP) – Thirty-three members of the House have received $95 checks from a peace group seeking to reward congressmen it believes – mistakenly in many cases – voted against Vietnam war spending.
Some congressmen who received the money from the group – Another Mother for Peace – are actually long-time backers of Vietnam policy and returned the checks to the group’s Beverly Hills, Calif., headquarters.
The checks were written on a special “Invest in Peace” account which an AMP spokesman said was set up by the group with contributions from its 60,000 members, including a number of personalities.
“I am returning the check to this lobby group with the information that Congress is not for sale, that votes for peace are based on conscience, not contributions,” said Rep. Robert H. Michel, R-Ill.
AMP said the $95 checks were distributed to House members who, on June 11, 1968, voted against a bill her group understood to be a $6-billion supplemental appropriation proposed by the Johnson administration to pay for Vietnam war expenses.
A reading of the Congressional Record discloses that the bill, which passed by a 324-33 record vote, did include a $3.8 billion for military requirements.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The management of The Strand, formerly The Alhambra, has been fortunate in securing the Vierra Hawaiian singers and players, a troop of five musicians, for an engagement here this month. This company will offer their play titled “A Night in Honolulu.” The Hawaiian music is interpreted throughout the entire program, which lasts for two hours. It is of special interest to know that the Hawaiian singers in the cast are of royal blood and some a few years back were sent to this country to be educated in our schools and the colleges. They studied their different professions, which were picked out for each individual. After finishing their courses they were sent back to the islands where they taught their brothers and sisters the knowledge of their learning in this country. This company has been intact for five years.
---
The stockholders of the Eagle Stove Works, Rome’s new stove foundry, met at the Rome chamber of commerce and a very enthusiastic and harmonious session.
Since more than $50,000 of the capital stock had been subscribed, the minimum capital of the company was fixed at $50,000, with a privilege of increasing to $100,000, and an opening capital of $60,000 was authorized.
It is proposed to use the site of the scale works in the Sixth Ward for this plant.
The company numbers among its stockholders 210 of Rome’s progressive citizens and bids fair to help make Rome the stove center of the South.
---
Prohibition is causing an astonishing increase in illicit distilling in the Appalachian mountain territory, according to statements made by a number of Appalachian mountain workers, at the final session of their conference in Knoxville, Tenn. The difficulty of dealing with the situation was discussed, during which it was asserted that persons from towns and cities, offer the moonshiners $18 to $25 a gallon for their green illicit whiskey.
---
According to the Southern Textile Bulletin, P.M. Sinclair, has been promoted from overseer of spinning at the Aragon Georgia Mills to superintendent, and J.W. Jay, who has been overseer of weaving at that mill has accepted the position of superintendent of the Brookford Mills, at Brookford, N.C. … Renzo West who had been overseas and returned to Lindale several weeks ago, after being discharged, will leave tomorrow for Dunn, N.C., where he will live with his mother until the return from overseas of another brother. … Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Hayes, who have been visiting relatives here for several weeks, will go to Trion to live, where Mr. Hayes has taken employment with the mills.
---
Mrs. Will Graves, chairman of knitting committee, makes an appeal to the knitters of Rome which will find its way immediately into every heart. Sweaters are needed for the children of France and Belgium. Need is urgent. These little garments can be easily and quickly made, and the chairman feels assured that every Rome woman will do her part. Those who can answer the call or ask to communicate with Mrs. Graves, phone 230.
---
Spring has at last arrived. A young man dressed in white Palm Beach clothes with a suitcase in one hand and holding to a blushing young girl, guard and fancy calico, ambled up and down Broad Street and she created a sensation on the crowded thoroughfare. Toward evening the young man was seeing shivering on the corner of Fifth Avenue, still holding to the arm of his “girl”, all the brisk north wind cut around the corner, and caused those who are their overcoats downtown to button them securely around the top.
---
Confirmation of the report of the execution of the former emperor of Russia and his wife and daughter was given in San Francisco by General Robert C. Paris, of the French army en route home from service and the Czecho-Slovak Army in Russia, to make a report to the French government of the execution. He said that Nicholas and his family were shot by the Bolsheviki, in the basement of their house in Siberia, after the women had been subjected to indignities and mistreatment in the presence of the former czar.