Sunday, Oct. 12, 1969
‘Precious Mercy’ skunk with police record
There are few people who own a pet skunk but there are even fewer people who have a pet skunk with a police record.
Precious Mercy is a skunk owned by Pam and Jeff McDonald, Route 7, Rome, children of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. McDonald. And Precious Mercy has a police record.
The McDonalds were riding bicycles on the Old Dalton Road in July 1968, when they spied the baby skunk on the side of the road. They took it home overnight before taking it to the veterinarian for deodorizing.
Last February, Rome police officers Kenneth Kines and Larry Pope spotted a skunk one morning at 3:30 while on patrol on Turner McCall Boulevard. They captured it, but in the process, Kines was bitten on the hand. The skunk turned out to be Precious Mercy who had strayed from home three days earlier when dogs chased him while he was out of his cage. The McDonalds said that the pet slept for three days after being returned and hardly at a bite.
Precious Mercy can open the sliding screen door at the back entrance of their house and go in and out as he pleases. “But we can’t go off and leave him in the house. He’ll chew the couch and other things,” said the owners. He even bites, pinches and chases his owners and if he’s interrupted while eating, he responds by biting.
The skunk “doesn’t have any manners but crunches loudly when he chews.” He eats chicken bones, raw and boiled eggs and dog food. But he likes meats better than anything. Fresh bugs are a delicacy to the “critter.” Occasionally, he puts his nose into a bed of ants and hen starts blowing furiously.
The McDonalds took Precious Mercy to Florida with them. The maid, where they stayed, got excited when she discovered a real skunk.
Pam and Jeff have both taken Precious Mercy to school. One of Pam’s teachers, William Limbrick, enjoyed surprised stares of passersby as the pet skunk crouched in the back window of his car when he carried him home overnight for his children to see.
Precious Mercy basks in the attention of his owners, unaware that he’s an odorless skunk with a police record.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Most any old night would be a bad one to pick out to get sick in, but later this week will be worse than any other. The Floyd County Medical Society will meet at that time at the Chamber of Commerce on Broad Street, for a homecoming celebration. An elaborate program is being arranged of interest to all the physicians and it is urged that each one attend. Many local physicians saw service in the army during the war, and the meeting planned for this Friday is for the celebrating of the return to the local field, of all. … The design for the proposed monument to the soldiers of Floyd County who fought in the world war is on display at the Johnson Hardware Company, on Broad Street, and is attracting much favorable comment. The design is that of a private soldier in uniform going “over the top” in a bayonet charge. It was designed by Z.D. Harrison, of the Standard Marble Company.
The idea of a memorial to the soldiers was first suggested several months ago by honorable John C. Printup, who reports general enthusiasm for the project among the people, the monument will cost about $55,000 and those who desire to do so may contribute not more than $1 to the fund. The monument will probably be placed at the City Auditorium.
Monday, Oct. 13, 1969
‘Stay and See’ judges select Rome
Rome and Floyd County are among 12 communities that have been named semi-finalists in the 1969 Stay and See Georgia contest.
Bill Dawson, chairman of the Travel Council of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said Rome and Floyd County as well as the other semi-finalists will be visited by six out-of-state travel editors, October 19 to 25, for final judging.
The top newcomer, top one-year participant and top two-year participant will be announced October 30. The 1969 Stay and See Georgia state champion, the recipient of the “Winners Circle” trophy and other awards will be announced November 12 in Augusta at the “Carnival of Awards” banquet and ball, to be held in conjunction with the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
Rome and Floyd County will be competing with Gainesville and LaGrange in Class IV for three years and over participants.
Other semi-finalists are Butts County-Jackson, Darien, Helen, Jonesboro, Marietta-Cobb County, Savannah, Thomasville, Toccoa and Waycross.
Semi-finalists were chosen from achievement records submitted by all participating communities. Stay and See participants promote tourism through five committees: Cleanup and Beautification, Courtesy and Hospitality, Points of Interest, Accommodations and Facilities, and New Attractions.
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1969
Mites, pee-wees put 166 points on board
Taking a cue from the pros, mites and pee-wees put a grand total of 166 points on the scoreboard Monday in four games, which averages out to better than 40 points a game.
The only thing resembling a close game came in the pee-wees where Pepperell scored in the fourth quarter to defeat Riverside, 8-0. In other games, it was Model’s pee-wees over Johnson, 50-0; Johnson’s mites over Model, 42-16 and Northside’s mites over St. Mary’s, 36-14.
Pepperell and Riverside were scoreless for three periods when Jeff Findley broke it with a two-yard run for the touchdown. Greg Everett then ran the extra point to give the little Dragons a victory.
Model’s pee-wees scored in every quarter and played tremendous defensive ball to stomp Johnson. Bill Jones and Garrison Webb scored twice to lead the way, with Jeff Williams, Jackie Culberson and Tony Ellison getting solo touchdowns.
Model rolled up 180 yards total offense and stopped Johnson with minus-40 for the game.
Johnson broke loose for 30 points in the second period and that proved to be the difference in its mite win over Model. Jeff Edwards and Joe Hughes scored two touchdowns for the winners, while Randy Hayes of Model led all rushes with 85 yards in 11 carries.
Tim Green and Larry Blanchard scored two touchdowns each to spark Northside to its victory.
In junior midget ball, East Rome blanked Darlington, 10-0. Mark Kaufman got his mates on the scoreboard in the first period when he recovered a Darlington fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Patton ran the PAT to make it 8-0.
East Rome got its final two points when Mike Durrell and Carl Nebel tackled a back in the end zone for a safety.
Garden Lakes’ senior midgets scored on a pass play to defeat Pepperell, 12-8. Pepperell took a lead on a touchdown by Craig Smith. Then Glen Henderson scored on a 60-yard pass play from Jim Powell to narrow the count. Henderson caught a 40-yard scoring pass for the victory.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1919 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Members of the New York bomb squad were assigned to protect Supreme Court Justice Weeks, Assistant District Attorney Rourke and Detective Sgt. Gegan as a result of finding anarchistic circulars attacking them, calling on workers in the steel and “every other industry to arm themselves.” Special guard was put around public buildings, churches and homes of prominent men.
Federal agents cooperating with the district attorney’s office and police are running down authors of the manifesto, which was signed “The American Anarchistic Federated Communist Soviet of New York,” and was said by the police to be the most radical yet discovered. Circulars appeared as the outgrowth of the police breaking up the mob of several thousand radicals who tried to March Fifth Avenue recently without permits. The defendants are being charged with criminal anarchy.
---
Sugar?
There is none — practically none — in Rome, and there will not be until after the first of November when the new crop will begin to come in and will relieve the shortage.
Not a retail grocery in Rome had white granulated sugar for sale. Not a wholesale house in Rome had granulated sugar for sale, nor would even promised any for delivery before November 10.
Some of the retail stores have a certain amount of brown sugar which they are offering at the old price, $0.11 per pound. The rules against profiteering keep the price down and sugar sold at $0.11 a pound as long as anyone had any. But the last, with the possible exception of a few pounds and some of the smaller stores, was used recently, and there will be no more for about three weeks.
Grocers say, however, that they do not anticipate any actual sugar crisis. They say that housewives have been anticipating a shortage for some time and that nearly every pantry, where the housekeeper can afford it, has a month supply stored away. Then, too, the people learned during the war that syrup made good sweetening to cook with, and even in coffee wasn’t so bad. Makers of candy and soft drinks may have to resort to syrup temporarily.
As yet, hotels, boarding houses and restaurants are still serving their patrons from the old fashioned sugar bowl and no attempt to limit consumption to one teaspoon full per person per meal has been made, though that custom was reviewed during war times.